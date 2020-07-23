Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(July 23, 2020)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00001) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-20-F-0817 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This order procures support to manage diminishing manufacturing sources in support of the F-35 Program for the Air Force, Navy and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be complete by June 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $6,586,406; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,586,406; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $2,853,286 will be obligated at time of award, of which $6,586,406 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for in-service engineering activity and production services for various Navy identification and data link systems in support of the Combat Integration and Identification Systems Division at the Naval Air Warfare Center Webster Outlying Field. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (77%); and Rockville, Maryland (23%). Services will support integration and production efforts, including design and feasibility evaluation, component and system design, system integration, production, installation testing and evaluation, in-service engineering, logistics, repair and validation, training, lab maintenance, quality assurance and technical management on a worldwide range of naval ship and shore platforms. Work is expected to be complete by June 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal, and one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0117)., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00174-17-C-0022 to exercise Option Year Three for the fiscal 2017-2020 production of the MK 38 MOD 3 machine gun system (MGS) and associated spares. Work will be performed in Hafia, Israel (67%); and Louisville, Kentucky (33%). The production of the MGS is derived from the application of an ordnance alteration to the MK 38 MOD 1 25mm MGS. Once installed, this version will incorporate two-axis stabilizations, an improved electro-optical sight system, improved multi-function display, a modified main control panel, a new main computing unit, a 7.62mm machine gun and remote control operation. Work is expected to be complete by November 2021. Fiscal 2020 weapon procurement (Coast Guard) funds; 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds; and 2020 weapon procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,771,034 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The", is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures the audio and visual video teleconference equipment for the integration of specialized network video teleconference systems in support of the integrated command, control and intelligence divisions of the Joint Staff and combatant commanders, Department of Defense agencies and services, and Department of Homeland Security operational and support components., and supports the command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Work is expected to be complete by June 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal and two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N68335-20-D-0028)., is awardedfirm-fixed-price delivery order N00019-20-F-0406 against basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. Work will be performed in Owego, New York. This delivery order procures labor and hardware to design, develop and test upgrades to currently fielded operation test program sets required for intermediate level support, to include the audio management computer-lite, smart multi-function display, common avionics multi-function display and the control display unit in support of the H-60 Multi-Mission helicopter. Work is expected to be complete by September 2023. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,732,575 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract that procures two MQ-9A Reaper unmanned air systems (UAS); one dual control mobile ground control station; one modular data center; and one mobile ground control station for Group 5 UAS intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services/persistent strike efforts. Work will be performed in Yuma, Arizona (40%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (60%), and is expected to be complete by December 2020. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $26,866,441 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0031). (Awarded June 19, 2020), is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures network video teleconference equipment for the integrated command control and intelligence divisions integration of specialized network video teleconference systems in support of the command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions of the Joint Staff and combatant commanders, Department of Defense agencies and services, and Department of Homeland Security operational and support components., and is expected to be complete by June 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, but will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal and two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N68335-20-D-0029)., is awarded amodification (P00004) to firm-fixed-price order N00019-19-F-2963 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This modification procures research and development support for airworthiness assessment activities associated with wing stores and configurations to be analyzed with the Wideband Satellite Communication radome for P-8A airworthiness certification and flight tests for the Navy and government of Australia. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (85%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (15%), and is expected to be complete by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds for $500,000; and foreign cooperative project funds for $3,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00001) to firm-fixed-price order N00019-20-F-0535 against basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order exercises options to procure 12 retrofit advanced radar processor systems for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (54%); and Andover, Massachusetts (46%), and is expected to be completed by November 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,738,918; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of 18,694,590 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00007) to previously-awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract N00019-19-C-0008. This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of three low-rate initial production MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft, two main operating bases and one forward operating base in an integrated functional capability-four and multiple-intelligence configuration, with associated export compliance support for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (23.3%); Red Oak, Texas (13%); Palmdale, California (11.5%); Linthicum, Maryland (9.4%); Salt Lake City, Utah (9.3%); Bridgeport, West Virginia (5.2%); McClellan, California (4.7%); Indianapolis, Indiana (4.5%); Moss Point, Mississippi (3.3%); Waco, Texas (2.1%); San Clemente, California (1.5%); Newton, North Dakota (1%); various locations within the continental U.S. (9.8%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (1.4%). Work is expected to be completed by April 2025. Foreign cooperative project funds for $27,601,190 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price order (N00019-20-F-0870) against previously-issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This order procures retrofit modification upgrades to the series aircrafts' F/A-18 Block II Super Hornet and Growler display suites within the Block III Super Hornet and Growler Advanced Cockpit Systems. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (65%); Mesa, Arizona (15%); China Lake, California (10%); and Ft. Walton Beach, Florida (10%), and is expected to be completed by February 2025. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,075,223; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $1,467,920 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00016) to previously-awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00421-17-C-0024. This modification is for the procurement of 133 Fibre Channel Network switches in support of F/A-18 Lot 44 requirements for the EA-18 Growler, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and E-2D Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Malabar, Florida, and is expected to be completed by November 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,688,708 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded anot-to-exceed undefinitized contract modification (P00038) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract N00019-17-C-0001. This modification provides for the procurement of four F-35C Carrier Variant Lot 14 aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (63%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); various locations within the continental U.S. (1.3%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (0.7%). Work is expected to be completed by May 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $170,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anot-to-exceed modification (P00004) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target advance acquisition contract N00019-20-C-0009. This modification procures long lead materials, parts, components and support necessary to maintain on-time production and delivery of nine lot 16 F-35A Lightning II aircraft for the government of The Netherlands, as well as seven F-35A semiconductors and two F-35B Lightning II aircraft for the government of Italy. Work will be performed in Cameri, Italy (24%); Fort Worth, Texas (22%); El Segundo, California (11%); Warton, United Kingdom (7%); Baltimore, Maryland (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); San Diego, California (2%); various locations within the continental U.S. (21%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (6%). Work is expected to be completed by May 2025. Non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $67,690,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded aindefinite- delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price delivery orders contract with a five-year ordering period to provide Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM) Advanced Tactical Navigator (ATACNAV) units, SAASM ATACNAV-High Accuracy (HA) units, SAASM ATACNAV-HA-Single Enclosure. ATACNAV mini purchases, ATACNAV units, reconfigurable avionics test sets and global positioning system military code receivers. In addition to procurement of ATACNAV units, system upgrades and repairs from Applied Systems Engineering will be required throughout the life of the contract. The program is in support of the Weapons Control and Integration Department (H) of the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division and Battle Management Systems Program. This contract does not include options. Work will be performed in Niceville, Florida, and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2018 procurement defense agencies funding in the amount of $692,493 will be obligated on the first delivery order at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was procured sole-source in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304c1, with one responsible source. The, is the contracting activity (N00178-20-D-4400)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum dollar value of an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for the exercise of an option for base operating support services at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $119,645,912.. The work to be performed provides for recurring and non-recurring facility maintenance; facility investment; integrated solid waste management; swimming pool; wastewater; water; and environmental management. Work is expected to be completed by December 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $13,586,127 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This award is issued under Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 6.302-2, "Unusually and Compelling Urgency." The purpose of this modification is to ensure critical services continue as the agency responds to a post-award protest on the re-procurement of this contract. A total funding amount of $8,808,011 will be obligated at the time of award. The, is the contracting activity (N40080-14-D-0302)., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price order (N00019-20-F-0022) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This order procures intel diminishing manufacturing sources parts that have reached end of life in support of the F-35 Lightning II Program future aircraft deliveries for the Air Force, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by October 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $2,356,880; fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,056,717; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,619,315; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $631,782; non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $3,982,886; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $963,001, will be obligated at time of award, $4,413,597 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00028) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-17-C-0009. This modification provides for the installation of the multi-role tactical common data link into two E-6B Mercury aircraft. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (56%); and Lake Charles, Louisiana (44%), and is expected to be completed by October 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $9,528,561 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00041) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-16-C-0048. This modification is for the low rate initial production of organic capability pilot repair material, technical publications, peculiar support equipment and logistics support for the CH-53K King Stallion aircraft. Work will be performed in Shelton, Connecticut (62.95%); Claverham, France (5.35%); Longueil, Quebec, Canada (3.32%); West Palm Beach, Florida (3.08%); Chesterfield, Missouri (2.72%); Rockmart, Georgia (2.54%); Springfield, New Jersey (2.27%); Vancouver, Washington (2.07); Stratford, Connecticut (1.77%); Jackson, Mississippi (1.75%); Westbury, New York (1.58%); Manassas, Virginia (1.45%); Tucson, Arizona (1.31%); Irvine, California (1.12%); various locations within the continental U.S. (5.23%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (1.49%), and is expected to be completed in June 2025. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $106,973,015 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price delivery order (N68335-20-F-0277) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0026. This order procures maintenance support equipment and recurring peculiar support equipment, along with associated non-recurring engineering and integrated logistics support for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida, and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $47,535,758; and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,908,920 will be obligated at time of award, $47,535,758 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, level-of-effort-term, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides oversight and management of the Naval Air Procurement Group eBusiness architecture including data alignment, ePS implementation planning and support, audit readiness, contracts digital business and business process efforts. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by June 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0070)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price delivery order (N00019-20-F0644) against basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order provides for the production and delivery of 62 Audio Management Computer-Lite computers to be used as spares in the MH-60R Seahawk helicopter in support of the Naval Supply Systems Command, the government Australia and Saudi Arabia and to support the development of the Operation Test Program Set for the Navy. Additionally, this order provides for the production and delivery of 33 flight management computers for installation on the Navy MH-60 Seahawk helicopter and 50 SP-103E circuit cards for retrofit computer upgrades. Work will be performed in Owego, New York, and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,224,310; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $477,803; fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,349,106; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $5,854,974 will be obligated at time of award, $1,349,106 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Theis the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00039) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-17-C-0001. This modification exercises an option to perform Chase aircraft maintenance for Lot 12 F-35 Lighting II aircraft for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by December 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $4,168,441; fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,530,838; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $3,126,330 will be obligated at time of award, $6,699,279 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.