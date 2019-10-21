Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded amodification (P00013) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0081). This modification exercises an option to procure three spare AE1107C engines in support of the V-22 Osprey program for the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in November 2020. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $9,066,270 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (12) to a firm-fixed-price delivery order (5306) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0004). This modification procures 36 improved nacelles production kits in support of the CH-53E in-service aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,877,789 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00003) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, time and material, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-18-D-0113. This modification provides CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engine depot maintenance and repair, field assessment, maintenance repair and overhaul engine repair, and technical assistance for removal and replacement of engines for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft in support of the Navy, the government of Australia and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Atlanta, Georgia (94%); and Seattle, Washington (6%), and is expected to be completed in October 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00004) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, time and material, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-18-D-0110. This modification provides CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engine depot maintenance and repair, field assessment, maintenance repair and overhaul engine repair, and technical assistance for removal and replacement of engines for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft in support of the Navy, the government of Australia and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada (93%); and San Antonio, Texas (7%), and is expected to be completed in October 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00005) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, time and material, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-18-D-0111. This modification provides P-8A Poseidon aircraft depot scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, fulfillment of depot in-service repair/planner and estimator requirements, technical directive incorporation, airframe modifications, aircraft on ground support, and removal and replacement of engines in support of the Navy, the government of Australia and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in October 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee order (N00019-20-F-0277) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003). This order procures Advanced Targeting Forward Looking Infrared special test equipment updates to the Windows 10 operating system in support of the F/A-18E/F aircraft. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,897,746 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00050) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00421-15-C-0008. This modification exercises an option to provide engineering and technical services for integrated communications and information systems radio communications to Navy ships in support of the Ship and Air Integration Warfare Division, Naval Air Warfare Center Webster Outlying Field. Work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Maryland (60%); California, Maryland (30%); Bath, Maine (5%); and Pascagoula, Mississippi (5%), and is expected to be completed in October 2020. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,300,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00002) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-19-F-2719) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0021. This modification exercises an option that provides non-recurring engineering support to modernize the High Power Transmit System (HPTS) installed on the E-6B aircraft. This effort modernizes weapons replaceable assemblies and subsystems of the HPTS to avoid obsolescence. Work will be performed in Richardson, Texas (99%); and Cedar Rapids, Iowa (1%), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,318,085 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.