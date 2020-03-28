  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2020
  4. Article

Health Officials Confirm First COVID-19 Death in Anne Arundel

Printer Friendly Page

Current Stories

PSAs

Forum Discussions

The St. Mary's County Times Newspaper

The Calvert County Times Newspaper
Posted on

ANNAPOLIS (March 27, 2020)—The Maryland Department of Health today confirmed the first death of an Anne Arundel County resident related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The individual was a man in his 80s. No other information has been released.

"We don't yet know who he is, but we know that he is one of us," said County Executive Steuart Pittman. "We want his family to know that we are there for them. This is the first death for our county, but we know that it won't be the last. This loss should strengthen our resolve to act as though each of us are carriers of COVID-19, because any of us could be. We must all work to slow the spread of this dangerous virus."

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends," said Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, "This serves as an unfortunate reminder that we must practice social distancing and healthy hygiene to protect our most vulnerable neighbors."

Additional details about the individual's death will not be disclosed.
More News Comments Discuss in Forums

Featured Sponsor

The MIL Corporation
Find your new career today!


More Recent News Articles
Reader Comments

Featured Sponsor

The Reluctant Navigator at Tall Timbers Marina
The restaurant offers a unique atmosphere and a fine dining experience.

Need Legal Representation?

Three So. Maryland locations to serve you. Personal Injury, Criminal Defense, DUI Defense.

Follow SoMd HL News

Other News Sections
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2020
  4. Article