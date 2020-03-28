Ninth Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (March 28, 2020)—The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners was notified by the Calvert County Health Department this evening that a ninth case has been confirmed as a result of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). There have been no reported deaths in Calvert County due to COVID-19.



A Calvert County Health Department investigation today revealed it is likely the transmission occurred either on March 11 during the Wednesday Night Combo Bowling League at Lord Calvert Bowling Lanes in Huntingtown or at a group gathering in Ocean City two days later. People who attended the gathering in Ocean City are being individually contacted.



Since it has been more than two weeks since the possible transmission at the bowling alley the evening of March 11, for anyone who was present, but has not developed any respiratory symptoms or fever, there is no ongoing risk of illness from potential exposure on March 11.



For anyone who was present at the Lord Calvert Bowling Alley the night of March 11, or their close contacts, the health department recommends the following:



• For symptoms that have already occurred including a cough, shortness of breath or fever between March 13-March 26, but symptoms have resolved: Email the Calvert County Health Department at Calvert.admin@maryland.gov with your contact information and a nurse will be in touch with you on Monday to get additional details.



• For those who currently have a cough, shortness of breath or fever: CalvertHealth Medical Center is conducting drive through testing for COVID-19. Calvert County residents should call 410-535-8436 on Tuesday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those calling will be assessed by a medical provider for COVID-19 symptoms and given an appointment if they meet screening criteria. For those that need care, contact your primary care provider or urgent care and call ahead before arriving.



• If symptoms are severe, seek immediate care.



Calvert County officials continue to urge residents to take strong precautions and avoid all unnecessary public contact to prevent further spread of COVID-19 through the community.



The Calvert County Health Department will continue to monitor employees' health over the next 14 days and provide updates if new information becomes available. Residents are encouraged to visit the Calvert County Health Department website at www.calverthealth.org for local case updates and testing information.



