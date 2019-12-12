State Police Reports for St. Mary's Co.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(December 12, 2019)—The Leonardtown Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.• On 11/20/2019, Luis Leon Alfaro-Ramirez, 39 of Great Mills, Md. was arrested by Tpr. T. Howard• On 11/21/2019, Daniel Sun Kuk Kim, 56 of Lexington Park, Md. was arrested by M/Tpr. E. Evans• On 11/21/2019, Erica Rashell Cunningham, 39 of Lexington Park, Md. was arrested by Tpr. E. Ruggles• On 11/22/2019, Henry Michael Dean, Jr., 31 of St. Inigoes, Md. was arrested by Tfc A. Oyler• On 11/23/2019, Carmen Maria Goldring, 38 of Fort Washington, Md. was arrested by M/Tpr. E. Evans• On 11/23/2019, Shawntal Jacill Rogers, 35 of Great Mills, Md. was arrested by Tfc A. Opirhory• On 11/26/019, Michele Delores Lengel, 59 of Lexington Park, Md. was arrested by Tpr J. Cress• On 11/27/09, Luis Leon Alfaro-Ramirez, 39 of Great Mills, Md. was arrested by Tfc J. Mulhearn• On 11/28/2019, Ericka Lynn Scully, 36 of Hollywood, Md. was arrested by Tfc M. Manning• On 11/30/2019, Kyle Matthew Nelson, 32 of Mechanicsville, Md. was arrested by M/Tpr J. Preston• On 12/2/2019, Steven Edward Colfack, 36 of Leonardtown, Md. was arrested by Tpr. T. Howard• On 12/3/2019, Joseph Vernon Matheson, 55 of Mechanicsville, Md. was arrested by Tfc C. DiToto• On 12/5/2019, Robert Samuel Taylor, 30 of Lexington Park, Md. was arrested by Tfc B. DiToto• On 12/6/2019, 16 year old juvenile of Charlotte Hall, Md. was arrested by Tfc K. Bauer• On 12/6/2019, Dennis Martin Evans, Jr., 51 of Leonardtown, Md. was arrested by Tpr E. Ruggles• On 12/7/2019, Denny Fernando Acosta, 24 of Annapolis. Md. was arrested by Tfc B. DiToto• On 12/7/2019, Elizabeth Ann Schuman, 27 of California, Md. was arrested by Tpr E. Ruggles• On 12/9/2019, Amber Marie Hamilton Carr, 34 of Locust Grove, VA was arrested by M/Tpr M. Davis• On 12/8/2019, Aubrey Robby Robinson, 27 of Lusby, Md. was arrested by Tpr E. Ruggles for Theft less than $100• On 12/9/2019, Arlene Felicia Hagens, 57 of Lexington Park, Md. was arrested by Tfc A. Opirhory for Driving on Suspended License• On 12/9/2019, Raymond Bronson Jones, III., 29 of Great Mills, Md. was arrested by Tfc A. Opirhory for Driving on Suspended License• On 12/10/2019, Jeffrey A. Whittington, 28 of Mechanicsville, Md. was arrested by M/Tpr E. Evans for CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana• On 12/10/2019, Thomas Floyd Lodrigues, 60 of Florida was arrested by M/Tpr E. Evans on a Grand Jury Indictment warrant for Acting as a Contractor without a Contracting License and Theft Scheme $100,000 or more.• On 12/10/2019, Donald R. Everson, Jr, 56 of Hollywood, Md. was arrested by M/Tpr M. Davis for FTA-Theft Scheme $1500 to<$25K