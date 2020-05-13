Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(May 13, 2020)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides management and maintenance of the Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control System software product baseline, required system and software documentation for the Navy and the government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Work will be performed at King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be complete by January 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-D-0017)., is awarded amodification (P00068) to exercise an option on a previously-awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-17-C-0049) to provide support for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Integrated System Evaluation Experimentation and Test Department. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and services will include flight test engineering, programmatic, administrative, design, execution, analysis, evaluation and reporting of tests and experiments of aircraft, unmanned air systems, weapons and weapons systems. Work is expected to be completed in April 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $3,783,077; fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $90,000; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,549,886; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,732; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,816; fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $144,756; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $310,238 will be obligated at time of award, $254,572 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in support of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighter aircraft Service Life Assessment Program and Service Life Extension Program, Phase C follow-on effort. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (50%); and El Segundo, California (50%), and provides non-recurring engineering to assess the fatigue life of the aircraft as well as its subsystems and structures to extend the service life of the F/A-18E/F beyond the original design of the 6,000 flight hour service life. Work is expected to be complete by April 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-D-0051)., is awarded amodification to previously-awarded firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-19-D-0010) to exercise Option Year One for production support for the MK-18 Family of Systems - Unmanned Underwater Vehicle systems. Work will be performed in Pocasset, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by April 2024. This contract was awarded on a sole-source basis in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1(a)(2), with only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. No additional funds are being obligated at the time of this action. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (16) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (0073) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-12-G-0006). This modification adds non-recurring baseline performance rig test efforts in support of the Improved Inlet Solution/Engine Air Particle Separator preliminary design on MV-22 and CV-22 Tiltrotor aircraft. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana (57%); Fort Worth, Texas (34%); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (8%); and Jackson, Mississippi (1%), and is expected to be complete by April 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,862,344; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,241,562 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year., is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00034) to previously awarded contract N00019-16-C-0032. This modification provides engineering, manufacturing and development support to integrate BRR3.1 software to the Next Generation Jammer on Boeing EA-18G Growler carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft, resulting in BRR3.1 software initial operating capability. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by December 2020. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The maximum dollar value including the base period and seven option periods is $190,007,916. All work will be performed in Calvert County (8%) and St. Mary's County (92%), Maryland. The BOS services to be performed include: general information, management and administration, airfield facilities, facilities support including facility management; facility investment; integrated solid waste management; other (swimming pools); special events; and utility management, wastewater, water and environmental services. Work is expected to be complete by June 2028. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $17,090,690 for recurring work will be obligated on an individual task order issued during the base period. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, and seven proposals were received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-20-D-0009)., is awarded amodification (P00172) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-18-C-1071). This modification exercises an option to procure one CFM56-7B27AE commercial-off-the-shelf engine for the government of the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Villaroche, France (50%); and Durham, North Carolina (50%), and is expected to be complete by April 2021. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $13,582,486 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to a firm-fixed-price delivery order N00019-19-F-2512 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification procures the kits required for modification and retrofit activities of delivered Air Force and government of Norway F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (85%); Fort Worth, Texas (14%); and Baltimore, Maryland (1%). Work is expected to be complete by April 2025. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $107,814,159; and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participant funds in the amount of $21,375,728 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($107,814,159; 83%); and non-DOD participants ($21,375,728; 17%). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00001) to previously awarded, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract N00019-19-C-0019. This modification exercises options to procure 16 infrared search and track Block II low rate initial production IV units; four for the Navy and 12 for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (73%); and St. Louis, Missouri (27%), and is expected to be complete by June 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,000,000; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $84,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0571) against basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This order provides program management, nonrecurring engineering, recurring engineering, site support and touch labor in support of modification and retrofit activities for delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft air systems for the for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be complete by December 2020. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $33,909,821; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,817,018; non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $18,707,572; and FMS funds in the amount of $13,087,196 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($33,909,821; 37.9%); Marine Corps (16,993,891; 18.9%); the Navy ($6,823,127; 7.7%); non-DOD participants ($18,707,572; 20.9%); and FMS customers ($13,087,196; 14.6%). Theis the contracting activity.