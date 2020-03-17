La Plata Man Charged with Arson of Family Home

Mark Anthony Holley, age 36, of La Plata, Md.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md.

(March 16, 2020)—Deputy State Fire Marshals charged Mark Anthony Holley, age 36, of La Plata, after determining he was responsible for intentionally setting fire to his family's home.On March 15, at approximately 4:30 p.m., multiple Charles County fire departments responded to the 7700 block of Oliver Shop Road for a reported dwelling fire. Upon firefighter's arrival, they discovered a fire within the home with the sole occupant outside the single-family dwelling. The occupant, later identified as Holley, attempted to re-enter the house multiple times. Deputies with Charles County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene and detained Holley, allowing firefighters to extinguish the blaze.Deputy State Fire Marshals were requested to conduct an investigation where it was determined that Holley ignited a room within the interior of the house where he lived with his family. Holley was the only occupant home at the time and was able to exit the residence uninjured prior to fire department arrival.Holley was arrested on scene and with the assistance of the Charles County Sheriff's Office and was transported to the Charles County Detention Center, where he was charged with Arson First Degree Holley is currently being held without bond. If found guilty, Holley faces a maximum penalty of 30 years' imprisonment.