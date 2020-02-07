Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

LA PLATA, Md. (February 7, 2020)—Tony Covington, State's Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, February 7, 2020, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Walter A. Rodriguez-August, 33, to 7 years in prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor. Upon his release, Rodriguez-August will be on supervised probation for a period of five years.



On October 16, 2019, Rodriguez-August entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charge in Charles County Circuit Court.



On April 1, 2019, the Charles County Sheriff's Office received a report from Child Protective Services regarding a sexual abuse incident involving a 12-year-old victim. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated that Rodriguez-August had sexual intercourse with her on March 31, 2019 inside of her residence located in Charlotte Hall.



An investigation revealed that at the time of the incident, Rodriguez-August and the victim were alone together inside of a bedroom. Rodriguez-August began touching the victim inappropriately and then had sexual intercourse with her. The following day, the victim notified school officials, who notified Child Protective Services.



During the course of the investigation, Rodriguez-August admitted to the sexual assault.