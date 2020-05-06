Charles County Public Schools to hold virtual high school graduations

LA PLATA, Md. (May 06, 2020)—Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is preparing to honor the Class of 2020 during virtual graduations. Graduations for the Class of 2020 will begin at 7 a.m., June 11 and air on Comcast Channel 96, Verizon FiOs 12, YouTube and Vimeo.



Superintendent Kimberly Hill announced the decision today to change graduation ceremonies from in-person events to virtual in a letter to high school seniors and their parents. "Due to the ongoing public health crisis created by COVID-19, CCPS is planning virtual graduations for the Class of 2020," Hill said. Each high school will have its own virtual ceremony.



"Virtual graduation ceremonies will allow us to celebrate this important milestone for the Class of 2020 while ensuring the safety and health of our community. Before making this decision, I consulted with members of the Class of 2020, high school principals, the Charles County Department of Health, the Superintendent's Operations group, and law enforcement officials," Hill said.



The Superintendent said public gathering restrictions and health concerns make virtual graduations the safest option for students and staff. The date change provides school staff time to close out grades for seniors as well as thoughtfully prepare the ceremony. May 20 remains the last day for seniors to complete work.



Every senior will receive copies of their school's official Commencement 2020's Program highlighting the accomplishments of the class as well as the Class of 2020 post-secondary plans. All seniors will also receive a Project Graduation gift bag, which includes items usually given to seniors who attend Project Graduation. Many of these items are generous donations from local businesses. Yard signs commemorating graduating seniors have been ordered and will be on display across the community, starting May 8.



Virtual graduation ceremonies will be aired on YouTube, Vimeo, Comcast Channel 96 and Verizon FiOS 12 starting at 7 a.m. on June 11. After June 11, CCPS will make all graduation ceremonies available on ccboe.com for viewing or download.



"Charles County Public Schools is proud of the members of the Class of 2020, and wish them the very best as they step into the future. The world needs their positive spirit, creativity and resilience now more than ever, and we are counting on them to become the leaders of tomorrow," Hill said.