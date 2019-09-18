Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(September 18, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data.No applicable data., was awardedfor modification P00005 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1007). This modification is for 24 low rate initial production Lot 3 T408-GE-400 turboshaft engines and three Lot 2 T408-GE-400 engines for the CH-53K helicopter. In addition, this modification provides for associated engine and programmatic support, logistics support, peculiar support equipment and spares. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $143,680,709 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Aug. 29, 2019), is being awarded anmodification (P00052) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0003). This modification provides organizational, intermediate, and depot-level maintenance and logistics support for 16 T-34, 54 T-44, and 287 T-6 aircraft. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi, Texas (47%); Whiting Field, Florida (42%); NAS Pensacola, Florida (9%); and various locations through the continental U.S. (2%), and is expected to be completed in March 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification (P00006) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-18-C-0004). This modification procures 320 Generator Conversion Unit (GCU) G3 to G4 conversion retrofit kits; 547 GCU G4 units; wiring harnesses; and associated technical, financial and administrative data in support of F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G aircraft. Work will be performed Vandalia, Ohio, and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $56,594,358 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N68335-19-F-0393) against a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N68335-16-G-0028) in support of the deputy assistant secretary of defense for emerging capability and prototype technology. This order is for a Small Business Innovation Research Phase III effort for the continued development of a Prototype Test Unit (PTU) sensor for integration, test and demonstration with a non-kinetic system. The PTU sensor will incorporate the necessary hardware and software subsystems to demonstrate the viability of a novel defensive capability in an at-sea-demonstration aboard a Navy ship. Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed in September 2021. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,500,000 will be obligated at time of award, $7,500,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee contract special tooling and special test equipment in support of F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (50.30 percent); San Diego, California (13.18 percent); Orlando, Florida (7.30 percent); El Segundo, California (5.45 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (5.23 percent); Papendrecht, Netherlands (3.90 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom, (2.49 percent); Rochester, United Kingdom (2.29 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (1.95 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (1.66 percent); Williston, Vermont (1.47 percent); Marietta, Georgia (1 percent); Palmdale, California (0.73 percent); East Aurora, New York (0.59 percent); Endicott, New York (0.55 percent); Kongsberg, Norway (0.43 percent); Marion, Virginia (0.34 percent); Hauppauge, New York (0.30 percent); Boulder, Colorado (0.24 percent); Owego, New York (0.23 percent); Sylmar, California (0.22 percent); Mississauga, Canada (0.06 percent); Avon, Massachusetts (0.04 percent); Montmorency, Australia (0.02 percent); Garden Grove, California (0.02 percent); and Ontario, California (0.01 percent). Work is expected to be completed by July 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); and non-U.S. DoD participant funds in the amount of $266,203,768 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($117,424,737; 44 percent); Navy ($80,246,876; 30 percent); Marine Corps ($36,674,989; 14 percent); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($31,857,166; 12 percent). The, is the contracting activity (N0001919C0074).No applicable data., is awarded amodification (P00009) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00421-18-D-0004). This modification exercises an option for the procurement of AN/ARC-210(v) radios for installation in over 400 strategic and tactical airborne, seaborne and land based (mobile and fixed) platforms for the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Coast Guard, other government agencies and foreign military sales customers. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with deliveries expected to be completed in September 2022. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded afirm-fixed-price delivery order (N00019-19-F-0301) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order is for non-recurring engineering for integration of the AN/AAQ-24 Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures System onto one C-40A aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (40%); Seattle, Washington (35%); and San Antonio, Texas (25%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds for $15,111,310 are being obligated on this award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price delivery order for MK38 Machine Gun System coaxial kits. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky (83%); and Mesa, Arizona (17%), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2019 Coast Guard weapons funding in the amount of $7,480,485 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract action will provide all of the necessary materials and services required to manufacture, assemble, inspect, preserve, package and ship Coaxial Kits to support operations and maintenance for the MK38 Machine Gun Systems used by the Navy and Coast Guard. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this delivery order was not competitively procured (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The, is the contracting activity (N00174-19-F-0031)No applicable data., is awarded afirm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-19-D-0009) to increase the ceiling for production support for the MK 18 family of unmanned underwater vehicle systems. The MK 18 program supports unmanned underwater vehicle systems. This award brings the cumulative value of this contract, if all options are exercised, to $100,170,578. Work will be performed in Pocasset, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by April 2024. No funds are being obligated at the time of this action. This contract is awarded on a sole-source basis in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-13-C-9999). This modification provides non-recurring engineering to incorporate Phase II of the Multifunctional Information Distribution System/Joint Tactical Radio System on the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft in support of the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (75.15%); Norfolk, Virginia (8.98%); Ronkonkoma, New York (8.42%); St. Augustine, Florida (6.34%); various locations within the continental U.S. (0.79%); and Misawa, Japan (0.32%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Foreign Military Sales funds for $16,197,311 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification (P00002) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-19-F-2768) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002). This modification exercises an option to procure support to implement capability defect packages and problem reports in accordance with work package task lists in support of V-22 fleet sustainment efforts. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (93%); and Fort Worth, Texas (7%), and is expected to be completed in June 2021. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds for $2,759,590 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anmodification (P00004) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1057). This modification exercises an option for Phase 1 design maturity, analysis and test planning for the Stand-off Land Attack Missile – Expanded Response production for the government of Saudi Arabia under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Act. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (37%); Indianapolis, Indiana (30%); Melbourne, Florida (10%); Pontiac, Michigan (10%); Middletown, Connecticut (7%); Black Mountain, North Carolina (2%); South Pasadena, California (1%); Albuquerque, New Mexico (1%); Stillwater, Oklahoma (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1%). Work is expected to be completed in October 2019. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $11,414,936 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.