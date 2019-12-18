Charles Co. Board of Ed. Honors Exemplary Students for Accomplishments

LA PLATA, Md. (Dec. 18, 2019)—The Board of Education of Charles County honored five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students during its Dec. 10 meeting. Each month, the Board honors students chosen by their school principals who demonstrate academic achievement, personal responsibility and career readiness. Honored by the Board were Suki Aumavae, Genesis Rodriguez Batalla, Quinten Echard, Emmaline Ogungbesan and Genesis Zelaya Villalobos.



Aumavae is an eighth-grade student at Theodore G. Davis Middle School and was recognized by the Board for accomplishments in the area of personal responsibility. She is a straight A student and is well known among her peers as a role model. Her teachers describe her as a student who is always willing to help others. Aumavae coordinates a canned food drive for the National Junior Honor Society. She creates posters and flyers for the food drive and distributes them at school. In addition to participating in the National Junior Honor Society, Aumavae is part of the school student government advisory council, robotics and Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) teams, and plays soccer and volleyball. She also participates in the strings program.



Rodriguez Batalla is a fifth-grade student at Indian Head Elementary School and was honored by the Board for accomplishments in the area of academic achievement. She has attended Indian Head since prekindergarten and is an honor-roll student. For the past three years, Rodriguez Batalla has earned straight A's. She receives gifted services and aspires to become a second-grade teacher. Rodriguez Batalla participates in several school activities including the school math and MESA teams, Lego Robotics, safety patrol, chorus, yearbook and band. Outside of school, she likes to play volleyball, read and make fun videos.



Echard is a senior at Westlake High School and was honored by the Board for accomplishments in the area of career readiness. He is a cadet senior chief in the NJROTC program at Westlake and plans to work with the Military Sealift Command (MSC) after he graduates. The MSC provides ocean transportation for the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense. Echard aspires to be a captain and exemplifies qualities the MSC promotes—people, platforms, processes and partners. He demonstrates leadership among his peers and helps lead the Westlake NJROTC cadets. He is a lab assistant at the James E. Richmond Science Center, helps with Relay for Life, is a member of the Superintendent's High School Advisory Council and helps with the Westlake Sunshine Club. The Sunshine Club promotes positivity among students. Echard is passionate about helping others and strives to be a resource for his peers in need of help.



Ogungbesan is a fifth-grade student at Billingsley Elementary school and was recognized before the Board for accomplishments in the area of academic achievement. She is an honor-roll student and achieved level five scores, the highest score a student can receive, on county math and reading assessments for the past two years. Her favorite subject is math, a love she said she inherited from her mom, and enjoys working with numbers and making equations. Ogungbesan receives gifted services and maintains a high level of academic excellence. She aspires to be a fashion designer, and draws and designs clothing in her free time. She enjoys art and participates in the school art club. Ogungbesan also plans to try out for the Billingsley math team.



Zelaya Villalobos is a fifth-grade student at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School and was honored by the Board for accomplishments in the area of academic achievement. She is an honor-roll student and receives gifted education services. Her favorite subject is reading and she is quick to help teachers and classmates. Zelaya Villalobos earned a perfect score on the English/language arts county assessment in third and fourth grade. Her teachers describe her as humble and kind, and a role model for her peers. She is a member of the school MESA and math teams, and plays the cello in the school orchestra. Outside of school, Rodriguez likes to read, take care of animals and spend time with her family.



The Board each month honors CCPS students and staff members selected by their principal for recognition.