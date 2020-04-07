MSP Reports for Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(April 06, 2020)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following arrest reports.TRAFFIC COMPLAINT / DUI / WARRANT SERVICE: On 04/01/2020, Trooper Brown responded to the 200 block of Village Center Drive, Lusby, for reports of a traffic complaint in that area. Trooper Brown located the vehicle and conducted a routine traffic stop. The driver, Jacob John Joseph Mishou, and passenger, Deandra Vonzell Claggett, were positively identified. Through a wanted check, it was shown that Claggett had an active warrant (Forgery) through Calvert County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office responded to the scene and took custody of Claggett. Mishou was put through field sobriety on scene and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.WARRANT SERVICE: On 04/01/2020, Trooper First Class Rucker responded to the Prince Frederick Barrack to make contact with Braden Jerome Allen, who had an active warrant (FTA - Driving While Suspended) through the Prince Frederick Barrack. Allen was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where the warrant was served without incident.DUI: Jacob John Joseph Mishou, 28, of Lusby, arrested on 4/1/2020 by Tpr. Brown.