Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Aug. 18, 2020)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data.No applicable data.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00053) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-15-C-0093. This modification exercises options for the installation of auxiliary power units, digital red switch systems and Family of Beyond Line-of-Sight Terminals/Presidential National Voice Conferencing modifications and associated support on two E-6B Mercury aircraft. Work will be performed in Waco, Texas, and is expected to be completed by July 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $20,102,664 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00015) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-19-C-0013. This modification provides non-recurring efforts and modifies three Lot 14 MH-60R helicopters to the initial India configuration in support of the MH-60R modification program for the government of India. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (95%); and Stratford, Connecticut (5%), and is expected to be completed by March 2022. Foreign Military Sales funds for $18,100,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.No applicable data., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract will procure 35 full rate production Lot 17 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures (IDECM) AN/ALQ-214A(V)4 Onboard Jammer (OBJ) systems; 14 Weapons Replaceable Assemblies (WRA)1 A(V)4s; 13 WRA2 A(V)4s, and repair of test assets and field support for in service IDECM AN/ALQ-214A(V)4 OBJ systems. Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey (59%); San Jose, California (14%); San Diego, California (7%); Rancho Cordova, California (5%); Mountain View, California (3%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (12%). Work is expected to be completed August 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $103,329,328; and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $700,000 will be obligated at time of award, $700,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0002)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0088) against previously-issued basic ordering agreement N00019-20-G-0005. This order provides non-recurring engineering for requirements development and systems engineering technical reviews and certification planning; initial requirements change requests; procurement strategy source selection package; performance based navigation certification plan; initial system safety; cyber; program protection and exportability analysis; integrated master schedule; and other associated technical deliverables in support of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye cockpit redesign. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (99.76%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (0.24%), and is expected to be completed by January 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,785,394 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00016) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-19-C-0013. This modification provides for the production, delivery and integration of 24 Airborne Low Frequency Sonars (ALFS) for the government of India; eight ALFS for the Navy and seven ALFS for the government of Denmark, into MH-60R Seahawk aircraft. Work will be performed in Brest, France (77%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (15%); and Owego, New York (8%), and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $37,280,928 and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $144,463,596 will be obligated at time of award, $37,280,928 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0162) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0012. This order provides non-recurring engineering and integrated logistics support to produce and qualify the structural improvement and electrical power upgrade solution for the UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (70.4%); Grand Rapids, Michigan (26.3%); and Phoenix, Arizona (3.3%). This order provides for the integration of structural improvements and power upgrades, as well as the development of technical data and supporting documentation as it pertains to reliability, maintainability, damage limits and tolerances. Additionally, this order provides for the manufacture and delivery of two drives system accessory power quills, one modified combining gearbox, one test stand upgrade, as well as associated component qualification testing. Work is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,503,510; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,659,045; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,237,445, will be obligated at time of award and $17,503,510 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides depot sustainment support, guidance section and control section repair and common munitions built-in test/reprogramming equipment box 4 and 5 test and inspection in support of the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile weapon system for the Navy; the governments of Italy and Australia; and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Northridge, California (62%); Ridgecrest, California (31%); and Fusaro, Italy (7%). Work is expected to be completed by August 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-D-0106).No applicable data., is awarded anot-to-exceed, cost-plus-fixed-fee, undefinitized order (N00019-20-F-0078) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This order procures various materials required for the 30P05 capability upgrade to all fielded pilot and maintenance training systems in support of the F-35 Program for the Navy, Marines, Air Force, non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (95%); and Fort Worth, Texas (5%), and is expected to be completed by December 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,620,000; non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $1,310,000; and FMS funds in the amount of $1,385,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded aundefinitized contract modification (P00041) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-17-C-0001. This modification provides for the development and installation of flight test instrumentation on one F-35B Lot 14 aircraft and one F-35C Lot 14 aircraft for government testing in support of the F-35 program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (65%); Palmdale, California (32%); Grenaa, Denmark (2%); and Hoogerheide, Netherlands (1%), and is expected to be completed in June 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $23,255,516; and non-Department of Defense funds in the amount of $6,088,968 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-20-F-0863) against basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order provides non-recurring engineering for the development of logistics support products for the Maintenance Task Analysis Phase II, a provisioning database of technical information to include 2D drawings that supports all operational, intermediate, and depot level maintenance for the CH-53K helicopter. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (63%); Jupiter, Florida (11%); Chesterfield, Missouri (6%); St. Marcel, France (5%); Rockmart, Georgia (2%); Titchfield, England (2%); Rome, New York (2%); Springfield, New Jersey (2%); Orange, Connecticut (1%); Westbury, New York (1%); Avon, Ohio (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (4%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,043,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfirm-fixed-price order N00019-20-F-0402 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This order provides for the production and delivery of 25 Harpoon Block II+ captive air training missiles and 24 tactical missiles. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (65.2%); Galena, Kansas (8.5%); Lititz, Pennsylvania (3.99%); McAlester, Oklahoma (2.76%); Anniston, Alabama (2.58%); Chatsworth, California (2.15%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (2.06%); Chandler, Arizona (2.03%); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (1.53%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (9.2%), and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,620,949 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00178) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-14-C-0067. This modification provides non-recurring and recurring engineering for development and integration of a modified Nose Radome into the P-8A aircraft in support of Lot 10 full rate production VI for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Meza, Arizona (59%); Seattle, Washington (40%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (1%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,306,274; and FMS funds in the amount of $5,519,020, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded afirm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the production and delivery of a maximum quantity of six first article test external quick-disconnect umbilical cable assemblies and a maximum quantity of 2,500 external quick-disconnect umbilical cable assemblies in support of advanced anti-radiation guided missile production. Additionally, this contract procures a maximum quantity of six first article test external quick-disconnect umbilical cable assemblies and a maximum quantity of 5,000 production representative external quick-disconnect umbilical cable assemblies for various military standard 1760 compliant weapons for the F/A-18 series and EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in July 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal and three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-D-0110)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides for the production, delivery and support of the Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS) Night Vision Cueing and Display (NVCD) System. This contract procures 60 JHMCS night vision devices, 60 JHMCS night display adapters and 30 JHMCS helmet mounted display test sets (HMDTS) for the Navy; 16 JHMCS HMDTS for the government of Canada; five JHMCS HMDTS for the government of Kuwait; and two JHMCS HMDTS for the government of Malaysia, as well as two Hoffman adapter kits for the Government of Australia and one Hoffman adapter kit for the government of Switzerland. Additionally, this contract provides new and modified associated support equipment, interim repairs, non-recurring engineering, testing, technical data and all other supplies and services necessary to perform installation and testing of NVCD systems that are fully compatible with the F/A-18 series and EA-18G JHMCS. Work will be performed in Merrimack, New Hampshire (79%); Wilsonville, Oregon (15%); Atlanta, Georgia (4%); and Fort Worth, Texas (2%), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,736,298; fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,534,402; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $644,660 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-C-0013).No applicable data.No applicable data.