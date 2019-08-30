Local Government Schedule Changes for Labor Day Holiday

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM)
The College of Southern Maryland (CSM), all campuses, will be closed for the Labor Day holiday from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. This closure includes the college's fitness centers. www.csmd.edu.
Calvert County Government
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in observance of Labor Day. In addition:
-- County senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. However, participants will be provided shelf-stable meals in advance.
-- There will be no county bus service Monday, Sept. 2. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
-- Calvert Library locations will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 2. Online services and electronic checkouts will be available.
-- All community centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.
-- All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open normal hours.
-- The Appeal Landfill and all county customer convenience centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.
-- The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office, and the Solomons Septage Receiving Facility, will be closed Monday, Sept. 2. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.
-- Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open Monday, Sept. 2, with normal hours.
-- The Calvert Marine Museum will be open Monday, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum store will also be open from 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
-- Kings Landing and Flag Ponds Nature parks will be open Monday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-- Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be open Monday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
-- Kings Landing pool will be open with regular hours all weekend and will close for the season at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.
-- Cove Point Park pool will open with regular hours all weekend and will close for the season at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.
-- Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be closed for the holiday weekend and is scheduled to reopen after several weeks of maintenance on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6 a.m. The aquatic center's hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-- Breezy Point Beach & Campground will be open with normal operating hours.
-- The Solomons Visitor Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 2.
-- The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2.
Charles County Government
All offices, facilities, and services not listed will be operating their normal hours on Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day).
-- All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.
-- The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will be closed.
-- Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the remaining week, Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Saturday, Sept. 7.
-- VanGO services will not be operating.
-- The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, and all school-based community centers are closed.
-- All indoor pools will be closed.
-- All outdoor pools will open noon - 5 p.m. for open swim (La Plata, Thomas Stone, and McDonough).
-- Charles County Public Library is closed from Saturday, Aug. 31 – Monday, Sept. 2 (All branches).
-- Charles County Department of Health is closed.
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
St. Mary's County Government
In observance of Labor Day, Monday, September 2, 2019, St. Mary's County Government announces the following closures:
All administrative offices will be closed.
The St. Andrews Landfill and six Convenience Centers will be closed
The St. Mary's Transit System and the Specialized Statewide Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2019.
The Garvey, Loffler and Northern Senior Activities Centers will be closed Labor Day.
All St. Mary's County Libraries will be closed Monday, September 2, 2019.
The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and St. Clements Island Museum will both be open Monday, September 2, 2019, from 10am – 5pm.
All offices and services will operate under normal hours Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA)
MDOT MVA will close all branch offices and VEIP stations Saturday, August 31, 2019 and Monday, September 2, 2019 in observance of Labor Day. The MDOT MVA's online services, 24-hour kiosks and self-service VEIP kiosks will be accessible to customers during this time. All MDOT MVA offices and VEIP stations will reopen Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Services available online at www.mva.maryland.gov include transactions related to:
-- Vehicle Registration Renewals
-- Insurance Compliance Payments
-- Title Replacements
-- Change of Address
-- Driving Records
-- Duplicate or Additional Registration Cards
-- License Plate Purchase/Replacement
-- Temporary Registration
-- Information on Administrative Flag Fees
-- VEIP Test Date Extension
-- Driver's License Renewals
-- Substitute Sticker
The complete 2019 MDOT MVA holiday and closure schedule is available at www.mva.maryland.gov/locations/holidays.htm