Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(Oct. 30, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded anmodification (P00003) to a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-19-F-0272) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) in support of the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system. This order procures material kits and retrofit labor to incorporate the Integrated Functional Capability (IFC) 4.0 configuration into one retrofit ground segment and fully fund the IFC 4.0 retrofit install labor for aircraft B10. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (41.2%); Palmdale, California (30.7%); Waco, Texas (9.9%); Salt Lake City, Utah (2.9%); Newtown, North Dakota (2.5%) Verona, Wisconsin (1.6%); Sterling, Virginia (1.5%); Irvine, California (1%); San Clemente, California (0.7%); and various locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (7.9% and 0.1%, respectively). Work is expected to be completed in February 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,253,921 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-20-F-0360) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0026. This modification procures non-recurring engineering support for the integration of the AN/AAQ-24 on multiple Department of Defense aircraft platforms for the Army. The engineering effort includes platform integration of modernized survivability equipment, maintainability, interface improvements and software to effective utilize the AN/AAR-61(V)1 more effectively. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Fiscal 2019 research development test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $4,914,276 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0301) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-19-G-0008). This order procures durability testing support for the certification of the F-35B aircraft variant to a minimum of 8,000 flight hours/30 year service life in support of the Marine Corps and non-Department of Defense participants. The effort includes the test article configuration, the test article build, the test plan, the testing itself, and teardown and analysis. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (65%); Palmdale, California (25%); and Samlesbury, United Kingdom (10%), and is expected to be completed in July 2032. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps) and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $6,083,023 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, cost-reimbursable contract (N00019-17-C-0001). This modification provides for the procurement of 114 F-35 aircraft for Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy; non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Specifically the modification procures 48 F-35A aircraft for the Air Force, 20 F-35B aircraft for the Marine Corps, nine F-35C aircraft for the Navy, 12 F-35A aircraft for the government of Norway, 15 F-35A aircraft for the government of Australia, and eight F-35A and two F-35B aircraft for the government of Italy. The above U.S. aircraft quantities are inclusive of fiscal 2019 (Lot 13) plus up aircraft. In addition, this modification adds scope for the Air System Diminishing Manufacturing Sources integration, software data loads, critical safety items, red gear, non-recurring engineering, recurring engineering and the Joint Strike Fighter Airborne Data Emulator. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); Nagoya, Japan (2%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); non-DoD participants; and FMS funds in the amount of $7,027,643,109 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($2,812,512,346); Marine Corps ($1,297,487,314); Navy ($612,389,812); non-DoD participants ($2,243,321,947); and FMS ($61,931,690) customers. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00058) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract (N00019-15-C-0120). This modification exercises an option to provide logistics services in support of the E-6B aircraft and the requirement for parts industry management and support equipment maintenance for the E-6B Take Change and Move Out and Airborne Command Post aircraft. Logistics support to the aircraft weapon system as well as systems engineering, associated support sites, and supporting organizations. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (70%); Bellevue, Nebraska (10%); Fairfield, California (10%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed in November 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,592,990 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00015) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1066). This modification increases the scope and ceiling of the contract to provide electronic warfare capability development and integration in support of the design, development, and integration of the advanced digital receiver/processor upgrade to the existing E-2D AN/ALZ-217 electronic support measures receiver/processor, active front end, and receive antenna weapons replaceable assemblies. Work will be performed in Owego, New York (99%); and Clearwater, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,382,120 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for up to 931,200 man hours of installation and certification technical support to the Combat Integration and Identification Systems Division, Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Webster Outlying Field and Patuxent River in support of the Navy and the governments of Japan, South Korea and Australia. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (80%); and Rockville, Maryland (20%), and is expected to be completed in April 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; one offer was received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0003)., is awarded amodification (05) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-17-F-2017) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This modification exercises an option to perform 27 modifications in support of the Increment 3 Block 1 retrofit requirement for P-8A aircraft for the Navy and the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (64.9%); Edinburgh, Australia (33.8%); and Meza, Arizona (1.3%), and is expected to be completed in September 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,362,276; and cooperative engagement agreement funds in the amount of $6,267,935 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00015) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0040). This modification provides for the development and delivery of an enhanced simulator database and project management support for the F-35 aircraft in support of the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (70%); and Fort Worth, Texas (30%), and is expected to be completed in July 2021. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $10,311,534 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Theis the contracting activity.