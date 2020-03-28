Lexington Park Man Charged in Connection with Arson of Vacant Home

Devon Tyler Lee, age 18.

ST. MARYS COUNTY, Md. (March 27 2020)—Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged a Lexington Park man after determining he was responsible for intentionally setting fire to a vacant structure.Just before midnight on March 24, 2020, investigators responded to 45716 Oregon Way in Lexington Park for a reported structure fire. During their investigation, it was determined thatignited the exterior of the vacant home.Lee was later located at his residence on Chancellors Run Court in Lexington Park, where he was arrested by St. Mary's Marys County Sheriff's Office. Lee was transported and later admitted to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for injuries unrelated to the arson. Upon being released today, Lee was charged with Arson First Degree., Malicious Burning 1st Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000.00. These charges are in addition to multiple other charges filed by St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office. Lee is currently being held at St. Mary's County Detention Center without bond.If found guilty,Lee faces penalties upwards of over 30 years' imprisonment and/or $50,000 in fines.