Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Nov. 13, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded amodification (P00024) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (W15QKN-15-D-0001) to execute Award Term 4 for integrated logistics support for multiple Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed at Patuxent River, Maryland (52%); Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (5.5%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (5.5%); Jacksonville, Florida (2.5%); Pensacola, Florida (2.5%); various other locations within the continental U.S. (4%); Kuwait City, Kuwait (24%); Atsugi, Japan (1%) Iwakuni, Japan (1%); Koahsiung, Taiwan (1%); and Cairo, Egypt (1%), and is expected to be completed in October 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00007) to a previously issued firm-fixed-price order (N00421-19-F-0106) against a General Services Administration, Federal Supply Schedule contract (GS-10-F-0253V). This modification exercises the option to continue the implementation of a new Naval Sustainment System (NSS) to include the development of governance, coordination and accountability mechanisms across the Naval Aviation Enterprise. The Commander for the Fleet Readiness Center's contribution to the NSS will deploy commercial maintenance best practices, tailored to the Navy's operational requirements and starting position; in order to reduce component repair and heavy maintenance periodic maintenance inspection turnaround times and better enable aviation readiness recovery. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in April 2020. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds for $16,054,435 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00003) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-19-C-0016). This modification extends the period of performance and increases scope to include obsolescence redesign in support of the production and delivery of Harpoon Block II missiles for the government of Saudi Arabia. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (63.46%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (21.61%); and St. Louis, Missouri (14.93%), and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Foreign Military Sales funds for $10,000,353 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the design, test, production and delivery of up to 503 C-Band radar tracking transponders in support of the Aerial Targets program. Work will be performed in Torrance, California, and is expected to be completed in October 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside via an electronic request for proposal; three offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-D-0005).No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00025) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target and firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0015). This modification exercises the option to upgrade nine MV-22 aircraft from the Block B to the Block C configuration, as well as planned maintenance intervals for eight MV-22 aircraft, in support of the Common Configuration-Readiness and Modernization (CC-RAM) program. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (91%); and Fort Worth, Texas (9%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2018 and 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy—AP, N); and fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy—OM, N) funds in the amount of $146,039,547 will be obligated at time of award, $6,049,632 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year (Funding: fiscal 2018 AP, N $5,654,683; fiscal 2020 AP, N $139,989,915; and fiscal 2020 OM, N $394,949). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price delivery order (N00019-20-F-0331) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order provides for the non-recurring engineering, logistics product data, 28 Group A-1 retrofit kits, 28 Group A-2 retrofit kits, and 28 Group B retrofit kits for incorporation of the Distributed Targeting Processor-Network into the F/A-18 aircraft for the Navy and the Government of Australia. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (99%); China Lake, California (0.5%); and Whidbey Island, Washington (0.5%), and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,816,097; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $414,172 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00272) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-06-C-0081) to provide System Demonstration Test Article Aircraft (SDTA) to support various test requirements under the System Development and Demonstration (SDD) program. The purpose of this contract modification is to definitize the costs associated with the instrumentation and transition of the aircraft between SDD and SDTA. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in February 2021. No funding is included in this contract modification; this requirement will be incrementally funded. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm, firm-fixed-price modification (P00024) to a previously awarded fixed-price incentive firm contract (N00019-18-C-1048) to establish organic depot level repair capabilities for F-35 systems under the low-rate initial production Lot 11 non-annualized sustainment contract in support of the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Systems included are: common components, conventional controls, surfaces and edges, electrical/mechanical activation, firewall shutoff valve, radar, wing flap actuator system, hydraulic power generation system, arresting gear, standby flight display, fuel system, exterior lighting, gun system control unit, filter modules, thermal management system fan, alternating current contactor module and rudder pedals. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (31%); Melbourne, Florida (19%); Linthicum Heights, Maryland (11%); Torrance, California (7%); Palmdale, California (7%); Grand Rapids, Michigan (6%); Milwaukee, Wisconsin (3%); Los Angeles, California (3%); Helmond, Netherlands (2%); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (2%); Lancashire, United Kingdom (2%); Montville, New Jersey (1%); East Aurora, New York (1%); New Port Richey, Florida (1%), Williston, Vermont (1%); Tucson, Arizona (1%); Irvine, California (1%); and Mansfield, Ohio (1%), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $184,581,519 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($88,192,135; 47.78%); the Marine Corps ($44,096,063; 23.89%); Navy ($44,096,063; 23.89%); and non-DoD participants ($8,197,258; 4.44%). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price delivery order (N00019-18-F-2334) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This modification exercises the option for five aerial refueling retrofit kits, installations and technical data in support of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed St. Augustine, Florida (34.7%); Ronkonkoma, New York (28.86%); Melbourne, Florida (5.5%); Dorset, England (3.11%); Irvine, California (2.99%); Columbia, Maryland (1.93%); North Hollywood, California (1.48%); East Aurora, New York (1.19%); and various locations with the continental U.S. (20.24%), and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $32,453,129 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for development of simulation systems and software to support training activities as well as acquisition development and lifecycle support for the Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test Department, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division 5.4.3, Simulation Division. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (75%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (25%), and is expected to be completed in November 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured, as a small business set-aside, via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0008)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price order (N0001920F0315) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002). This order provides non-recurring and recurring engineering associated with the development, qualification test, integration, airworthiness substantiation, flight test demonstration and validation/verification of the government of Japan unique configuration into MV-22B Block C aircraft and the MV-22 Containerized Flight Training Device. This effort also includes logistics and training efforts, to include post-delivery reach-back support, aircraft preservation and de-preservation, storage, aircraft transit support as well as the remaining unique kits and installs in support of the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (50.8%); Fort Worth, Texas (27.2%); Hyogo, Japan (6.9%); Chantilly, Virginia (6.7%); Huntsville, Alabama (2.2%); Olathe, Kansas (0.8%); Red Oak, Texas (0.7%); Bangalore, Indiana (0.6%); various locations within the continental U.S. (3%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (1.1%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Foreign Military Sales funds for $68,189,550 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001920F0394) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0003). This order procures modifications to the AN/ALQ-214A(V)4 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures System. This order provides non-recurring engineering to develop, integrate, test and deliver software and firmware as well as all technical data. In addition, this order provides engineering and technical support for test efforts including correction of deficiencies discovered during testing in support of a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer. Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed in November 2022. FMS funds for $9,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.