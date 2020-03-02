Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(March 2, 2020)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded amodification (P00016) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0081). This modification exercises an option to procure 29 AE1107C engines for Navy V-22 aircraft. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed December 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,517,380; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,883,022 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-20-F-0521) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0006). This delivery order procures Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) Depot Planning Phase II efforts, including depot level logistics support analysis, engineering support for logistics, supportability analysis, maintenance planning, reliability maintenance, technical manual development and engineering support as it directly correlates to depot planning for the USS Gerald Ford (CVN 78) and USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). Additional efforts include those required to complete the Depot Planning EMALS logistics products necessary in support of an in-service EMALS. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (99.9%); and Tupelo, Mississippi (0.1%), and is expected to be completed February 2022. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,787,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00047) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0037). This modification procures hardware and installation support services for the System Functional Demonstrator and Shipset Control Lab sites for the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (95%); and Tupelo, Mississippi (5%), and is expected to be completed December 2021. Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,364,470 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed price modification (P00084) to a previously-awarded fixed-price incentive-firm contract (N00019-14-C-0050). This modification exercises options to procure six low rate initial production lot II VH-92A aircraft, interim contractor support and six cabin interior reconfiguration kits in support of the Presidential Helicopter Replacement Program. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (50%); Coatesville, Pennsylvania (36%); Owego, New York (10%); Patuxent River, Maryland (3%); and Quantico, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $470,813,279 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00036) to a previously-awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0048). This modification procures organic capability pilot repair material, technical publications, peculiar support equipment re-design and acquisition and logistical support in support of lot 2 CH-53K aircraft. Work will be performed in Shelton, Connecticut (78%); Stratford, Connecticut (21%); and Cherry Point, North Carolina (1%), and is expected to be completed in December 2024. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,029,200 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00003) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-19-F-2972) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-19-G-0029). This modification provides non-recurring engineering to replace existing subsystems, such as the Data Transfer Unit, Defense Electronic Countermeasure System and ARC-210 radio, with the CH-53K production aircraft. Non-recurring engineering efforts include investigation, systems engineering support, risk analysis, integration development, weight impact, publication updates including maintenance, training, update tooling and qualification testing. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (55.82%); Stratford, Connecticut (35.7%) and Fort Worth, Texas (8.48%), and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,967,528 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00005) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost contract (N00421-19-D-0031). This modification exercises the option to provide contractor owned and operated aircraft to Navy fleet customers, foreign military sales customers, and contractors as well as Department of Defense and other government agencies in support of the Contracted Air Services (CAS) program. The CAS program provides airborne threat simulation capabilities to train shipboard and aircraft squadron weapon systems operators and aircrew on how to counter potential enemy electronic warfare and electronic attack operations in today's electronic combat environment. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia (50%); Coronado, California (40%); and Kauai, Hawaii (10%), and is expected to be completed in February 2021. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00027) to a previously awarded cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-17-C-0043). This modification provides for the planning and execution of test efforts for aircraft and weapons components through a Milestone C decision to include developmental and operational test and evaluation efforts associated with modifications to existing commercial-off-the-shelf and non-developmental items, which require engineering, design, integration, test and evaluation. This modification also provides contractor services support in administration, engineering and management functions in support of the Naval Test Wing Atlantic, Naval Air Systems Command and the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in February 2021. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,062,000 and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $812,739 will be obligated at time of award, $812,739 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price delivery order (N00019-20-F-0573) against basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This delivery order procures 30 A1 G-Model kits and 66 A3 E-Model kits in support of F/A-18E/F and EA-18G modifications. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (86%); St. Louis, Missouri (6%); San Antonio, Texas (6%); and Mesa, Arizona (2%), and is expected to be completed in October 2023. Fiscal 2019 ($3,701,400) and fiscal 2020 ($3,672,000) aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,373,400 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee contract to procure recurring and non-recurring engineering associated with the H-53E (aircraft) and T-64 (battle tank) fuel control production line stand-up. In addition, this contract provides for the procurement of special tooling, test equipment and support equipment. Work will be performed in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,565,275 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0016)., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee contract for the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the Joint Multiple Effects Warhead System (JMEWS). The EMD effort includes the design, integration, test and evaluation of the JMEWS. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (79%); Cincinnati, Ohio (15%); Plymouth, Minnesota (3%); and Rocket Center, West Virginia (3%), and is expected to be completed by November 2023. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,162,342 and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,374,456 will be obligated at time of award, $1,162,342 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0004)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost contract to provide hardware, technical engineering, management and logistics support associated with the fabrication, assembly, test and delivery of 235 T-1622/ALE-55(V) Fiber Optic Towed for the Navy and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (48%); Chelmsford, United Kingdom (12%); Mountain View, California (6%); Rochester, New York (4%); San Diego, California (4%); Landenberg, Pennsylvania (3%); Hamilton, New Jersey (2%); Commerce, California (2%); Los Osos, California (2%); Toledo, Ohio (1%); various locations within the continental U.S. (16%), and is expected to be completed by March 2022. Fiscal 2020 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $13,752,949 and FMS funds in the amount of $7,627,598 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0042)., is awardedfirm-fixed price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00174-19-D-0001 to exercise the option ordering period for the manufacturing of the 2.75-inch rocket launchers and subcomponents to support Navy, Army, Air Force and the governments of South Korea and Pakistan under the Foreign Military Sales program. This option exercise is for the manufacture of 2.75-inch rocket launchers and subcomponents to support the Army for the M260 and M261 Launchers; the Air Force for the LAU131 Series Launchers; the Navy for the LAU61 and LAU68 Series Launchers and the Intervalometers that will be utilized by all services. Work will be performed in Arnold, Missouri, and is expected to be completed by February 2021. No funding is being obligated at the time of award. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00028) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0015) for the manufacture and delivery of two MV-22B variation in quantity aircraft for the Marine Corps and to provide funding for additional repairs in support of the Common Configuration-Readiness and Modernization Program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30%); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (15%); Amarillo, Texas (13%); Red Oak, Texas (3%); East Aurora, New York (3%); Park City, Utah (2%); McKinney, Texas (1%); Endicott, New York (1%); various other locations within the continental U.S. (CONUS) (28%); and various other locations outside CONUS (4%); expected completion by September 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $165,275,894 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.s is awarded amodification (P00028) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract (N00019-18-C-1048). This modification provides for the stand-up of organic level repair capabilities for the combat aircraft F-35 communications, navigation and information system. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (39%); Fort Worth, Texas (28%); Melbourne, Florida (12%); Genoa, Italy (10%); White Plains, New York (5%); Oslo, Norway (4%); and Beverly, Massachusetts (2%), and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $70,827,820, fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $35,413,910 and fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $35,413,909 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price modification (P00013) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0030). Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2020. This modification provides for the production and delivery of a fully assembled flight training device for an AH-1Z attack helicopter, excluding software integration, for the government of Bahrain. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $6,259,796 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.