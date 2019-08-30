Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

is awardedfor modification P00005 to delivery order N00019-19-F-2512 under previously issued against basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This award procures modification kits and special tooling for modification and retrofit of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2025. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); non-DoD partners; and FMS funds in the amount of $32,111,547 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($16,510,522; 51%); Marine Corps ($7,693,130; 24%); Navy ($275,849; 1%); non-DoD participants ($4,698,676; 15%); and FMS customers ($2,933,370; 9%). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00001 to delivery order 5503 under previously issued against basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This award procures modification kits for modification and retrofit of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters for the Air Force and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $12,031,145 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($6,927,023; 58%); and the Marine Corps ($5,104,122; 42%). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to procure 1,440 Radio Frequency Countermeasures and the maintenance and repair of multi-function test stations in support of the F-35 aircraft. Work will be performed in Nashua, New Hampshire (74%); Landenberg, Pennsylvania (7%); Topsfield, Massachusetts (2.5%); Industry, California (1.6%); Hamilton, New Jersey (1.5%); Carson, California (1.3%); Dover, New Hampshire (1.1%); Londonderry, New Hampshire (1%); Chartley, Massachusetts (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (9%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2019 procurement ammunition (Navy, Marine Corps); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $74,990,530 will be obligated at time of award, $2,394,867 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($37,068,372; 49%); Navy and Marine Corps ($13,556,992; 18%); and FMS countries ($24,365,166; 33%). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0001)., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-19-F-4126 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-19-G-0029) to procure spare parts to repair and maintain CH-53K low-rate initial production Lot Three configuration aircraft. Work will be performed in Quebec, Canada (14.88%); Stratford, Connecticut (9.17%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (2.32%); Rome, New York (2.06%); Bridgeport, West Virginia (2.02%); Chesterfield, Missouri (1.52%); Forest, Ohio (1.47%); Davenport, Iowa (1.38%); Rochester, Kent, United Kingdom (1.36%); Milford, Connecticut (1.22%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (1.13%); various locations within the continental U.S. (53.97%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (7.50%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $48,325,008 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded amodification P00005 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-18-C-1023). This modification provides for procurement of 66 M61A2 20 MM Gun Systems in support of F/A-18E/F aircraft production for the Navy (34); and the government of Kuwait (32). Work will be performed in Saco, Maine (41%); Westfield, Massachusetts (7%); Lyndonville, Vermont (6%); Miami, Florida (6%); Charlotte, North Carolina (6%); Chicago, Illinois (5%); Jacksonville, Florida (4%); St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin (3%); Saint Laurent, Canada (2%); Port Hueneme, California (2%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (18%), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $20,780,430 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($10,703,798; 52%); and the government of Kuwait ($10,076,632; 48%) under the FMS program. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to the German navy for the maintenance of the Dangerous Waters Naval Simulator to meet its simulation and training requirements, including proper levels of integration and interoperability. This contract includes purchases to Federal Republic of Germany under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Wilhelmshaven, Germany (50%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (25%); and San Diego, California (25%); and is expected to be complete by August 2023. Foreign Military Sales Federal Republic of Germany funding in the amount of $1,173,145 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1—only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N00178-19-D-4500)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for up to 505,560 man-hours of technical, engineering, operations and maintenance support for communication-electronic equipment/systems and subsystems. These services are in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. Work will be performed at various locations outside the continental U.S. (90%); and California, Maryland (10%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0077)., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00421-19-F-0531) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003). This order provides for the procurement of V-22 Software Support Activity (SSA) systems and software engineering, avionics integration and testing, software testing, avionics acquisition support, and SSA operations to include classified and unclassified laboratories, configuration and data management, and release of avionics software products and related systems. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2017 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Air Force and Defense Wide) funds in the amount of $29,919,648 will be obligated at time of award, $13,464,417 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Navy ($17,456,960; 58%); the Air Force ($10,847,531; 36%); and the Department of Defense ($1,615,157; 6%). The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00017 to previously issued order 0025 placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001. This modification exercises an option for engineering, logistics, and program management of F/A-18A-D, E/F, and EA-18G aircraft in support of reducing fleet out of reporting rates and maintenance planning. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,822,000 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00019-19-F-4153 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0003) in support of the Maritime Strike Tomahawk (MST) Rapid Deployment Capability. This delivery order provides for an updated technical data package of the guidance test set, upgrade of existing units to support the MST upgrades, including hardware, software. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (85.2%); Logan, Utah (14%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.8%), and is expected to be completed in July 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,229,582 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00002 to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-19-D-0015 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter initial spares for the Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Spares to be procured include global spares packages, base spares packages, deployment spares packages, afloat spares packages and associated consumables. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.4%); El Segundo, California (9.1%); Owego, New York (8.6%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2%); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2%); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8%); Torrance, California (5.5%); Orlando, Florida (4.9%); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7%); San Diego, California (3.6%); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1%); Melbourne, Florida (3.1%); Irvine, California (2.5%); North Amityville, New York (2.4%); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2%); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2%); Papendrect, The Netherlands (1.9%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8%); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8%). All orders are expected to be placed no later than December 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00055 to a previously awarded contract (N00019-16-C-0002). This modification procures pre-operational support for the Next Generation Jammer-Mid Band pod through the completion of the engineering, manufacturing and development (EMD) phase as well as development, test and evaluation (DT&E) activities. Procured support includes organizational-level maintenance, repair, supply chain management, and material support for equipment delivered under the EMD contract, and associated peculiar support equipment/test, measurement, and diagnostic equipment to support DT&E. Work will be performed in Forest, Mississippi (39%); Dallas, Texas (35%); El Segundo, California (16%); Andover, Massachusetts (8%); and Fort Wayne, Indiana (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,228,948 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00012 to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0078) in support of F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft for the Navy and the government of Kuwait. This modification exercises an option for data transfer unit production support, 160 data transfer units, 160 ground data transfer units, 14 maintenance access cables, 600 mission data transfer devices, and 459 maintenance data transfer devices in support of the Navy's F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G program. In addition, this option exercise procures 37 data transfer units, 35 ground data transfer units, 11 maintenance access cables, 122 mission data transfer devices, and 90 maintenance data transfer devices in support of the Kuwait Super Hornet program. Work will be performed in Torrance, California, and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($22,334,109; 82%); and the government of Kuwait ($4,896,782; 18%) under the FMS Program. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00020 to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00019-15-D-0026. This modification provides for contractor-owned and operated Type IV supersonic aircraft for airborne threat simulation capabilities in support of the Contracted Air Services Program. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (44%); Point Mugu, California (37%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (19%), and is expected to be completed in May 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification 004502 to a previously issued delivery order 0045 placed against a basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This modification procures eight E-2C compatible AN/APX-122A Mode 5/S interrogators for the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Greenlawn, New York (82%); and Melbourne, Florida (18%), and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $9,938,480 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00052 to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-16-C-0004. This modification is for an F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter regional maintenance repair and upgrade facility for the Government of Japan under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Nagoya, Japan (65%); Ft Worth, Texas (26%); Greenville, South Carolina (7%); Orlando, Florida (2%); and El Segundo, California (1%), and is expected to be completed no later than September 2022. FMS funds in the amount of $25,252,703 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-incentive-fee contract for Phase 2 of the Maritime Strike Tomahawk Rapid Deployment Capability for completion of the Phase 1 design and integration efforts as well as test and evaluation. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (69.3%); Dallas, Texas (6.6%); Boulder, Colorado (5.8%); Walled Lake, Michigan (3.9%); Englewood, Colorado (2.7%); Bristol, Pennsylvania (2.5%); North Logan, Utah (1.9%); Suwanee, Georgia (0.6%); and various locations within the U.S. (6.7%), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $44,577,180 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0079).Advanced Technology International, Summerville, South Carolina (N00174-18-D-0009); and PAE National Security Solutions LLC, Fredericksburg, Virginia (N00174-18-D-0008), are each awarded a modification to their respective previously-awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts to exercise Option Two for support services for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division Demonstration and Assessment Team. This requirement will provide support services to the Demonstration and Assessment Team for coordination of operational forces, to include warfighter workshops and other engagement activities, preparation and facilitation of technology demonstration and assessment planning and readiness meetings, and analysis and reporting of warfighting/warfighter inputs and concepts. Each task order will be competitively procured. Advanced Technology International will be awarded anmodification, which brings the cumulative value of this contract to $25,848,029. PAE National Security Solutions LLC will be awarded an $8,328,452 modification, which brings the cumulative value of this contract to $24,513,838. The location of the work will be determined by individual task orders and is expected to be completed by September 2022. No additional funds are being obligated at the time of this action. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00004 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable contract (N00421-17-C-0056). This modification provides program management services for the F/A-18 Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program in support of the government of Australia. Work will be performed at Patuxent River, Maryland (83%); Whidbey Island, Washington (7%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (4%); North Island, California (3%); Amberley, Australia (2%); and Oceana, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed in August 2020. FMS funds in the amount of $6,807,165 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00008 to previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target contract (N00019-18-C-1037). This modification is for non-recurring engineering and obsolescence management to support delivery of 24 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye full-rate production Lot 7—11 aircraft. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (33%); Syracuse, New York (19%); St. Augustine, Florida (6%); Falls Church, Virginia (6%); Beavercreek, Ohio (6%); El Segundo, California (5%); Woodland Hills, California (3%); Indianapolis, Indiana (3%); Menlo Park, California (3%); Edgewood, New York (3%); Pomezia, Italy (2%); and Ronkonkima, New York (2%), Aire-Sur-L'Adour, France (2%); Grand Rapids, Michigan (1%); Irvine, California (1%); Independence, Ohio (1%); New Port Richey, Florida (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (3%). Work is expected to be completed no later than January 2023. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $68,883,048 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00019-19-F-2496 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order provides for Tactical Open Mission Software Airborne Weapons Simulator (AWS) software capability for the P-8A to serve as a training tool for the combat aircrews. Tasking will consist of the design, development, test and integration, configuration management, and all logistics support elements of the AWS software update. Work will be performed in Puget Sound, Washington, and is expected to be completed in January 2022. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,926,195 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.