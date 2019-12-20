Co-Defendant in 2012 Murder Case Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

Darrayl John Wilson.

LA PLATA, Md.

(Dec. 20, 2019)—Tony Covington, State's Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, December 19, 2019, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Darrayl John Wilson, 28 of Nanjemoy, to 20 years in prison for the Conspiracy to Commit Second-Degree Murder of Crystal Anderson. Wilson was also sentenced to 5 years of supervised probation upon his release.On October 23, 2019, Wilson entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court for the aforementioned charge.Anderson was initially reported missing in August 2011 and remained as a missing person until January 2, 2012, when a hiker discovered her skeletal remains in the area of Purse State Park in Nanjemoy, MD.An investigation revealed that on the night of July 26, 2011, Anderson, Wilson, and co-defendant Raymond Daniel Posey, III left a party in Nanjemoy to obtain PCP from Anderson's supplier in Prince George's County, MD. Anderson was promised that there was a potential buyer for the PCP in the Nanjemoy area. According to court documents, upon returning to Nanjemoy, Anderson was robbed at gun point and then shot repeatedly by Posey. Wilson then helped throw Anderson's body over a guardrail and down a steep hill in a remote area of Purse State Park. Following the murder, Wilson was seen selling clothing items of Anderson before she was reported missing. Anderson remained a missing person for five months, until a hiker discovered skeletal remains in the area of Purse State Park, later identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Maryland to be Anderson's.Anderson was 29 years old at the time of the murder.During sentencing, Assistant State's Attorney Jonathan Beattie addressed the judge, "the only reason anything ever came of this case is because of [Anderson's mother]. There wouldn't be any justice to Crystal if it wasn't for her. My only hope is that this brings some level of closure to the family because it's been a long, long time."He furthered, "[The victim] died with people she believed were her friends. There's no worse fate that anyone could imagine."Before sentencing Wilson, Judge West stated, "A violent ending to such a young life reverberates throughout the community.—This family, this mother, this victim deserve so much better. For the people to bring this sort of thing to you to be your friends is unimaginable."He then addressed the defendant, "You had a strange loyalty to someone who could do this type of thing—someone I don't think would have the same loyalty to you."On October 30, 2017, co-defendant Posey was sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role in the murder.