Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

$6,106,000,000

(April 15, 2020)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded amodification (P00006) to a previously-awarded firm-fixed-price contract N00019-18-C-1061 to procure eight General Electric F414-400 spare engines, 11 afterburner modules and 12 low pressure turbine modules for the Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (59%); Hooksett, New Hampshire (18%); Rutland, Vermont (12%); and Madisonville, Kentucky (11%). Work is expected to be complete by October 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $51,520,476 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00001) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-19F--2728) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0005. This modification procures non-recurring engineering for the phase two assembly planning effort for the re-start of T-64 engine core production in support of the H-53E Engine Reliability Improvement Program. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (89%); Rutland, Vermont (5%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (5%); and Madisonville, Kentucky (1%), and is expected to be complete by December 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds of $9,696,091 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00031) to a previously-awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-18-C-1048 to procure depot component repair capability for the F-35 hydraulic power generation system and land gear under low rate initial production Lot 11 for the Navy, Air Force and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (88%); and Wolverhampton, United Kingdom (12%), and is expected to be complete by April 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,156,434; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $7,156,431; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $570,858 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification (P00008) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-17-C-1057). This modification changes the contract type of the Stand-off Land Attack Missile — Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) Phase I obsolescence redesign from a cost-plus-incentive-fee type contract to a firm-fixed-price type contract. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (47%); Indianapolis, Indiana (37%); Pontiac, Michigan (9%); Melbourne, Florida (3%); Middletown, Connecticut (2%); and Black Mountain, North Carolina (2%). Additionally, this modification provides for the replacement of obsolete, nearly obsolete or uneconomical parts to support production and improve future sustainment while meeting the requirements of the Navy SLAM-ER performance specification in support of the government of Saudi Arabia. Work is expected to be complete by April 2020. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $55,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price delivery order N00019-20-F-0365 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0003 to procure 32 Tomahawk Mid-Body Range Safety Subsystems and 32 Flight Test Kits. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (29.88%); Bristol, Pennsylvania (19.10%); Westminster, Colorado (16.27%); San Diego, California (11.9%); Middletown, Connecticut, (4.08%); Lancaster, Pennsylvania (3.97%); Berryville, Arkansas (3.32%); Anniston, Alabama (3.13%); Hanahan, South Carolina (2.17%); Ontario, California (2.06%); Tampa, Florida (1.73%); Joplin, Missouri (1.29%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1.1%). Work is expected to be complete by March 2023. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,151,392; fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,363,544; and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,787,848 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00012) to cost-plus-incentive-fee delivery order N00019-18-F-2474 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This modification exercises an option to procure the tooling needed to meet both production and retrofit demands of the Technical Refresh 3 (TR3) avionics system. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida, and mandates that the contractor will procure materials and fabricate the special tooling that will allow for production of TR3 components for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work is expected to be complete by May 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $5,080,732; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,477,775; fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $774,073; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $1,588,268 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($5,080,732; 57%); Marine Corps ($1,477,775; 17%); Navy ($774,073; 9%); and non-DoD participants ($1,588,268; 18%). The, is the contracting activity.Cherokee Nation Red Wing LLC,* Tulsa, Oklahoma (N68520-20-D-0001); ACE Aeronautics LLC,* Guntersville, Alabama (N68520-20-D-0002); Orbis Sibro Inc.,* Charleston, South Carolina (N68520-20-D-0003);Precision Turbines Inc.,* Boca Raton, Florida (N68520-20-D-0005);Skyquest Aviation LLC doing business as Gold Coast Helicopters,* Glendale, Arizona (N68520-20-D-0007); Delaware Resource Group of Oklahoma LLC,* Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (N68520-20-D-0008); Erickson, Inc.,* Medford, Oregon (N68520-20-D-0009); Atlantic Diving Supply Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N68520-20-D-0010); ASES LLC doing business as Field Aerospace,* Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (N68520-20-D-0011); AVMAC LLC,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N68520-20-D-0012); Support Systems Associates Inc.,* Melbourne, Florida (N68520-20-D-0013); Aircraft Services Alliance LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (N68520-20-D-0014); ASR International Corp.,* Hauppauge, New York (N68520-20-D-0015); F3 Logistics LLC,* Warner Robins, Georgia (N68520-20-D-0016); Logmet LLC,* Austin, Texas (N68520-20-D-0017); Kay and Associates Inc.,* Buffalo Grove, Illinois (N68520-20-D-0018); Telford Aviation Inc.,* Milwaukee, Wisconsin (N68520-20-D-0019); Talentscale Inc.,* Las Vegas, Nevada (N68520-20-D-0020); Keystone Turbine Services LLC,* Coatesville, Pennsylvania (N68520-20-D-0021); AXXEUM Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama (N68520-20-D-0022); Mint Turbines LLC,* Stroud, Oklahoma (N68520-20-D-0023);Strategic Technology Institute Inc.,* Rockville, Maryland (N68520-20-D-0027); Resicum International LLC,* Warrenton, Virginia (N68520-20-D-0028); Yulista Tactical Services LLC,* Huntsville, Alabama (N68520-20-D-0029); KIHOMAC Inc.,* Reston, Virginia (N68520-20-D-0030); Akima Logistics Services LLC,* Herndon, Virginia (N68520-20-D-0031); Adams Communication and Engineering Technology Inc.,* Reston, Virginia (N68520-20-D-0032); Science and Engineering Services LLC,* Huntsville, Alabama (N68520-20-D-0033);AOC Global Services LLC,* Chantilly, Virginia (N68520-20-D-0035);Commuter Air Technology Inc.,* Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (N68520-20-D-0037); Y-Tech Services Inc.,* Huntsville, Alabama (N68520-20-D-0038); Battlespace Flight Services LLC,* Reston, Virginia (N68520-20-D-0039); King Aerospace Inc.,* Addison, Texas (N68520-20-D-0040); Affordable Engineering Services Inc.,* San Diego, California (N68520-20-D-0041) and Powerhouse Resources International Inc.,* Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (N68520-20-D-0042), are awardedfor indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts. The kits, aircraft recovery, augmentation, components and engines (KRACEn) multiple award contract will provide aircraft maintenance services and support. Specific work locations will be determined on individual orders as they are issued. Work includes modification kit build and installations; recovery of downed aircraft; repair of aircraft and components; overhaul of engines; and augmentation labor supplement for maintenance where custody of the aircraft is not required. Additionally, KRACEn will support single satellite site, simple platform and organizational level contractor logistics support requirements involving limited aircraft quantities in support of Navy Fleet Readiness Centers. Work is expected to be complete by April 2030. The estimated cumulative aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $6,106,000,000, with each company having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. No funds will be obligated at the time of award, but funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. These contracts were competitively procured as a small business set-aside via an electronic request for proposals and a total of 42 offers were received. The, is the contracting activity.*Small business