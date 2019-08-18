Calvert Co. Gov. News Briefs

Commissioners Adopt Comprehensive Plan
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners on Aug. 06 voted to adopt the July 2019 draft of the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan. The plan replaces the Comprehensive Plan adopted in 2004 and as amended in 2010.
The series of meetings and workshops for the public to provide input began in 2016. County staff held more than 100 informational meetings, workshops, open houses and public hearings to receive feedback from residents.
The Calvert County Comprehensive Plan is a foundational policy document that sets forth a vision of the county's future. The plan serves as a guide for future planning to be implemented through local laws and public investments over the next 20 to 25 years.
Comprehensive Plan drafts, summaries of meetings, presentations and more are available at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FutureCalvert.
Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Finds Homes for Felines during Statewide Adoption Event
The Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland month-long feline adoption event has come to a close, with 51 cats and kittens adopted from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter. In the event's second year, participating shelters collectively found homes for 2,765 cats and kittens during the month of July. The total exceeds the 2018 count of 2,590 cats adopted.
"We see a greater influx of cats and kittens in animal shelters this time of year," said Calvert County Director of Public Safety Jackie Vaughan. "Finding homes for these animals is critical as it enables us to take in others who need our help."
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners voted in June to waive adoption fees for cats and kittens to be part of the event. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter was one of 20 animal shelters in Maryland to waive adoption fees for felines to help find homes for at least 2,000 cats and kittens in July.
"We are grateful to be in such a supportive community and are thankful to all who have chosen to adopt a feline friend into their homes," said Deputy Director of Animal Services Crystal Dowd.
The Maryland 2,000 Saving Lives Across Maryland event is organized by members of the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance, partnering shelters, Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter, Baltimore County Animal Services, Baltimore Humane Society and the Maryland Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. To learn more about adoption and see animals currently available for adoption, visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.
Department of Parks & Recreation Launches Breezy Point Beach Facebook Page
In an effort to keep citizens informed with real-time updates about Breezy Point Beach & Campground, the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation has launched a Breezy Point Facebook page. Citizens can visit www.Facebook.com/BreezyPointBeachPark to learn about beach closures, updated or changing rules, camping information, special events and more.
Since Calvert County began operating Breezy Point Beach & Campground in 1995, the park has seen a considerable increase in the number of visitors and the Department of Parks & Recreation recognized the need to provide citizens with information more quickly.
Breezy Point Beach and Campground is a favorite bay-front park featuring swimming, fishing, picnicking and camping. It is a popular getaway for day trips, a weekend away or a weeklong escape. The park is open daily May 1 through Oct. 31, 6 a.m. to dusk.
Free Residential Paper Shredding Event
The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, is hosting a free paper shredding event for county residents Saturday, Aug. 24, 8 a.m. to noon, at Huntingtown High School located at 4125 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown. The shred event, held rain or shine, can help prevent identity theft by destroying confidential or sensitive documents.
All paper must be removed from plastic bags and cardboard boxes. Paper clips and staples are acceptable. Binders and binder clips are not acceptable. There is no limit per resident, and proof of residency is required. Certificates of destruction will be provided if requested. Businesses are prohibited from this event.
For information about this event, call the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, at 410-326-0210 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Recycle.
Blood Drive Open to the Public
Join Calvert County Government for an American Red Cross blood drive Thursday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the County Services Plaza at 150 Main Street in Prince Frederick.
Schedule an appointment today for your life-saving donation. Call 800-REDCROSS or log on to www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code "CCG."
View the Calvert County Blood Drive Flyer (PDF): www.calvertcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/28696/-August-2019-Calvert-County-Government-Blood-Drive-PDF
Breezy Point Beach & Campground Alcohol Restriction Takes Effect Aug. 22
Beachgoers planning to visit Breezy Point Beach & Campground next weekend are reminded that, beginning Thursday, Aug. 22, alcohol is prohibited in the park's beach, fishing and picnic areas.
Registered campers may consume beer and wine at their campsites only. Glass containers are not allowed in any area of the park.
This measure is an effort to ensure a safe environment for park guests, minimize disturbances to nearby residents and reduce strain on county resources. The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners adopted a resolution July 23 to restrict alcohol at Breezy Point.
Breezy Point Beach & Campground is operated by the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation. More information about the park, including rules and regulations, frequently asked questions and maps, is available online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BreezyPoint. Citizens can also visit www.facebook.com/BreezyPointBeachPark for regular updates on beach closures, policies, camping information, special events and more.