Local Government Schedule Changes for Christmas and New Years Holidays

Calvert County Government



The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 through Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in observance of the Christmas holiday. County offices will also close at noon Tuesday, Dec. 31 and remain closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, for New Year's Day. In addition:



• County senior centers will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 through Friday, Dec. 27. County senior centers will also close at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 31 and lunch will be served at 10:45 a.m. The centers will remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on days the centers are closed. However, participants will be provided shelf-stable meals in advance.



• There will be no county bus service Wednesday, Dec. 25 through Friday, Dec. 27. Regular service will resume Saturday, Dec. 28. County bus service will be open Tuesday, Dec. 31 with normal operating hours and will close Wednesday, Jan. 1.



• Calvert Library locations will close Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 for the holiday and will reopen Thursday, Dec. 26 with normal hours of operation. Library locations will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and remain closed Jan. 1. Online services and electronic checkouts will be available.



• All community centers will close at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and remain closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 through Friday, Dec. 27. Community centers will close at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and remain closed Jan. 1.



• All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 only. Winter hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.



• The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will close Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 at



4 p.m. Solid waste facilities will remain closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.



• The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 through Friday, Dec. 27. The billing and customer service office will close at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and remain closed on Jan. 1. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.



• The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 and will reopen with normal hours of operation Thursday, Dec. 26. The facility will also be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1.



• Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will close at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 and remain closed Wednesday, Dec. 25. The golf course will be open with normal operating hours Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.



• The Calvert Marine Museum will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 and remain closed Wednesday, Dec. 25. The museum will be open exclusively for members and close at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 and remain closed Wednesday, Jan. 1. The Museum Store will close at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. The store will remain closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.



• The Solomons Visitor Center, located in the Calvert Marine Museum, will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The center is currently operating on a winter schedule of Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



• Flag Ponds Nature Park will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The park is operating on a winter schedule and is closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Memorial Day.



• Kings Landing Park will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 through Friday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.



• Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be closed and remain closed through spring while undergoing renovations to the nature center.



• The Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. The aquatic center will remain closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2020.



• Breezy Point Beach & Campground is closed for the season.



• The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 through Friday, Dec. 27. Animal shelter normal hours of operation will resume Saturday, Dec. 28. The shelter will close at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and remain closed Wednesday, Jan. 1.



Charles County Government



The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to normal operating schedules for the month of December. All offices, facilities, and services not listed will be operating their normal hours.



Tuesday, Dec. 17



• Tri-County Animal Shelter (6707 Animal Shelter Road, Hughesville) will close at 2 p.m.



Thursday, Dec. 19



• The Nanjemoy Community Center, and all senior centers will close at 1 p.m.



Tuesday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve)



• The Port Tobacco Recreation Center, all indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.



• Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will close at 4 p.m. for senior center activities. No recreational activities to be held.



• VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall. Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy. Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.



• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.



• The Charles County Landfill and all recycling centers will be closed.



Wednesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)



• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.



• VanGO will not be operating.



• The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, and all school-based community centers are closed.



• All indoor pools will be closed.



• White Plains Golf Course and White Plains Skate Park will be closed.



• The Charles County Landfill and all Recycling Centers are closed.



• Curbside recycling will be delayed one day for the entire week.



• The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.



• Charles County Health Department is closed.



• Charles County Public Library (All branches) is closed.



Thursday, Dec. 26



• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.



• The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.



• The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open 1 p.m. -9 p.m. for recreation activities only.



• All indoor pools will be open 1 p.m.–8 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).



• Historic Port Tobacco Village is closed.



• The Charles County Landfill and all Recycling Centers, including Gilbert Run Recycling Center and Breeze Farm Recycling Center are open.



Friday, Dec. 27



• All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.



• The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.



• The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open 1 p.m. -9 p.m. for recreation activities only.



• All indoor pools will be open 1 p.m.–8 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).



• Historic Port Tobacco Village is closed.



Tuesday, Dec. 31



• Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, all indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.



• Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will close at 4 p.m. for senior center activities. No recreational activities to be held.



• VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall. Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy. Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.



• Charles County Public Library (All branches) will close at 5 p.m.



• The Charles County Landfill and all Recycling Centers are closed.



For more information contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.



St. Mary's County Government



All St. Mary's County Government administrative offices will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Thursday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday. Offices will reopen Friday, Dec. 27. Offices will also be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, and Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, for the new year's holiday. Offices will reopen Friday, Jan. 3.



All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed Dec. 25 and 26 for Christmas and Jan. 1 and 2, 2020, for new year's. No Home-Delivered Meals deliveries will be made on these dates.



The St. Clements Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas. The museums will be open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 from noon—4 p.m.



All St. Mary's County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 and Jan. 1 for the holidays. All library locations will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 31.



The St. Mary's Transit System (STS) System will operate until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, be closed Dec. 25, and return to a regular operating schedule Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. STS will be closed Jan. 1 and return to a regular operating schedule Jan. 2.



The Statewide Specialized Transit System (SSTAP) service will operate Monday, Dec. 23, be closed Dec. 24 and 25, and return to normal service Thursday, Dec. 26. SSTAP service will be unavailable Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, and will return to regular service, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.



The St. Andrews Landfill and six Convenience Centers will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Additionally, the six convenience centers will open early for operations Thursday, Dec. 26, and Friday, Dec. 27, at 8 a.m., The purpose of opening early is a convenience to our customers and allows us to be able to accommodate the increased usage of the facilities by County residents during the busiest holiday season. The Landfill hours of operation will remain unchanged during these two days (8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.). The convenience centers and landfill will return to regular operating hours Saturday, Dec. 28.



As a reminder, Christmas trees can be dropped off at the Landfill and Convenience Centers free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites beginning Dec. 26, 2019, continuing through Jan. 31, 2020. Last year, the County collected nearly 2 tons of Christmas trees, which were mixed with the collected yard waste and ground into mulch. Just over 5 thousand tons of mulch is available annually at the St. Andrews Landfill site and is provided to the citizens of St. Mary's County free of charge while supplies last.