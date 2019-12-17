Calvert Co. Adopts Protections for Animals Against Harsh Weather

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (Dec. 17, 2019)—The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners last week adopted new and amended provisions to the animal ordinance pertaining to the shelter, tethering, abuse and cruelty to domesticated animals. The provisions include protections for animals during harsh weather conditions.
Added provisions allow the Department of Public Safety deputy director of animal services to set forth precautions for the care and keeping of animals when the National Weather Service issues a severe weather advisory for Calvert County. Residents will be notified of these precautions through Calvert County Government social media; Calvert County Government, animal shelter and animal control websites; and by press release.
Additionally, the adopted provisions require an animal to be removed from harsh weather conditions that endanger its health, safety or well-being regardless of the method of confinement.
Ordinances and resolutions are available on the Calvert County Government website at CalvertCountyMd.gov/1378/Ordinances-and-Resolutions.