ATF Fugitive Captured by Law Enforcement in Waldorf

Deante Duckett.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md.

(December 18, 2019)—U.S. Marshals arrested Deante Duckett, a fugitive wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division, in Waldorf, Md. without incident on Thursday, December 12, following investigative work by local and federal law enforcement officers. The Charles County Sheriff's Office and ATF also conducted a search warrant at the residence Duckett was in at the time of his arrest and seized a box of 9mm ammunition and a stolen 9mm pistol.Duckett is the subject of a joint investigation between ATF and the Charles County Sheriff's Office. He is a five-time previously convicted felon who was federally indicted on May 6, 2019 on three counts of being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm. Duckett was under court-ordered supervised release at the time he became a fugitive. He cut off his ankle monitoring device on July 10, 2019 before absconding.A $5,000 reward was previously announced on October 22, 2019 for information leading to his arrest.