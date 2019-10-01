Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(October 01, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed fee contract for critical design review of the Tomahawk Weapons System Military Code, to include studies, analysis, design, development, integration and test of hardware and software solutions. In addition, this contract provides for identification of the kit bill of materials, fabrication, assembly, integration, test and documentation of an AGR5 kit. Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (55.6%); and Tucson, Arizona (44.4%), and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,558,963 will be obligated at time of award, $1,883,848 of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification (P00001) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price (N00019-19-C-0049) for the full rate production Lot 8 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM). This modification provides for conversion of government-provided AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs) into 4 AGM-88E AARGM all up rounds (AURs) for the Navy; and 11 AGM-88E AARGM AURs for the government of Italy, to include related supplies and services necessary for their manufacture, sparing, and fleet deployment. Work will be performed in Northridge, California (80%); Ridgecrest, California (10%); and Sanguinetto, Italy (10%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) funds; and cooperate partner funds in the amount of $10,640,798 will be obligated at time of award, $2,334,813 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchase for the Navy ($2,334,813; 22%); and the government of Italy ($8,305,985; 78%) under a cooperative agreement. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-19-F-2789) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-12-G-0012) in support of the H-1 Upgrade helicopter. This order provides for five aircraft wiring and integration remote terminal/cockpit wiring and integration remote terminal/flight control computer/flight controller computer refreshed test stations. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,179,045 will be obligated at time of award, $7,631,175 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded anfirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for nine liquid palletized system units in support of Lot 8 full rate production P-8A aircraft. Work will be performed in Irvine, California (78%); Sumner, Washington (8%); Niagara, New York (4%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (10%), and is expected to be completed in April 2024. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,089,578 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-D-0039)., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for 770 F/A-18E/F LAU-127 E/A guided missile launchers for the Navy (567); and the governments of Kuwait (185) and Switzerland (18). Work will be performed in Inglewood, California, and is expected to be completed in May 2024. Fiscal 2017 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $42,395,430 will be obligated at time of award, $19,270,650 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(ii)(B). This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($31,218,453; 74 %); and the governments of Kuwait ($10,185,915; 24 %) and Switzerland ($991,062; 2 %) under the FMS program. The, is the contracting activity (N0001919C0076)., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract to procure 136 Advanced Capability Mission Computers in support of the F/A-18 aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $51,585,702 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(ii)(B). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0073)., is being awarded amodification (P00005) to a firm-fixed-price delivery order (N0001918F2483) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-18-G-0019). This modification provides support for the Defense Weapons Systems Field of Fire non-recurring engineering effort and procures spares and mission kits for the MV-22 and CV-22 aircraft in support of the Air Force and Navy. Work will be performed in Endicott, New York (87.1 %); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (9.6 %); and Owings Mill, Maryland (3.3 %), and is expected to be completed in November 2021. Fiscal 2017 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Navy) funds in the amount of $7,489,851 will be obligated at time of award, $5,254,204 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($5,769,932; 77 %); and the Navy ($1,719,919; 23 %). The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-19-D-0015). This modification increases the ceiling and scope of the contract to include the procurement of Lot 12-14 Generation 3 helmet mounted displays in support of the F-35 Lightning II program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification (PZ0002) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-18-C-1061) to procure 48 F414-GE-400 install engines and engine devices for Lot 23 F/A-18E/F aircraft. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts (59%); Hooksett, New Hampshire (18%); Rutland, Vermont (12%); and Madisonville, Kentucky (11%), and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $219,407,194 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract to manufacture and deliver eight V-22 mission auxiliary tank systems for extended range of flight requirements in support of V-22 aircraft for the Navy (3); Marine Corps (2); Air Force (1); and the government of Japan (2). Work will be performed in Tempe, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in November 2021. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $31,101,308 will be obligated at time of award, $14,729,731 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Marine Corps and Navy ($20,702,984; 66%); Air Force ($1,213,255; 4 %); and the government of Japan ($9,185,069; 30%) under the FMS program. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S.Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0042)., is being awarded amodification (P00095) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-12-C-2001). This modification provides for the modification of government furnished tooling as well as the acquisition of new tooling in support of V-22 aircraft production. A total of 47 tooling parts will be procured under this modification. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in September 2021. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $7,985,270 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price delivery order (N6833519F0285) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0017). This order is for 27 Type II advanced digital radio frequency memories hardware and software for the Navy, Air Force, National Guard and Reserve components. Work will be performed in Cypress, California (72%); and West Caldwell, New Jersey (28%), and is expected to be completed in June 2021. Fiscal 2018 research, development test evaluation (Air Force); 2019 missile procurement and aircraft procurement (Air Force); 2019 National Guard and Reserve Equipment (Defense); and 2019 working capital funds (Defense) funds will be obligated at time of award, $5,589,837 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($8,130,672; 59%); National Guard and Reserve ($5,081,670; 37%); and Department of Defense ($508,167; 4%). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) II full rate production Lots 8-12. This award procures WGU-59/B units to upgrade the current 2.75-inch rocket system to a semi-active laser guided precision weapon to support Navy, Army, Air Force, and foreign military sales requirements to include the governments of Iraq, Lebanon, Netherlands, Jordan, Afghanistan, United Kingdom, Tunisia, Philippines and Australia. Work will be performed in Hudson, New Hampshire (54%); and Austin, Texas (46%), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-D-0026)., is awarded amodification (P00154) to a previously awarded firm-price-incentive-firm, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0067). This modification provides for the Lots 6-8 retrofit of optical sensor capability A-kits, aircraft updates, remote interface unit wiring and the Dry Bay Fire Protection System as well as the Lots 9-10 production and delivery of the optical sensor capability and the Dry Bay Fire Protection System for the Navy and the governments of Australia, the United Kingdom and Norway in support of P-8A aircraft retrofits and production. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (50%); Seattle, Washington (30%); and City, Australia (20%), and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $20,230,172 will be obligated at time of award, $4,137,839 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($8,609,976; 54%); the government of Australia ($4,190,152; 26%); the government of the United Kingdom ($2,385,272; 15%); and the government of Norway ($877,980; 5%). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures hardware and technical services to support the current release of the Mission Voice Platform (MVP) software suite as well as associated hardware components in support of the Atlantic Test Range at the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland. The MVP software supports real-time voice processing, display, and recording capabilities. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in September 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0056)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 79 mass storage units and 198 bulk data cartridges to integrate Distributing Targeting System (DTS) capabilities into the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft production. In addition, this contract provides for a DTS test set Windows 10 to upgrade one existing test set and replace three test sets with the migration to the Windows 10 Operating System. Work will be performed in Malabar, Florida, and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2017 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,059,463 will be obligated at time of award, $1,456,263 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0081)., is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification (P00009) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive (firm target) contract (N00019-18-C-1037). This modification is for non-recurring and recurring engineering for the production and delivery of nine Japan configuration E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Act. This modification definitizes a previously awarded modification (P00003) for long lead parts associated with the Japan E-2D aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida (29.06%); Syracuse, New York (16.66%); Melbourne, Florida (10.52%); El Segundo, California (10.44%); Indianapolis, Indiana (4.76%); Menlo Park, California (3.62%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (2.55%); Doral, Florida (2.54%); Edgewood, New York (1.80%); Aire-sur-l'Adour, France (1.71%); Woodland Hills, California (1.67%); Liverpool, New York (1.58%); Owego, New York (1.42%); Greenlawn, New York (1.21%); Rockford, Illinois (1.12%); various locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (9.21% and 0.13%, respectively). FMS funds in the amount of $1,362,276,582 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0001919F2968) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001) for supplies and engineering services in support of government flight operations on the P-8A flight test aircraft and the Naval Air Station System Integration Laboratory. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (64%); Seattle, Washington (33%); and St. Louis, Missouri (3%), and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,489,070 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0042119F0760) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0007) in support of the Advanced Mission Computer and Displays Program. The order is for the modification of five Mission Computer Alternative (MCA) Demonstration Phase I laboratory units, a representative advanced airborne mission computer, and integration of an additional five MCA units in support of and for use in a second demonstration. Work will be performed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is expected to be completed in September 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,231,043 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification (P00067) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0121). This modification provides for the Digital Focal Plane Array trade study and preliminary designs of the sensor upgrade and electronics unit in support of AIM-9X Block II System improvement risk reduction efforts for the Air Force and the Navy. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (60 percent); and Goleta, California (40 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force and Navy) funds in the amount of $5,884,931 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($8,169,716; 77.5 percent); and the Navy ($2,376,341; 22.5 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00066) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract (N00019-17-C-0010). This modification provides for testing of software changes to allow for emergency thrust bump operations in support of F-35B short takeoff and landing aircraft for Marine Corps and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps); and non-U.S. DoD participant funds in the amount of $5,900,340 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($5,900,340, 79%); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($1,584,859; 21%). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00022) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N0001919C1048). This modification provides for Autonomic Logistics Information System hardware and support equipment in support of low rate initial production Lot 11 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (35%); Fort Worth, Texas (20%); Redondo Beach, California (18%); Windsor, Connecticut (13%); Franklin, Ohio (3%); Rome, Italy (3%); Winter Springs, Florida (2%); Riverside, California (2%); Chatsworth, California (2%); and Bend, Oregon (2%). Work is expected to be completed in November 2023. Fiscal 2017 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps); non-U.S. DoD Participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $150,544,969 are being obligated at time of award, $11,150,805 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($24,176,311; 16.06%); Navy ($11,150,805; 7.41%); Marine Corps ($9,630,405; 6.40%); non-U.S. DoD Participants ($80,050,789; 53.17%); and FMS customers ($25,536,659; 16.96%). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to previously awarded cost plus fixed fee, firm fixed price contract (N00174-16-C-0046) to exercise option year III (three) for continued naval facility infrastructure support. This SBIR Phase III Critical Infrastructure Control and Monitoring System project is structured to provide Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division Indian Head, Maryland (NSWC IHEODTD) and other selected ashore Naval shore facilities the ability to monitor critical areas for anti-terrorism/force protection (AT/FP) intrusions, provide a decision support and command control system that will optimize the use of energy systems and utilities assets by automating energy systems monitoring, and provide real-time sensor network connectivity for NSWC IHEODTD and ashore infrastructure to facilitate collaboration within the local Command Center, AT/FP security responders, and public works/utility systems providers via Critical Infrastructure Monitoring of existing Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition/Direct Digital Control systems into a central monitoring capability. Work will be performed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii (56%), San Diego, California (44 %), and is expected to be complete by September 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy), 2019 operations and maintenance, (Air Force), working capital fund (Navy), and 2019 operations and maintenance (Army National Guard) funding in the amount of $1,499,961 will be obligated upon execution of this modification and expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Working capital funds (Navy) are true working capital funds however, they included a note upon acceptance stating funds expire and must be executed by September 30, 2019. This contract was awarded on a sole-source basis in September 2016 in accordance with FAR 6.302-5: Authorized or Required by Statute – 10 U.S.C. 2304 (c) (5). This modification is for the procurement of 114 Fibre Channel Network Switches for the U.S. Navy and Government of Kuwait EA-18G, F/A-18E/F, E-2D aircraft, including two units for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Manned Flight Simulator Laboratory. Work will be performed in Malabar, Florida, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); working capital (Defense) and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $10,113,048 are being obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00008) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001919C1022) in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft. This modification provides for additional Air System Software Sustainment Updates/Delivery to include Deficiency Report (DR) resolution services for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps and one training course for the Government of the Netherlands. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (81.7%); Samlesbury, Preston, United Kingdom (5.5%); Linthicum, Maryland (3.9%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3.7 percent); Orlando, Florida (2.9%); El Segundo, California (2.3%). Work is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $9,000,000 are being obligated at time of award, $7,397,640 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the U.S. Navy ($3,698,820; 41 %); U.S. Marine Corps ($3,698,820; 41%); and Non-U.S. DoD Participants ($1,602,360; 18%). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00011) to a previously awarded advanced acquisition contract (N00019-18-C-1021). This modification definitizes the production and delivery of 112 F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Air Force, 46 F135-PW-600 propulsion systems for the Marine Corps, and 25 F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Navy. In addition, this modification definitizes award of long lead components, parts and materials associated with 129 F135-PW-100 and 19 F135-PW-600 propulsion systems for non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67%); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5%); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5%), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); non-U.S. DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $3,561,262,259 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($878,133,063; 40%); the Marine Corps ($619,150,637; 28%); the Navy ($178,828,697; 8%); non-U.S. DoD Participants ($420,087,247; 19%); and FMS customers ($99,445,169; 5%). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00002) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-19-D-0003). This modification exercises an option to provide F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G aircraft inspections, modifications and repairs as well as F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G inner wing panel (IWP) modifications and repairs. The remanufacturing efforts for the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G will restore aircraft and IWP service life projections to the new design specifications. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (77%); St. Louis, Missouri (13%); and Lemoore, California (10%), and is expected to be completed in September 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00039) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable, labor hour indefinite-delivery, requirements contract (N00019-14-D-0011). This modification opens up the ordering period to provide organizational, intermediate, and depot-level maintenance, logistics, and engineering support. The effort involves providing services in support of the T-45 Pilot Production Recovery effort, equipment, tools, direct material, and indirect material required to support and maintain all Navy T-45 aircraft, aircraft systems, and related support equipment to support flight and test and evaluation operations. Work will be performed in Kingsville, Texas (53.6%); Meridian, Mississippi (39.6%) and Pensacola, Florida (6.8%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. No funds are being obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00005) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-19-C-0004). This modification exercises the option to continue lab infrastructure activities in support of F-35 system integration labs. In addition, this modification provides administration, maintenance and preparation of F-35 labs to test updated or corrected software and hardware configurations across the F-35 platform. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (70%); and Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (30%), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $5,424,586 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide for the engineering and manufacturing development of the Enhanced Visual Acuity (EVA) system. EVA will increase flight safety and mission effectiveness by allowing Department of the Navy rotary-wing and tiltrotor (RW/TR) aircrews to maintain required visual situational awareness down to Very-Low-Light-Level (VLLL) flight operations. In addition, the EVA system will provide a heads up display for pilot and co-pilot viewing of mission specific video imagery generated by the host aircraft. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (40%); Santa Clara, California (30 %); Westborough, Massachusetts (15%); and Los Gatos, California (15%), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-C-0038)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001919F4078) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order procures non-recurring engineering support to design, develop, validate and verify the Cabin Pressure and On-Board Oxygen Generation System Monitoring System (CPOMS) kit. In addition, this order provides validation installs and the production and delivery of 112 CPOMS kits for the Navy. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (90%); and San Antonio, Texas (10%), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement and research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,300,077 will be obligated at time of award, $6,540,661 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00003) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0001917F173) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This modification provides for the design and development of the Environmental Control System (ECS), test article, and associated unique instrumentation and equipment for the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft. The ECS is a critical capability that will assist in eradicating physiological episodes and improving aircrew safety. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (60%); and El Segundo, California (40%), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,305,907 will be obligated at time of award, $9,864,158 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00014) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00421-17-C-0024). This modification is for the procurement of 114 Fibre Channel Network Switches for the Navy and government of Kuwait EA-18G, F/A-18E/F, E-2D aircraft, including two units for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Manned Flight Simulator Laboratory. Work will be performed in Malabar, Florida, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); working capital (Defense); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $10,113,048 are being obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price contract to procure 23 digital map computers (DMC); and 72 digital video map computers (DVMC) for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP); 28 DMCs and 24 DVMCs for the Navy; and 13 DMCs for the government of Bahrain. These capabilities will be integrated on the F/A-18E/F, AH-1Z and H-1 aircraft. Work will be performed in Malabar, Florida, and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); working capital fund (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $9,959,544 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for NAVSUP ($6,238,989; 63%); the Navy ($3,088,404; 31%); and the government of Bahrain via the FMS program ($632,151; 6%). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-C-0039)., is awarded aSmall Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase III, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for counter improvised explosive devices and unmanned aerial system technology. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $47,463,250. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama (60%); Sofia, Bulgaria (20%); Belgrade, Serbia (15%); and Kiev, Ukraine (5%); and is expected to be complete in September 2024. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Army) funding in the amount of $5,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website and is a sole source award in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5 Authorized or Required by Statute – 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c) (5).The, is the contracting activity (N00174-19-C-0021)., is awarded anmodification (P00006) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-19-C-0004). This modification provides additional contractor support to increase the development flight test aircraft capacity for F-35 test. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (80%); and Edwards Air Force Base, Florida (20%), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Marine Corps); and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $8,004,622 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($6,579,479; 82%); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($1,425,143; 18%). The, is the contracting activity.