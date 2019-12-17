State Awards $200K for Catholic Charities Shelter in Waldorf

CALLAWAY, Md. (Dec. 17, 2019)—Governor Larry Hogan Monday announced a $200,000 grant to Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington, Inc. to hire staff to serve persons living in their newly constructed shelter in Waldorf, Charles County.
The grant is to assist Maryland's homelessness prevention efforts through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development's Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG).
Two other grants were also announced Monday:
• Family and Children's Services of Central Maryland (Carroll County): $800,000 to construct a 10,000-square-foot addition onto a building in Westminster, which will include a shelter for victims of elder abuse and domestic violence and offices for case management, counseling, and operations.
• Meeting Ground, Inc. (Cecil County): $376,656 to hire staff to implement a coordinated point of entry for persons needing services and for as-needed emergency sheltering.
"We have made significant progress to reduce homelessness in Maryland by enhancing the way we administer essential resources to those in need, and by partnering with dedicated programs and organizations across our state," said Governor Hogan.
For more information on Maryland's homelessness reduction initiatives, visit: dhcd.maryland.gov/HomelessServices/.