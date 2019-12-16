Mid-County Transportation Bus Schedule to Change Beginning Jan. 2, 2020

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. (Dec. 16, 2019)—The Calvert County Department of Community Resources, Public Transportation Division, announced updates to the mid-county public transportation schedule, beginning Jan. 2, 2020. All locations on the route will continue to receive service. Improvements to time and bus sequence ensure increased passenger safety and convenience.



The schedule updates include a new 11:25 a.m. connection to St. Mary's County, which will reduce wait time for passengers. Extended service to the White Sands neighborhood on the northbound route will be added to prevent passengers from having to cross Route 2/4.



"We are excited to provide these enhancements to the route for the convenience of our passengers," said Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland. "We continually look for ways to improve our public transportation system to provide high quality services to all county residents."



For a full list of transportation bus schedules, visit online or contact Calvert County Public Transportation at 410-535-4268.