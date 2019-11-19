St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Department of Recreation and Parks Seeking Youth and Adult Indoor Soccer Referees
St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks is seeking part-time Youth and Adult Indoor Soccer Referees for the upcoming winter program beginning in January.
Qualifications for referees include strong soccer playing background, knowledge of the game and rules, a trainable attitude, and good communication skills. Salary ranges from $12 - $20 per hour based on age division.
Hours:
-- Tuesdays — Thursday and Fridays 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
-- Saturdays — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-- Adult games last 40 minutes and the youth games can be as short as 35 minutes
To apply, go to www.stmarysmd.com/docs/jobapplication.pdf.
For more information, call Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200 ext. 71830.
Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board Meeting Postponed
The Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board Special Budget meeting at the Riverview Restaurant in Mechanicsville, MD has been postponed. The future date has yet to be determined.
For more information, please contact Nick Isom at 301-884-4601.
Testing of Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant Sirens to Happen December 2
There will be a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary's, Calvert and Dorchester counties on Monday, December 2, 2019 at noon.
This includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. All citizens are asked to remember the scheduled testing and relay the information to friends, family and neighbors.
The testing is conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune to one of the local radio stations for information and instructions.
Knowing what to do before, during and after an emergency is a critical part of being prepared and may make all the difference, when seconds count.
Request for Proposals: Health Department Seeking Trainer for Environmental Health Programs
The St. Mary's County Health Department is seeking a contractor/trainer for a period of six (6) months beginning January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 (with a possibility of extension) to provide training services for environmental health staff relating to soil evaluations, site development plans, and septic system design/inspections.
The deadline for submissions is 4:30 p.m. on 12/2/19. To learn more about this requests for proposals and to apply, please visit www.smchd.org/rfp
Residents Encouraged to Apply for Census Jobs
The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of workers for temporary jobs available nationwide in advance of the 2020 Census.
The 2020 Census Jobs website allows applicants to apply for a range of positions, including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and census takers. The positions will be located across 248 Area Census Offices nationwide and offer flexible work hours, including daytime, evenings and weekends.
Available jobs:
1. Recruiting assistants travel throughout geographic areas to visit with community-based organizations, attend promotional events and conduct other recruiting activities.
2. Office operations supervisors assist in the management of office functions and day-to-day activities in one or more functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support.
3. Clerks perform various administrative and clerical tasks to support various functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support.
4. Census field supervisors conduct fieldwork to support and conduct on-the-job training for census takers and/or to follow up in situations where census takers have confronted issues, such as not gaining entry to restricted areas.
5. Census takers work in the field. Some field positions require employees to work during the day to see addresses on buildings. Other field positions require interviewing the public, so employees must be available to work when people are usually at home, such as in the evening and on weekends.
Applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for 2020 Census field positions for positions they qualify for and will be contacted as work becomes available in their area. For more information, contact 1-855-JOB-2020. Applicants may also contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.
For more information, please visit the 2020 Census Jobs page or the Census Bureau's Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.
Department of Emergency Services Provides Free Animal Leashes to St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
On Saturday, October 19, 2019, Steve Walker, Director of Emergency Services, presented 75 animal leashes to St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron in support of safe animal rescue.
The leases were purchased through an anonymous donation made by a St. Mary's County resident to "Show Your Soft Side," an organization that works in collaboration with other groups and individuals dedicated to preventing animal abuse and neglect. The organizations provide officials with humane and safe tools for use when responding to dog encounters.
According to Walker, "Local Animal Control Officer Breanna Peters and Animal Control Supervisor Joy Wilson were instrumental in bringing awareness of this program to St. Mary's County and then advocating for its implementation." The resulting donation and purchase of leashes will be an asset to law enforcement officers allowing them to capture and rescue dogs safely.
The leashes are handmade from repurposed climbing ropes by Earth Treks Climbing and Fitness and donated to shelters and law enforcement agencies through the Love Leads Project and Show Your Soft Side whose missions are to bring awareness to preventing animal abuse and neglect.
To learn more about this program and how the St. Mary's County Department of Emergency Services Animal Control Division is working to protect animals, please call 301-475-4200, extension 72118.
Notice of Meeting: Hazard Mitigation Planning Board
The St. Mary's County Hazard Mitigation Planning Board will hold a meeting Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.in Room 14 inside the Potomac Building located at 23115 Leonard Hall Dr. Leonardtown, MD 20650.
For information, please call 301-475-4200 Ext 72110
Historic Preservation Commission November Meeting Date
The Historic Preservation Commission has rescheduled their November meeting to take place Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Department of Land Use and Growth Management Conference Room located at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown.
For more information, please contact Ben Cohen at 301-475-4200, ext. 71505.
YMCA Exploratory Committee Announces Meeting Schedule for Remainder of 2019
The YMCA Exploratory Committee will meet on the following dates: Thursday, November 21, and Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room inside the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland.
For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/boards/groups/default.aspx?board=51
Residents Encouraged to Sign Up to Receive CodeRED Weather Warnings
The Department of Emergency Services wants St. Mary's County residents to be prepared and informed. In advance of inclement weather, residents are urged to sign up to receive email warnings, updates and special notices including road closures, severe weather updates, Recreation and Park Notices and CodeRED Weather Warnings.
The St. Mary's County Government CodeRED Emergency Notification System is an ultra-high-speed telephone communication service used to quickly contact citizens. This system makes calls to all or targeted areas of the County when important information needs to be immediately relayed to citizens. CodeRED delivers a recorded message describing the situation in the affected area which may include instructions requiring action on the part of the recipient.
Sign up online at www.stmarysmd.com/emergencycodered.asp
Residents can also sign up to receive these notifications via text through the CodeRED Mobile Alert app: tinyurl.com/CodeRED-Mobile-app
For more information on preparing for emergencies visit our website: prepare.stmarysmd.com or call the Department of Emergency Services at 301-475-4200, extension 72110.
NOTICE: Commissioners to Receive Bids for purchase of the Mary McLeod Bethune Educational Center
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary's County will receive bids for the purchase of the Mary McLeod Bethune Educational Center, located in the Seventh (7th) Election District with a physical address of 22975 Colton Point Road, Bushwood, MD 20618, for a period of 45 days, beginning on October 30, 2019 and ending on December 16, 2019 at 5 p.m.
The bids should be submitted to the St. Mary's County Attorney's Office by way of the attached application form or downloaded and printed: tinyurl.com/Online-Bid-Form. Bids can be hand delivered to the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650; or mailed in to PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
For more information please contact the County Attorney's Office at (301) 475-4200 extension 71702.
COMMISSIONERS of ST. MARY'S COUNTY
By: David A. Weiskopf, County Attorney
Commission on Aging Meeting Location Changed
The Commission on Aging meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. at Taylor Farms Assisted Living will now be held at the Garvey Senior Activity Center, located at 41780 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, MD.
For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/boards/groups/default.aspx?board=11
Museum Division Board of Trustees Meeting Rescheduled
The Museum Division Board of Trustees meeting originally scheduled for Monday, Nov. 18, was canceled for lack of quorum. It has been rescheduled to Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. in Room 14 of the Potomac Building, 23115 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD.
For more information, please contact Karen Stone or Andrew Ponti at 301-769-2385.