Calvert County Extends Local State of Emergency

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (April 7, 2020)—The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) today voted to extend the declaration of a local State of Emergency for Calvert County for an additional 30 days.
The declaration was executed by BOCC President Kelly McConkey on March 17. The state of emergency will expire 60 days after the declaration first went into effect, unless terminated earlier.
"We are doing everything in our power to protect our citizens and to support the healthcare community and first responders," said McConkey. "This action enables us to remain at a heightened state of readiness, with the flexibility we need to respond swiftly as this crisis evolves. We thank the citizens of Calvert County for their support and call on everyone to continue to stand together in this challenging time."
The county continues to share the latest updates surrounding Calvert County's response to COVID-19 through a virtual resource center on its website, including any precautionary measures, guidance and closures. Residents, employees and media are encouraged to regularly monitor the page and use the resources available at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.
Updates will continue to appear on the Calvert County Government website, www.CalvertCountyMd.gov, Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and Comcast Channel 6.
