Personnel Changes in St. Mary's Co. Public Schools

Board of Education meeting of August 28, 2019



The Board appointed Mr. Joseph Farrell as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Evergreen Elementary School. Mr. Farrell holds a Master's degree from McDaniel College and a Bachelor's degree from Frostburg State University. He currently serves as an Instructional Resource Teacher at Mechanicsville Elementary School.



Mr. Farrell's appointment will become effective September 3, 2019.



Board of Education meeting of September 11, 2019



The Board appointed Ms. Heather Wysokinski as Supervisor of Assessment, Accountability, and Library/Media, in the Department of Assessment and Accountability. Ms. Wysokinski holds a Master's degree from the University of Scranton and a Bachelor's degree from East Stroudsburg University. She currently serves as a Media Specialist at Leonardtown Middle School.



Ms. Wysokinski's appointment will become effective September 16, 2019.



Board of Education meeting of September 25, 2019



The Board appointed Ms. Jamie Pepper as Supervisor of Instruction for Elementary Programs, in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction. Ms. Pepper holds a Master's degree from Towson University and a Bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg University. She currently serves as an Elementary Literacy Coach in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction.



Ms. Pepper's appointment will become effective September 30, 2019.