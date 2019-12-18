Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Hires First Full-Time Development Director

Pamela Shilling has been hired as the first full-time Development Director for the garden.
SOLOMONS, Md.—The Koenig Private Foundation, Inc. and Ann's Circle, Inc. — the two non-profit organizations that cooperatively operate and support Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center — announced that Pamela Shilling has been hired as the first full-time Development Director for the garden. This new position reflects the need to broadly expand public and private support for Annmarie and develop a comprehensive strategy to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Southern Maryland park.
"We are thrilled to welcome Pam to this new position at Annmarie," said Stacey Hann-Ruff, Director, Annmarie Garden. "In the short time she has been with us, I have been struck by her thoughtful consideration of the opportunities and challenges we face as we ramp up our fund-raising efforts. She is an exceptionally creative and resourceful addition to the Annmarie team."
Annmarie Garden was donated to the people of Calvert County in 1991 by Francis and Ann Marie Koenig, as a testament to their love of the county, with the intention that the thirty-acre property be developed into a sculpture and botanical garden. The property is owned and partially supported by the Calvert County Government and is operated by the two non-profit organizations with a mission to connect people to art and nature through a wide variety of activities and programs. Since 1991, the garden has grown into an important community asset and popular tourist destination, with more than 75,000 visitors annually. The garden display numerous sculptures on loan from the Smithsonian Institution, but is not managed nor funded by the Smithsonian.
For the past twenty years Annmarie Garden has enjoyed annual financial support from two charitable trusts distributed through the Koenig Private Foundation. These trusts were established by Francis and Ann Koenig and were designed to distribute funds for twenty years to their favorite charities, including Annmarie Garden. Over the years, these funds have helped further the development of Annmarie Garden and supported the general operating budget.
In addition to the trusts, operating funds have been derived from the Calvert County Government, grants, rental fees, admission and membership fees, event revenues, private donations, and business sponsorships. Collectively, these support streams have ensured the annual operation of the garden, as well as the gradual enhancement of programs and activities, the sculpture collection, the buildings, and the grounds.
With the cessation of the two charitable trusts this past March, the garden must find new revenue sources for about 10% of its $1.2 million operating budget. The hiring of Ms. Shilling marks a crucial step in closing this funding gap, which will require greater public and private investment in the garden and its mission. Working closely with the Annmarie staff and the boards of both the Koenig Private Foundation and Ann's Circle, Ms. Shilling will lead the creation and implementation of a comprehensive development strategy. The strategy will include a push for increased financial support from public and private sources, as well as seeking out new grant opportunities and identifying and cultivating new donors.
With a track record of impressive service to the community that includes art and nature programs for both young and old; rotating exhibits showcasing the artwork of both local and national talents; and well-known events such as Artsfest, MLK Days, Artists In Action, Halloween in the Garden, the Maker's Market, the Insectival, and Garden in Lights, both boards are optimistic that sufficient financial support will be secured to sustain the garden and continue its service to the community.
"Annmarie Garden would never have been able to grow into what it is today without the long-term support of the charitable trusts. We are humbled by the faith that Mr. and Mrs. Koenig had in the garden and are eager to carry their vision forward into the future," reports Lee Woodfin, President, Ann's Circle, Inc.
Shilling brings a wealth of experience in marketing, development, and communications to the position, including many years working at the American Chestnut Land Trust, the National Defense University Foundation, and the Phillips Collection, to name but a few. Although she was quickly thrust into the busy Annmarie event schedule, Shilling is carving out time to meet with existing donors and supporters to discuss the very exciting future of Annmarie Garden. Expect to see her out in the community meeting with community philanthropists along with leaders from the government and business community.
To learn more about how you can support Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, please contact Pamela Shilling, Development Director, at 410-326-4640 or donor@annmariegarden.org. To learn more about Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center stop by or visit www.annmariegarden.org.