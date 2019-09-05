One Dead in 2 Vehicle Crash on Port Tobacco Rd. Wednesday

LA PLATA, Md. (Sept. 05, 2019)—On Wednesday, September 04, at approximately 11:58 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Maryland Route 6 (Port Tobacco Rd) in the area of King Edward Place in La Plata. Due to the seriousness of the collision, troopers requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.



A preliminary investigation indicates a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer was being operated by Jessica Marie Dutrow (29 of Port Tobacco) and occupied by Shania Marie Zimmerman (19 of Nanjemoy), a 36 y/o unidentified male (identity withheld pending next of kin notification) from Port Tobacco, and a 7-month-old infant. The Chevrolet Blazer was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 6 in the area of King Edward Place. The operator of the Chevrolet Blazer passed an unidentified vehicle while traveling on the right shoulder. The Chevrolet Blazer re-entered the eastbound lane and the operator began to lose control of the vehicle. At the same time, a 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche operated by Melvin Roland Spriggs (64 of Capital Heights) was traveling on westbound Maryland Route 6 in the area of King Edward Place. The operator of the Chevrolet Blazer lost control and the Blazer rotated clockwise and entered the westbound lane of Maryland Route 6 leading with the driver side. The Chevrolet Avalanche struck the Chevrolet Blazer. After the collision, the Chevrolet Blazer overturned at least 1 full rotation and the left rear passenger was ejected from the vehicle.



The rear male passenger was pronounced deceased at MEDSTAR/Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.



Speed and driver error are believed to be factors in the collision.



Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Cpl. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.



The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Corporal Justin Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. (19-MSP-037207)