Co-Defendants Sentenced for First-Degree Assault After Brutal Attack on Victim

LA PLATA, Md. (September 12, 2019)—Tony Covington, State's Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Emanuel Malik Anthony Nugent, 22 of Waldorf, to 25 years with all but 18 years suspended to be served at the Division of Corrections for the First-Degree Assault of Timothy Dalton. After Nugent's sentencing, Judge Bragunier sentenced co-defendant Catrell Beshaun Yates, 27 of Waldorf, to 25 years with all but 13 years suspended to be served at the Division of Corrections.



Both Nugent and Yates each previously tendered guilty pleas to First-Degree Assault in Charles County Circuit Court.



On August 30, 2018, officers responded to the 12800 block of Leman Lane in Waldorf for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found victim Dalton suffering with critical injuries. Due to the serious nature of his injuries, Dalton was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment. At the hospital, it was discovered that the victim suffered a broken jaw, collapsed lung, as well as other extensive injuries. However, the victim survived the attack.



An investigation into the assault revealed that the victim was inside of his residence when Nugent contacted him and asked him to come outside. When the victim walked out, Nugent confronted him about money. The victim was then put into a vehicle and taken to Nugent's residence, where co-defendant Yates was located. At the residence, the victim was brutally assaulted with a metal jack pole and a knife, as well as punched and kicked numerous times by Nugent and Yates. After the assault, the victim was placed back into a vehicle and was dumped off at an area close to his residence. Concerned citizens contacted the Charles County Sheriff's Office and both police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.



During sentencing, Assistant State's Attorney John A. Stackhouse indicated to the judge, "…the damage [to the victim] is unbelievable. I've been doing this for a long time and I'll never understand how people can victimize other people like this. The victim was beaten to within an inch of his life." He furthered stated that the assault "is something that will affect the victim for the rest of his life."



Both Nugent and Yates will be placed on supervised probation for 5 years upon their release from prison.