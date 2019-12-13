Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(December 12, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously-awarded contract (N00019-19-C-0074). This modification procures special tooling and special test equipment required to meet current and future F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production as well as full-rate production rates. Work will be performed in Rome, Italy (29.9%); Redondo Beach, California (24.4%); Fort Worth, Texas (21.3%); Clearfield, Utah (10.4%); Marietta, Georgia (6.9%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (3.7%); Papendrecht, Netherlands (0.9%); Irvine, California (0.7%); Williston, Vermont (0.6%); Helena, Montana (0.5%); Kongsberg, Norway (0.4%); and Amityville, New York (0.3%), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps); non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) international partners; and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $153,392,916 will be obligated at time of award, $39,892,893 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($55,841,076; 36%); Navy ($51,887,772; 34%); Marine Corps ($22,286,205; 15%); non-U.S DoD international partners ($17,564,488; 11%); and FMS customers ($5,813,375; 4%). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00088) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N00019-14-C-0038). This modification extends the period of performance and increases the ceiling to continue providing services in support of range engineering, operations and maintenance support to the Atlantic Test Range and the Atlantic Targets and Marine Operations Division of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. This work will employ disciplines embracing various types of system operations, laboratory and field testing, marine operations and target support services, engineering, range sustainability, maintenance, data reduction and analysis. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in June 2020. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test, evaluation; and working capital (Navy) funds for $12,645,500 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price modification (P00025) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive firm contract (N00019-18-C-1048) to provide work and training necessary for the Autonomic Logistics Information System 3.5 software rollout to the fleet under the low rate initial production Lot XI. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (57%); and Fort Worth, Texas (43%), and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants; and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $11,548,231 are being obligated at time of award, $6,498,614 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($3,043,659; 26%); Marine Corps ($1,476,651; 13%); Navy ($1,978,304; 17%); non-DoD participants ($3,060,938; 27%); and FMS ($1,988,680; 17%). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-20-F-0457) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) in support of the MQ-8C Firescout unmanned aircraft system. This order is for the production and delivery of eight AN/ZPY-8 radar modification kits, eight forward access panel modification kits and all associated non-recurring engineering and qualification efforts in support of mission processor unit upgrades. Work will be performed in Santa Clarita, California (38%); San Diego, California (37%); Fort Worth, Texas (22%); and Lititz, Philadelphia (3%). Work is expected to be completed in April 2021. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $9,140,087 are being obligated at time of award, $3,921,389 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price delivery order (N00019-20-F-0283) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order provides Harpoon/SLAM-ER missile system and Harpoon launch systems follow-on integrated logistics and engineering services support for the Navy and various Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in St. Charles, Missouri (91.89%); St. Louis, Missouri (5.47%); and Yorktown, Virginia (2.64%), and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy); and FMS funds in the amount of $9,475,825 will be obligated at time of award, $2,464,306 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($2,464,306; 26%); and FMS customers ($7,011,519; 74%). The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded anmodification (P00055) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0004). This modification provides for the maintenance and operation of the Australia, Canada, United Kingdom Reprogramming Laboratory (ACURL). This effort includes sustainment support for all ACURL systems to include consumables for the F-35 aircraft in support of the governments of Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Eglin, Florida, and is expected to be completed in February 2021. Non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $18,055,674 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.