MSP Reports for Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(April 21, 2020, 2020)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following arrest reports.WARRANT SERVICE: On 4/18/2020, Senior Trooper McCombs responded to the Calvert County Detention Center to make contact with Paul Leroy Chew who had an active warrant (FTA - Driving While Suspended) through the Maryland State Police, Prince Frederick Barrack. Chew was located and served the warrant without incident.DUI/CDS ARREST/FIREARM VIOLATION/DISABLED VEHICLE: On 04/18/2020, Trooper Moorman and Trooper First Class Rucker responded to the area of Route 4 and Cove Point Road, Lusby, for a disbabled vehicle. Once on scene probable cause search was conducted due to the smell of burnt marijuana and alcohol emitting from the vehicle. CDS-Marijuana was located in the vehicle as well as a loaded Glock 23 handgun. The driver was identified as William Albert Hariston Jr. Hariston was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI, CDS marijuana, and weapon violation. Hariston was transported to the Maryland State Police, Prince Fredercik Barrack for processing prior to being incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center. All CDS were packaged and processed at the Maryland State Police, Prince Frederick Barrack.MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT / POSSESSION OF HEROIN: On 04/20/2020, Trooper First Class Palumbo responded to the area of Route 4 and Patuxent Point Parkway, Solomons, for the report of a single motor vehicle accident. Upon arriving onscene, Trooper First Class Palumbo made contact with the passenger, Antione Dominique Brooks, 31, who sustained no apparent injuries due to the collision. Trooper First Class Palumbo observed CDS paraphernalia in plain sight and a probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in two syringes of suspected heroin as well as other paraphernalia. Brooks was issued Criminal Citations and released from the scene. Due to the injuries sustained by the driver, charges are pending at this time.DUI ARREST: William Albert Hariston, Jr., age 52, of Lusby, arrested on 04/18/2020 by Tpr. Moorman.