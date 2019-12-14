St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

2019 Health Status Report for St. Mary's County Released
St. Mary's County Health Department (SMCHD) is pleased to announce the release of the 2019 Health Status Report for St. Mary's County, now available to view online at www.smchd.org/data.
The Health Status Report for St. Mary's County summarizes key information about the health of our County's population, including the impact of various health risk factors, illness, and disease among our citizens. The report is intended to assist community partners, residents, and policy-makers in understanding the health of our residents by providing a snapshot of various components.
"Because health affects multiple aspects of a community—including social well-being, economic stability, quality of life, and educational opportunities—it is our hope that this report will be a tool for our community partners and residents," said Dr. Edward Onyango, Director of Epidemiology and Evaluation at SMCHD.
Collecting, analyzing, and reporting on population health is a critical responsibility of public health agencies. Having a comprehensive understanding about our community's health status allows efforts to be data-driven and effective.
Community questions or comments on the 2019 Health Status Report for St. Mary's County may be directed to SMCHD's Office of Epidemiology & Evaluation by phone at (301) 475-4330 or by email to smchd.healthdept@maryland.gov.
MetCom Funding Programs Available to Assist with Public Sewer and Water Connections
In addition to the St. Mary's County Health Department's Clear Water Program that provides Bay Restoration grant funding to existing residential properties with failing septic systems, two new pilot programs are now available through the Metropolitan Commission:
(1) The Connection Incentive Program provides assistance to owners of existing residential properties currently served by septic and/or well systems, with all or a portion of the costs of connecting to available public sewer and water systems. George Erichsen, the Executive Director of MetCom suggests that this program may be suitable for property owners facing these scenarios: failing septic system, a property that cannot pass a percolation test, insufficient open space to add a new drainage field, a contaminated or failing well, or a property owner who may simply want the convenience and security of a public system connection. Limited funding will be available on a first come, first served basis through a $250,000 operating revolving loan fund to provide loans of up to $25,000 per property. Longer term payback periods (reimbursement to MetCom) may also be available for individuals / households that meet certain financial eligibility criteria.
(2) The Special Benefit Assessment Program is a voluntary capital funding mechanism that addresses the need for extending, expanding, and upgrading water and sewer systems to serve existing residential communities and individual properties currently not served. This program is an excellent opportunity for citizens to collaborate with each other to pool resources making connections more affordable. Individual residential property owners or communities may petition MetCom to extend service to their property and the associated costs to the benefited properties would be reimbursed to MetCom over a period of up to twenty (20) years.
With the funding opportunities now available for connections to public sewer and water, it is hoped that citizens will consider taking advantage of one of these new programs and connect to a public system. If you are already a customer, share this news with a neighbor or someone else that you feel might benefit. For more information on these programs, please contact MetCom at 301.737.7400 or visit our website at www.metcom.org/, click on either Connection Incentive Programs or Forms & Applications under the Fiscal tab.
Funding Utility for Nonprofit Entities Now Available
St. Mary's County Government has opened the funding utility for St. Mary's County nonprofit entities for the FY2021 Budget year, as awarded by the Commissioners of St. Mary's County.
The Notice of Funding Availability can be found at www.stmarysmd.com/finance/non-profit. Please read the notice completely and follow the links. The application process is entirely electronic and must be submitted online.
The application is for those agencies with IRS 501(c)(3) status only. The deadline for submission is Jan. 10, 2020. Final adoption of the FY2021 Budget is anticipated to be in May 2020.
The Finance Department will be holding two one-hour training classes on how to navigate through the online application process. Both classes will be held Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 9 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Please contact Michelle Rance 301.475.4200 extension 71203 or email nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com to sign-up for the class.
Agencies are urged to not delay beginning the application process as it is new for some. The system will allow you to save and go back and edit your submission until the Jan. 10, 2020, deadline.
Questions should be emailed to nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com.
St. Mary's Transit System Route 8 Nonoperational for Remainder of 2019
The St. Mary's County Transit System (STS) Route 8 service for Great Mills through California will be nonoperational until January 6, 2020.
For more information, please visit our website at www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/sts-transit/ or contact John Deatrick, Director, Department of Public Works &Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 73510.
Commission for Women Adjusts Holiday Meeting Schedule
The Commission for Women (CFW) has announced changes to their meeting schedule to accommodate upcoming holidays.
The meeting scheduled for Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, has been canceled due to the holiday season. It will not be rescheduled.
The meeting originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, will be held Monday, Jan. 13.
The meeting originally scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, will be held Monday, Feb. 10.
CFW meetings are held in the Potomac Building, Room 14, located at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown, MD, at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/boards/groups/default.aspx?board=11.
Commission on People with Disabilities December Meeting Canceled
The December 19, 2019 meeting for the Commission on People with Disabilities is canceled.
The next regularly scheduled meeting for the Commission will be held on January 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. in Room 14 of the Potomac Building located at 23115 Leonard Hall Dr., Leonardtown, MD.
If you have any questions, please contact Jennifer Earhart at 301-475-4200 ext. 71106.
Notice of Board of Appeals Public Hearing
The St. Mary's County Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing Dec. 19, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland.
The purpose of the meeting is for the Board of Appeals to hear the following cases: VAAP 18-1958, Chesser: Variance from Section 71.8.3 of the St. Mary's County Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance (CZO) for land disturbance in the Expanded Critical Area Buffer to construct a porch with stairs and add stairs to an existing porch. The property is located at 46006 O'Connors Lane, Piney Point, MD 20674 as shown on Tax Map 69, Grid 2, Parcel 37 in the Rural Preservation District (RPD), Limited Development Area (LDA) Overlay.
VAAP 15-132-015, Penrod Automotive Service: Variance from Schedule 63.3.b of the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to waive the required 65-foot Type B front and rear buffer yard and to reduce the planting requirements for the 30-foot Type C side buffer yard. The property is located at 45190 Happyland Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692 as shown on Tax Map 57, Grid 17, Parcel 20, in the Rural Commercial Limited (RCL), Rural Preservation District (RPD).
December Social Services Advisory Board Meeting Canceled
The Social Services Advisory Board meeting will not be held in the month of December.
The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Joseph D. Carter Building, 23110 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD.
For more information, please contact Angela Sacks at 240-895-7174.
The Board of Appeals regular meetings take place on the second Thursday of each month. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Chesapeake Building.
Please direct any questions to Stacy Clements, Environmental Planner, Land Use and Growth Management at 301-475-4200 x 71528 or stacy.clements@stmarysmd.com.
St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks Seeking Community Input
St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks is accepting input from citizens as the department develops their strategic plan. As part of that effort, the department is conducting a Strengths, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis.
Input from the community through a short survey will aid in gathering information for strategic planning efforts to form future goals, recommendations and departmental actions. Additionally, information provided will help improve customer service, enhance programs and activities, and recommend funding for parks and facilities.
To participate in the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/recparksinput2019. Responses will be accepted through the end of December.
For more information, please visit our website at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate
St. Mary's County Regional Airport Plans Yearlong Celebration to Commemorate 50th Anniversary
The St. Mary's County Regional Airport is planning a series of events to celebrate 50 years of service to the community. The original airport properties were acquired in August 1968, construction was completed in 1969, and the Airport was in operation before the end of that year. 2020 will mark 50 years of operation.
Planned events include pilot safety forums, a taxiway 5k run, and several fly-in breakfasts. All events are free and will take place at the St. Mary's County Regional Airport located at 44200 Airport Road, California, MD. The kickoff event is Saturday, December 21, 2019 with a Holiday Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a fly-in from Santa Claus at 10 a.m. John Deatrick, Director of Public Works and Transportation stated "The anniversary of the airport is a yearlong celebration to showcase this terrific facility and the all of the unique services, job opportunities and learning environments available. St. Mary's County Regional Airport is more than a hub for transportation, it is rapidly becoming a center for community resources mirrored in the events we've put together to commemorate the 50th anniversary."
For more information on the airport, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/airport-operations/ or contact Airport Manager, Allison Swint at 301-475-4200, ext. 73511.