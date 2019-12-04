Calvert Co. Gov. News Briefs

County Adopts Parks & Recreation Ordinance: Smoking, Vaping Banned in County Parks
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners today voted to adopt a Calvert County Parks & Recreation Ordinance, which codifies the rules and regulations of county parks and recreation services and facilities.
The ordinance includes a new provision that prohibits smoking, vaping and use of tobacco products on all park property. Smoking is allowed only in designated outdoor areas adjacent to an indoor employee workplace and at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in outdoor areas at least 100 feet from an indoor facility entrance.
In addition to smoking, vaping and tobacco, the Parks & Recreation Ordinance covers general provisions that set forth rules throughout the park system; hours of operation; traffic, vehicle and parking provisions to authorize traffic control and enforcement within county parks and establishes a speed limit of 10 miles per hour within park property unless otherwise posted. The ordinance also establishes areas where alcoholic beverages are permitted throughout the park system. Provisions on animals provide protections for natural wildlife and domesticated pets.
The ordinance can be viewed in its entirety by contacting the Department of Parks & Recreation at 410-535-1600, ext. 2224 or Shannon.Nazzal@calvertcountymd.gov. Ordinances and resolutions are available on the Calvert County Government website at CalvertCountyMd.gov/1378/Ordinances-and-Resolutions.
Calvert County Enhances Emergency Services with Smart911
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety announced today that Smart911 is now available to all individuals for 911 calls made in Calvert County. Smart911 is a free online service that allows individuals and families to automatically provide vital information to 911 call takers during an emergency.
Citizens can create a safety profile for their household or business that includes any information they want 911 and emergency responders to have in the event of an emergency. When an individual makes emergency calls, a personalized safety profile is automatically displayed to the 911 call taker, allowing first responders to quickly locate the correct location with key information to provide lifesaving services.
"Time is critical during an emergency," said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. "The additional information provided in a Smart911 safety profile will enable emergency responders to respond faster and more efficiently, particularly on a 911 call from a cell phone."
Individuals can link both home and work addresses to mobile phones, which can be passed on to emergency responders for a more detailed, rapid response. Additional information such as pets in the home, vehicle details, medical information, photos and emergency contacts can be added to the safety profile.
All information is optional and citizens have the ability to choose what details to include. Smart911 information is used only for emergency responses and is only made available to the 911 system in the event of an emergency call.
Calvert County is the first county in Maryland to support Smart911, which is currently available in 40 states and more than 1,500 municipalities. An individual's safety profile is available to responders in any county or town that supports Smart911.
Citizens can create a safety profile for their household at www.Smart911.com or on the Smart911 mobile app. Citizens with questions about Smart911 may contact Emergency Communications Assistant Chief Stanley Harris at 410-535-2890.
Calvert County General Services Director Wilson Freeland Announces Retirement
Calvert County General Services Director Wilson Freeland announced his plan to retire following 10 years of dedicated service as director of general services and 37 years of public service. Freeland's retirement will take effect on Dec. 6, 2019.
"I have had the distinct pleasure to work with Wilson Freeland my entire 32-year career with Calvert County Government," said County Administrator Terry Shannon. "Wilson has a calm, rational-thinking demeanor and a wealth of knowledge about the county's facilities, properties and people. He will be greatly missed. I wish him the best in a long, happy, healthy retirement."
Freeland's leadership of the Department of General Services has led to major improvements to several county-owned facilities. Notably, he oversaw the completion of the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center; renovations to the Calvert Marine Museum, the Solomons boat ramp and Calvert County Circuit Courthouse; creation of the Child Advocacy Center facility; and the design and construction of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad facility. Freeland also oversaw the acquisition of several properties for future public use.
Freeland began his career with Calvert County Government in 1982 with mosquito control, where he quickly worked up to a supervisory position. He was promoted to buildings and grounds division chief in 2003 and promoted again to general services director in 2009.
Calvert County Offers Annual Parks and Recreation Pass to County Residents
Give the gift of recreation to your loved ones this holiday season with the new Parks & Recreation annual pass. The pass allows Calvert County residents the opportunity to take advantage of more parks and recreation facilities at a discounted rate.
The pass gives citizens one-year access to the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, Cove Point and Kings Landing pools, Breezy Point Beach and Flag Ponds Nature Park. Pass holders also receive a 5% discount at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course, on facility rentals, water fitness classes, sports registration, recreation programs, events, camping, concessions and more.
Cost for a family pass is $650 for up to five people. An individual pass or additional family pass member is $400. Pass holders will save over $300 purchasing the combined pass versus individual annual passes to county recreation facilities and parks. Contact Parks & Recreation at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649 or at parksandrecreation@calvertcountymd.gov for more information or to purchase the annual pass.
Calvert County to Host Free Residential Paper Shredding Event
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, is hosting a free paper shredding event for county residents Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 a.m. to noon, at Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby. The shred event, held rain or shine, can help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents.
All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes prior to shredding. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Binders and binder clips are not acceptable. There is no limit per resident and proof of residency is required. Certificates of destruction will be provided if requested. Businesses are prohibited from this event. Shred events are held monthly throughout the year.
For information about this event, call the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, at 410-326-0210 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
Safe Nights Program Opens for the Season
Calvert County's annual Safe Nights program providing winter shelter for the homeless is now open for the 2019-2020 season.
Safe Nights provides winter protection for Calvert County's homeless by offering shelter in a clean and safe environment. Host shelters provide a warm bed and breakfast, a bag lunch and dinner. Shelter hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week and the program is offered through March 29, 2020.
To qualify, individuals must:
- Be homeless
- Show identification
- Show proof of Calvert County residency
- Be ambulatory and capable of self-care
- Be older than 18, unless accompanied by a parent
- Pass a background check
- Sign the guest shelter agreement and agree to abide by its provisions
A one-time in-person registration is required each season. Walk-ins are not accepted. Call Safe Nights of Calvert County at 443-486-8670 or email calvertsafenights@gmail.com for more information.