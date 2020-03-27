St. Mary's College of Md. Partners with St. Mary's Co. Health Department on Science of COVID-19

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(March 27, 2020)—St. Mary's College of Maryland (SMCM) and St. Mary's County Health Department (SMCHD) are coordinating efforts to launch a COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Group. A thorough understanding of the rapidly evolving science of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is critical to the public health and medical management of the pandemic. The advisory group engages scientists from SMCM and the community to analyze emerging COVID-19 research and review its implications on local decision-making.Biologists, physicians, statisticians, and other scientists will monitor virus behavior and evolution, viral infectivity and transmission, clinical diagnostics and treatments, and innovative public health strategies."During these unusual times, it is imperative that we look to our nation's esteemed scientists for answers and guidance as we work to stem the global spread of COVID-19, and understand the ever-evolving impact of this pandemic. I have confidence in the talented scientists here at St. Mary's College of Maryland and in St. Mary's County, and know that together the task force can contribute significantly to these efforts," said St. Mary's College President Tuajuanda C. Jordan."Keeping abreast of the science of COVID-19 is so important to public health and medical decision-making." said Dr. Meena Brewster, Health Officer for St. Mary's County. "We welcome the expertise of SMCM faculty and community scientists as we identify new strategies to address this pandemic locally."Scientific experts in the community who are interested in assisting with the COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Group should email covid19science@smcm.eduWe're tracking all official Southern Maryland COVID-19 information releases at