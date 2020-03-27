Man Charged in Chesapeake Beach House Fire

Mark Adam Eckenrode, age 41.

(March 25, 2020)—Deputy State Fire Marshals charged Mark Adam Eckenrode, age 41, after determining he was responsible for intentionally setting a fire in the basement of a Chesapeake Beach home yesterday, causing an estimated $80,000.00 in damages.On March 24, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m., firefighters with North Beach, Dunkirk, and Huntington Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the 3600 block of 29th Street for a reported dwelling fire. Upon arrival, firefighters quickly extingusihed a fire in a basement bedroom. During fire suppression and overhaul activities, firefighters found evidence that led them to believe the fire may have been intentionally set. Deputy State Fire Marshals were requested and, during the course of their investigation, identified Eckenrode as a suspect.Eckenrode was located and arrested by Prince Georges County Police Department in a wooded area of Upper Marlboro. Eckenrode was transported to Prince Georges County Police Department 8th District Station where he was interviewed by investigators.Eckenrode was later transported to Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with First Degree Arson and Malicious Destruction of Property. If found guilty on both charges, Eckenrode faces a maximum penalty of 33 years imprisonment.