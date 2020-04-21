Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(April 21, 2020)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.Aerovation, Inc.,* Tucson, Arizona (N00421-20-D-0103); Ampex Data Systems Corp.,* Hayward, California (N00421-20-D-0074); BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland (N00421-20-D-0075/N00421-20-D-0091); The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri (N00421-20-D-0076/ N00421-20-D-0092);Crestview Aerospace LLC, Crestview, Florida (N00421-20-D-0095); Dayton T. Brown Inc.,* Bohemia, New York (N00421-20-D-0105); EFW Inc., Fort Worth, Texas (N00421-20-D-0079); Erickson Inc.,* Portland, Oregon (N00421-20-D-0106); General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Bloomington, Minnesota (N00421-20-D-0080); Honeywell International Inc., Phoenix, Arizona (N00421-20-D-0081); Intellisense Systems Inc.,* Torrance, California (N00421-20-D-0082);KIHOMAC Inc.,* Reston, Virginia (N00421-20-D00109); L3 Aviation Products Inc., Alpharetta, Georgia (N00421-20-D-0084); L3 Communications Integrated Systems LP, Waco, Texas (N00421-20-D-0096); L3 Communication Systems—West Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah (N00421-20-D-0085); M7 Aerospace LLC, San Antonio, Texas (N00421-20-D-0097); Means Engineering Inc.,* Carlsbad, California (N00421-20-D-0086); Physical Optics Corp.,* Torrance California (N00421-20-D-0087); Raytheon Co., Indianapolis, Indiana (N00421-20-D-0088); Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa (N00421-20-D-0078/N00421-20-D-0094); Science and Engineering Services LLC,* Huntsville, Alabama (N00421-20-D-0099/N00421-20-D-0110); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (N00421-20-D-0089/N00421-20-D-0098); Sechan Electronics, Lititz, Pennsylvania (N00421-20-D-0090); Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nevada (N00421-20-D-0100); Tyonek Worldwide Services Inc.,* Madison, Alabama (N00421-20-D-0101/N00421-20-D-0111); and Yulista Aviation Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama (N00421-20-D-0102/N00421-20-D-0112), are awardedfor indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division. These contracts are for three distinct lots, each with established vendor pools supporting different requirements. Work will be performed at the contractor's locations and at government facilities. Lot I provides full rate production of mission system avionics. Lot II provides full rate production of other aircraft components, production and installation of modification kits. Lot III provides full rate production of other aircraft components, production and installation of modification kits. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $7,143,500,000, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders within their lots. Work is expected to be complete by April 2031. No funds are being obligated at the time of award, and will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals and 38 offers from 28 vendors were received. The Naval Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity., was awarded amodification (P00074) to exercise an option to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-15-C-0121 to procure a Digital Focal Plane Array prototype for the Navy and Air Force. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,800,000; and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $800,000 were obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.American Electronic Warfare Associates (AMEWAS), California, Maryland (N00019-20-D-0021); BAE Systems, San Diego, California (N00019-20-D-0022); DCS Corp., Alexandria, Virginia (N00019-20-D-0023); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia (N00019-20-D-0024); Perspecta Engineering Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (N00019-20-D-0025); Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services, Dulles, Virginia (N00019-20-D-0026); Gnostech,* Warminster, Pennsylvania (N00019-20-D-0027); Long Wave Inc.,* Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (N00019-20-D-0028); Monterey Technologies Inc.,* Park City, Utah (N00019-20-D-0029); SOLUTE Inc.,* San Diego, California (N00019-20-D-0030); Tyonek Engineering and Agile Manufacturing LLC,* Warner Robins, Georgia (N00019-20-D-0031); and Young's Engineering Services LLC and KIHOMAC Inc. JV,* Syracuse, Utah (N00019-20-D-0032), are awardedfor firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts. The Strike Planning and Execution Systems hardware and software development and sustainment multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract includes development, integration, test and evaluation, deployment/delivery, modifications and operations/sustainment of hardware and software products supporting both domestic and Foreign Military Sales customers. Specific work locations will be determined on individual orders as they are issued. In addition, this contract provides feasibility studies, hardware and software design, analyses, technical/programmatic documentation, hardware and software development/fabrication, hardware and software code delivery/deployment, engineering change proposals to existing products, training documentation and products, help desk support hardware and software correction of deficiencies and operations and sustainment products. Work is expected to be complete by April 2025. The estimated cumulative aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $497,500,000 with each of the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, but funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The contracts were competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals and 12 offers were received. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00007) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-17-F-0005) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This modification exercises options to procure 85 additional primary bleed air regulator parts kits and 439 new valves in support of F/A-18 Hornet combat jets (Series E/F/G) and their modifications. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by August 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,914,442; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,663,793 will be obligated at time of award, $5,914,442 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00001) to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-20-C-0042. This modification procures the necessary hardware, technical engineering, management and logistics support to fabricate, assemble, test and deliver three T-1622/ALE-55(V) fiber optic towed decoys for a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer and 102 electronic frequency converters for the Navy. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (48%); Chelmsford, United Kingdom (12%); Mountain View, California (6%); Rochester, New York (4%); San Diego, California (4%); Landenberg, Pennsylvania (3%); Hamilton, New Jersey (2%); Commerce, California (2%); Los Osos, California (2%); Toledo, Ohio (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (16%). Work is expected to be complete by March 2022. Fiscal 2020 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $13,088,010; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,027,080; and FMS funds in the amount of $266,079 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00019) to a previously-awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost reimbursable contract (N00019-18-C-1021). This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of four Prat & Whitney (PW) F135-PW-600 propulsion systems for the Marine Corps to be installed in F-35B short take-off and vertical landing aircraft. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (51.7%); Indianapolis, Indiana (38.8%); and Bristol, United Kingdom (9.5%), and is expected to be complete by July 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $111,131,635 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00009) to previously-awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N-00019-18-C-0004). This modification exercises options to procure 140 generator converter units (GCUs) G3 to G4 conversion kits, 260 G4 GCUs and 140 wiring harnesses in support of F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and E/A-18G Growler warfare aircraft electrical systems. Work will be performed in Vandalia, Ohio, and is expected to be complete by December 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $72,479,880 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.