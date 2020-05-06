Charles County Public Schools to hold virtual high school graduations

LA PLATA, Md. (May 06, 2020)—Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is preparing to honor the Class of 2020 during virtual graduations. Graduations for the Class of 2020 will begin at 7 a.m., June 11 and air on Comcast Channel 96, Verizon FiOs 12, YouTube and Vimeo.
Superintendent Kimberly Hill announced the decision today to change
graduation ceremonies from in-person events to virtual in a letter to high
school seniors and their parents. "Due to the ongoing public health crisis
created by COVID-19, CCPS is planning virtual graduations for the Class of
2020," Hill said. Each high school will have its own virtual ceremony.
"Virtual graduation ceremonies will allow us to celebrate this important
milestone for the Class of 2020 while ensuring the safety and health of our
community. Before making this decision, I consulted with members of the
Class of 2020, high school principals, the Charles County Department of
Health, the Superintendent's Operations group, and law enforcement
officials," Hill said.
The Superintendent said public gathering
restrictions and health concerns make virtual graduations the safest option
for students and staff. The date change provides school staff time to close
out grades for seniors as well as thoughtfully prepare the ceremony. May 20
remains the last day for seniors to complete work.
Every senior will
receive copies of their school's official Commencement 2020's Program
highlighting the accomplishments of the class as well as the Class of 2020
post-secondary plans. All seniors will also receive a Project Graduation
gift bag, which includes items usually given to seniors who attend Project
Graduation. Many of these items are generous donations from local
businesses. Yard signs commemorating graduating seniors have been ordered
and will be on display across the community, starting May 8.
Virtual
graduation ceremonies will be aired on YouTube, Vimeo, Comcast Channel 96
and Verizon FiOS 12 starting at 7 a.m. on June 11. After June 11, CCPS will
make all graduation ceremonies available on ccboe.com for viewing or
download.
"Charles County Public Schools is proud of the members of
the Class of 2020, and wish them the very best as they step into the future.
The world needs their positive spirit, creativity and resilience now more
than ever, and we are counting on them to become the leaders of tomorrow,"
Hill said.