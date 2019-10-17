Election To Fill Cummings' Congressional Seat Expected for Next Year

ANNAPOLIS (October 17, 2019)—The U.S. Constitution requires that vacancies in the House of Representatives be filled by an election.



As the 116th Congress is in its first session, which started in January, filling the seat vacated by the death of Elijah Cummings, D-Baltimore, will require a special election.



According to Maryland law, Gov. Larry Hogan, R, has 10 days to issue a proclamation for a special primary election and special general election.



The special primary election would be held on a Tuesday at least 65 days after Hogan's proclamation, and the special general election would be scheduled for a Tuesday at least 65 days after the special primary election.



If a seat should open during the second session, procedures vary based on the amount of time between the vacancy and the next general election.