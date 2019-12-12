St. Mary's College of Maryland to Join North Eastern Athletic Conference in 2021

ST. MARY'S CITY, Md.

(December 12, 2019)—St. Mary's College of Maryland will join the North Eastern Athletic Conference (NEAC), beginning the 2021-22 academic year. Founded in 2004, The NEAC is an intercollegiate athletic conference affiliated with the NCAA's Division III. Member institutions, comprised of public and private institutions, are located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States."We are excited to welcome St. Mary's College to the NEAC as a full member beginning Fall 2021. Throughout the application process, it was evident that St. Mary's College of Maryland is dedicated to providing its student-athletes with a well-rounded, high-quality Division III experience. We felt strongly that the ideals of St. Mary's College and its vision for the future aligned with that of our membership. The addition also allows our league to solidify a southern anchor with Gallaudet University and we are confident St. Mary's College will play a key role in our continued efforts to elevate the profile of the NEAC," said NEAC Interim Commissioner Stephanie Dutton.The NEAC's Presidents' Council and Board of Athletic Directors voted unanimously to approve the application for conference membership from St. Mary's College. The Seahawks will join core members Gallaudet University, Lancaster Bible College, Penn College, Penn State Abington, Penn State Berks, Penn State Harrisburg, SUNY Morrisville, and Wells College in 2021-22."I am excited about this opportunity and believe our high-quality student-athletes will make an exceptional addition to the league," said Tuajuanda C. Jordan, president of St. Mary's College. "Academically, we will be among the strongest schools in the conference. Athletically, our student-athletes will be in the upper echelon of the majority of the sports we play. And, philosophically, the schools align very well with the core values of our athletics department: excellence, humility, legacy, teamwork, and integrity."Davie Gilmour, president of Penn College and of the NEAC presidents' council chair, said "The NEAC is very pleased to have St. Mary's College of Maryland join our conference. The College's level of dedication from Dr. Jordan and the athletics staff, combined with the strong focus on the student-athlete and the values of Division III athletics make them an ideal member for us.""St. Mary's College looks forward to renewing rivalries with schools such as Gallaudet University and Penn State Harrisburg and forging new rivalries with additional schools in the conference," said Scott Devine, director of athletics and recreation at St. Mary's College.Joining the NEAC will allow St. Mary's College student-athletes to continue to compete for conference championships and automatic bids into the NCAA Tournament, while expanding the geographic footprint of the St. Mary's College athletics' program into new areas. The Seahawks will compete in 15 of the NEAC's 18 sports.Dutton added, "I'd like to thank Dr. Tuajuanda Jordan, Scott Devine, Jim Cranmer and the entire athletics staff for their sincere commitment throughout the membership process. We look forward to a future that includes St. Mary's College and are eager to begin collaborating with the Seahawks staff as we continue to chart a new course for the NEAC."