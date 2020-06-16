Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(June 16, 2020)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-20-D-0071). This contract provides research, development, management, design, fabrication, installation, integration, upgrade, analysis, documentation and operations and maintenance for the Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test department, the advanced aircraft research, development, test and evaluation, integrated combat environment capabilities and laboratories and facilities. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by May 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-20-D-0113). This contract procures licenses for MathWorks products and associated services for the Department of Navy at multiple commands, including but not limited to: Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Sea Systems Command, the Office of Naval Research and the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, associated subordinate commands and warfare centers. Work will be performed in Natick, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by May 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity.., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0350) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order provides for retrofits from the Generation III, V and VI Mission Computer (MC) configuration to the Generation 3i and 5i MC configuration on the MH-60R/S Seahawk helicopter (186 for the Navy, seven for the government of Australia, five for the government of Denmark, and two for the government of Saudi Arabia). Work will be performed in Owego, New York (97%); and Clearwater, Florida (3%). This order also provides for retrofits from the Generation III and V Flight Management Computer (FMC) configuration to the Generation 3i and 5i FMC configuration on the MH-60R/S aircraft (186 for the Navy, seven for the government of Australia, five for the government of Denmark, and two for the government of Saudi Arabia). Additionally, this order provides for the procurement of 162 wiring kits for the Navy, nine for the government of Australia, three for the government of Denmark, and three for the government of Saudi Arabia. Work is expected to be complete by May 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,832,526; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,086,960; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $2,915,895 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00015) to previously awarded fixed-price, incentive-firm-target contract N00019-18-C-1037. This modification provides recurring production and non-recurring engineering in support of the incorporation of beyond line of sight, tactical targeting network technology, navigation warfare and electronic support measures cable modifications into full rate production Lots 7-11 of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (23.01%); St. Augustine, Florida (22.32%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (15.5%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (8.36%); Boulder, Colorado (7.44%); Petaluma, California (4.69%); Irvine, California (4.53%); Ronkonkoma, New York (2.28%); Salisbury, Maryland (1.9%); Scottsdale, Arizona (1.5%); Gardena, California (1.48%); Stockton, California (1.12%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (5.87%). Work is expected to be complete by September 2026. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $14,109,762 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded aundefinitized contract modification (P00015) to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-19-C-0010. This modification supports non-recurring engineering efforts to develop and certify a retrofit solution to support the structural requirements for full-up destruction and suppression of enemy air defenses capabilities for Lot 14 and Lot 15 F-35A Lightning II combat aircraft for the Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (70%); and Redondo Beach, California (30%), and is expected to be complete by August 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds for $2,124,575; and non-DOD participant funds for $1,780,400 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00001) to firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order N0001920-F-0025 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0026. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (39.2%); Ronkonkoma, New York (23.98%); Bethpage, New York (18.02%); Petaluma, California (6.8%); Irvine, California (6.76%); Melbourne, Florida (3.25%); Minden, Nebraska (1.5%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (.49%). This modification procures fabrication and installation support to retrofit the Link 16 (L16) Crypto-Modernization (CM)/Hybrid-Beyond Line of Sight (HBLOS) capability on 34 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. This modification also provides for the retrofit of four sets of support equipment to satisfy operational requirements for the L16 and HBLOS as well as the procurement of five new radio interface units in support of the installation schedule for the CM/HBLOS capability. Work is expected to be complete by June 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $17,649,408 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-20-C-0052) for the procurement of maintenance and sustainment operations support for the Norway Italy Reprogramming Laboratory systems and consumables in support of the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the governments of Norway and Italy. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and is expected to be complete by December 2022. Non-Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $13,648,950 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 41 U.S. Code 253(c)(4). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0692) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order procures support to update existing CH-53K system/subsystem specifications produced by the original equipment manufacturer. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be complete by October 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $7,681,241 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures commercial depot level services for the repair and overhaul of T700-GE-401/401C turbo shaft engines, cold section modules and power turbine modules for the Navy H-60 Seahawk helicopter as well as the Marine Corps H-1 Cobra and Bell UH-1 Huey aircraft. Work will be performed in Wingsfield, Kansas, and is expected to be complete by June 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0115).No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00100) to previously awarded cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00421-14-C-0038. This modification exercises an option to extend services and adds hours in support of range engineering, and operations and maintenance for the Atlantic Test Range and Atlantic Targets and Marine Operations. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by December 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,933,227; fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,577,000; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $982,810; fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $110,000; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $55,000 will be obligated at the time of award, $3,620,227 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the manufacture, test and delivery of 239 Mode 5 capable RT-1763C/D AN/APX-111(V) combined interrogator transponders and 397 spare shop replaceable assemblies for the F/A-18 Super Hornet series and Boeing EA-18G Growler warfare aircraft for the Navy and the government of Canada. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, New York (84%); and Austin, Texas (16%), and is expected to be complete by December 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-D-0002)., is awarded anot-to-exceed, undefinitized contract modification (P00036) to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-17-C-0001. This modification provides for the procurement of five F-35A Lightning II lot 14 aircraft, one F-35B lot 14 combat aircrafts and associated red gear for the government of Italy. It also authorizes the common capability scope of work at the Final Assembly and Checkout Facility in Cameri, Italy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (35%); Cameri, Italy (28%); El Segundo, California (15%); Warton, United Kingdom (8%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); various locations within the continental U.S. (1.3%) and various locations outside the continental U.S. (0.7%). Work is expected to be complete by June 2023. Non-Department of Defense funds for $184,429,857 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anot-to-exceed, cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost undefinitized contract to provide non-recurring engineering to design, develop, integrate and test engineering development models and production representative models of weapons replaceable assemblies for the AN/AAQ-45 Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasure system. Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas (61%); San Diego, California (31%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (7%); and Melbourne, Florida (1%), and is expected to be complete by June 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,497,884 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0041)., is awardedfor a not-to-exceed, undefinitized contract modification (P00006) to previously issued order 0097 against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification provides supplier non-recurring engineering, development of design documentation and the creation of modification instructions for the developmental test fleet in support of the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (85%); and Fort Worth, Texas (15%). These efforts will support service life extensions and enable the developmental test fleet to maintain currency with delivered technology. Work is expected to be complete by February 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,698,820; fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $3,698,820 and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $1,602,360 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded a not-to-exceedundefinitized contract modification (P00014) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-19-C-0013). This modification provides non-recurring efforts to design and develop unique hardware and software for the Multi-Role Helicopter MH-60R development program for the government of India. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (81%); and Stratford, Connecticut (19%), and is expected to be complete by June 2025. Foreign Military Sales funds for $117,700,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00096) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0003). This modification incorporates additional operation, security and technical services in support of the F-35 Lightning II program for the Republic of Korea. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be complete by January 2021. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $183,815,073 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.