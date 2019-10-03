Calvert Co. Gov. News Briefs

Calvert County to Host Free Business Paper Shredding Event
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will host a free paper shredding event for local businesses Tuesday, Oct. 8. The event will be held in the parking lot at the Calvert County Fairgrounds located at 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Barstow from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Attendants will be on site to assist.
The shred event eliminates the hassle of small-scale shredding and the cost for a professional shredding service. Business shred events are held biannually in spring and fall.
Businesses must present proof of Calvert County occupancy and are limited to the equivalent of five banker boxes of paper. All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes prior to shredding. Paper clips, staples and wire-bound items are acceptable. Binders, binder clips, hardbound and plastic comb binding books, rubber bands and plastic bags are not acceptable. Certificates of destruction may be requested. The shredded paper is remanufactured into new paper products.
For information about this event or other recycling events, call the Calvert County Solid Waste Division at 410-326-0210 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/RecyclingEvents.
Upcoming Clinic Offers Free Rabies Vaccines for Pets
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Animal Control Division, and the Calvert County Health Department are sponsoring a rabies clinic to offer free rabies vaccinations for pets. The clinic will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to noon at Calvert County Fairgrounds, located at 140 Calvert Fair Drive in Barstow.
Proof of prior rabies vaccination is required to receive the three-year vaccine. Eligible pets include cats, dogs and ferrets in carriers or on leashes and muzzled if necessary. This is an open-air clinic with no special facilities to vaccinate animals that cannot be restrained by their owners, such as feral or aggressive animals.
Calvert County pet licenses will also be available at the rabies clinics. Pet licenses are $7 for spayed or neutered pets (proof required) and $20 for those not spayed or neutered. A Calvert County pet license must be renewed every year and is required for all cats and dogs age 5 months and older.
For more information, call the Calvert County Health Department at 410-535-5400 or 410-535-3922 or visit www.CalvertHealth.org.
Calvert County Administrator Terry Shannon Announces Retirement
Calvert County Administrator Terry Shannon announced today her plan to retire following 11 years of dedicated service as county administrator and over 32 years of dedicated public service. In order to effect a smooth transition, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces Mark Willis as the administrator selectee to succeed Shannon later this year. Shannon will advise Willis in the coming months. Shannon's retirement will take effect on January 3, 2020.
"Ms. Shannon has a deep and proud legacy," said BOCC President Thomas E. "Tim" Hutchins. "Ms. Shannon was on the leadership team that brought Calvert County its first AAA bond rating, saving the citizens of this county millions of dollars in interest payments. She led efforts on a variety of significant financial improvements including the restructuring of the county's employee retirement savings program, developing a transparent budget process that helped improve public trust and leading the Department of Finance & Budget to win numerous Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Awards, among other accomplishments. Our county has been lucky to have such a talented and dedicated employee."
"We are also pleased to announce the selection of Mark Willis, who currently serves as director of the Department of Planning & Zoning, to succeed Ms. Shannon," Hutchins added.
"Mr. Willis is a proven and respected leader who has delivered strong operating results. He has demonstrated commendable leadership and the board is confident he will lead our employees to achieve great success in the years to come."
Willis will shadow Shannon in the coming months and continue to manage the Department of Planning & Zoning. Willis, who has served as the Planning & Zoning director since 2016, is the former deputy director of Public Works. Willis is also a retired U.S. Marine Corps captain and former logistics officer.
"It has been a distinct pleasure and honor to serve as county administrator," Shannon said. "I am humbled by the trust and encouragement the Board of County Commissioners has shown me over the years. County government employees are hands-down the best employees out there. As a Calvert County native, and having raised my family in Calvert County, it has been my absolute privilege to serve this beautiful community."
Shannon joined county government in 1987 as a staff accountant. She moved through the ranks to become deputy director of what was then the Department of Administration and Finance in 1991, finance director in 1999 and ultimately county administrator in 2008. Prior to her government service, Shannon was a comptroller for a computer business in Greenbelt, Maryland, and corporate auditor for Suburban Bank in Bethesda, Maryland. Shannon was the county's first female director of Finance and Budget, and Southern Maryland's first female county administrator.
Shannon is a Certified Public Accountant, member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants. She is a graduate of the Leadership Maryland class of 2013. She serves as a member of the board of trustees for the Calvert County Employees Retirement Plan, the Calvert County Sheriff's Department Pension Plan, and the Calvert County Employees Defined Contribution Plan. She also serves on the Finance Committee for the Local Government Insurance Trust.
Office on Aging Hosts Classes to Help Seniors Reduce Falls
The Calvert County Office on Aging is holding a seven-week "Stepping On" falls prevention program to reduce falls and build confidence in older adults. The free program teaches strength and balance exercises along with other strategies to prevent falls in and around the home.
Class sessions will be held Fridays from Oct. 11 through Nov. 22, 1-3 p.m., at Calvert Pines Senior Center located at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The program is free, but seating is limited. Those interested must register by calling 410-535-4606, ext. 121. Participants should be able to walk independently or with a cane and live in their own home or independent living facility.
"Falling is a common cause of injury for older adults, and can be very serious," said Office on Aging Division Chief Susan Justice. "We are excited to bring this class to seniors in Calvert County, especially those who have recently fallen or who are concerned about falling, as we believe they will gain the skills and confidence to minimize fall risk."
In addition to strength and balance exercises, the program will teach participants methods to identify tripping hazards in and around the home, the influence of vision on fall risk, medications and falling, navigating steps and chairs, how to get up from a fall, bone health, safe footwear and outdoor mobility techniques.
Operating under the Calvert County Department of Community Resources, the Calvert County Office on Aging provides a broad range of programs and services that enable senior citizens to maintain the best possible quality of life.
Make a Splash During Parks & Recreation Free Community Day
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will host a free Community Day Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, or "the Hall." Citizens are invited to take a swim, participate in fitness activities and win prizes.
Residents are encouraged to visit the Hall located at 130 Auto Drive in Prince Frederick during normal operating hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the children's pool opening at noon. Scheduled classes and team practices will not be affected by the event.
For additional information, please contact the Department of Parks & Recreation at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649 or the Hall at 410-414-8350.
The Hall features a competition pool with diving boards, children's pool with three youth slides, a therapy pool, leisure pool and spa/hot tub for citizens 18 years and older. Take advantage of all the awesome amenities during Community Day.
Calvert County Parks & Recreation to Offer Fun Fall Family Events
Fall is here and the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites citizens to celebrate the season by participating in several exciting events for the whole family.
Get in on super fun for the whole family during Superhero Sunday at Dunkirk District Park, 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd., Dunkirk on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dress up in your superhero best and enjoy games, inflatables, activities and a touch-a-truck spectacular.
Come out to the Fall Extravaganza at Hallowing Point Park, 4755 Hallowing Point Road, Prince Frederick on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a picnic lunch and join us for hayrides, making scarecrows, a petting zoo, face painting and entertainment. To make a scarecrow, bring old pantyhose, one-piece pajamas or pants and a long-sleeved shirt.
Join in the Halloween Extravaganza at Southern Community Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby on Friday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Come dressed in a scary, cute, funny or original costume for a costume judging contest. Check-in for the all-ages contest is between 11 and 11:30 a.m. and prizes will be awarded for winners in each category. Eric Energy will be performing a shockingly fun science performance called Halloween Spark Attack at 12:30 p.m. Bring a pumpkin for painting and decorating and children will enjoy games and a moon bounce. Pizza will be available for purchase while supplies last.
Have a ghoulish good time during Halloween Family Fun Day at Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2-4 p.m. There will be popcorn, face painting, photo booth and pumpkin patch. Cap off the night with a trick-or-treat trail sponsored by local businesses. Be sure to wear your favorite costume and enjoy all of the free fun.
For more information or to register for an event, visit online or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2649. For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks.
Calvert County to Celebrate Lower Marlboro Freedom Day
Citizens are invited to revel in Calvert County history during Lower Marlboro Freedom Day, a celebration to commemorate the freedom of those who escaped slavery with the help of the British during the War of 1812.
The daylong celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with events at Lower Marlboro United Methodist Church, located at 6519 Lower Marlboro Lane in Owings, and Lower Marlboro Hall, located at 3911 Lower Marlboro Road in Owings.
Festivities include a walking tour, speakers, entertainment, an original play, food and exhibits. Visitors age 12 and older can also enjoy kayak tours on the Patuxent River, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information, contact Kirsti Uunila, historic preservation planner with the Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning, at 410-535-1600, ext. 2504, or email Kirsti.Uunila@calvertcountymd.gov.
Lower Marlboro Freedom Day is sponsored by residents of Lower Marlboro; Calvert County Chapter of the NAACP; Calvert County Historical Society; Calvert Library; Calvert County Historic District Commission; Maryland State Archives; Calvert Nature Society; Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division; Mt. Harmony—Lower Marlboro United Methodist Church; and All Saints Episcopal Church.
Parks & Recreation Seeks Input on Parks Master Plans
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is continuing to seek public input on master plan drafts for Cove Point Park and a new park at a nearby property on the west side of Maryland Route 2/4. Citizens will be able to provide input on these drafts during two public meetings and an online survey.
Parks & Recreation is seeking feedback on two master plan options for each park, which were developed by consultant firm Whitney Bailey Cox & Magnani based on feedback received from initial public meetings and a survey conducted in May. The Cove Point Park and new park master plan drafts can be viewed at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParkPlans.
The first public meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The second meeting will take place Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Southern Community Center located at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.
Citizens can also participate in the online survey until Friday, Oct. 25. at survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egml2wlck10pw3i3/a021rzk16v3hms/questions
Paula Gray Graduates from Academy for Excellence in Local Governance
Calvert County Director of Human Resources Paula Gray is among 92 graduates to be recognized by the Academy for Excellence in Local Governance for their dedication to leadership and public service through completion of the program.
The Academy for Excellence in Local Governance is a voluntary professional development program for local government officials founded by the Maryland Association of Counties and the Maryland Municipal League. The two-year program encompasses foundational learning in core governance concepts and deep discussion of the business of governing.
"We are very proud of Paula for this achievement," said Calvert County Administrator Terry Shannon. "This is a rigorous program and we know it will benefit both her professional growth and enable her to better serve the citizens of Calvert County."
To earn a certificate, participants—called Fellows—complete core studies in conducting effective meetings, consensus and team building and financial management, along with more technical studies of specific laws and governing requirements such as the Public Information Act and the Open Meetings Act. Elective courses provide immersion into best practices and topics that cover the wide spectrum of government services, including emergency management, environmental issues, land use, human resources and more.
The program is sponsored by the Local Government Insurance Trust and facilitated by the University of Maryland School of Public Policy.
Paula Gray was appointed as human resources director in 2015 and has served in Calvert County Government for 39 years.
Calvert County Office on Aging Staff Earn Food Safety Certification
Four Calvert County Office on Aging (OOA) staff members recently completed the national ServSafe exam to earn food safety certifications. The exam, given by the National Restaurant Association, ensures that food served at the county's senior centers is handled in a sanitary and safe manner.
Staff members who received the certification are Southern Pines Senior Center Program Specialist Melinda Gaines, Calvert Pines Senior Center Program Specialist Kristy Alleva, Food Service Worker Theresa Endrusick and Food Service Worker Harry Markward. At this time, all OOA food service coordinators and program specialists, along with members of the management team, have earned ServSafe certifications in food safety.
Meals at all three county senior centers are served Monday through Friday at noon. The fee is $5 for individuals between ages 50 to 59 and a suggested $3 donation for those 60 years and older. Reservations are required 24 hours in advance. For more information on the congregate or home delivered meal program, please contact the OOA at 410-535-4606.
October is a Doggone Good Month at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter
In recognition of national Adopt a Shelter Dog Month in October, the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter encourages potential adopters to take the leap during "Dogtober" to help find loving homes for canines.
"While our shelter has made great strides this year in animal welfare, there are still plenty of adoptable dogs hoping for a second chance," said Calvert County Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. "Whether folks are looking to adopt or have time to volunteer, every little bit makes a huge impact. We have the opportunity to make a big difference."
Approximately 3.3 million dogs enter U.S. shelters every year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
"Dogs make amazing, supportive and heroic companions," said Deputy Director of Animal Services Crystal Dowd. "When you adopt a dog into your home, you'll change his or her life and possibly your own."
The adoption fee for dogs is $75 and adoption procedures apply. Adoption includes spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip and registration.
Those who are not in a position to adopt a new pup—but are compelled to help—are encouraged to contact the shelter to learn more about other ways to support the animals.
The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. For more information, visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.