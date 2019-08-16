Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(August 16, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded a not-to-exceedundefinitized firm-fixed-price modification (P00003) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-19-C-0054). This modification procures milling machines, fixtures and tooling to increase production capacity for critical F135 components. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2019 defense production act purchases (Defense) funds in the amount of $12,500,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded anfirm-fixed-price contract for the procurement, modification and delivery of two C-40 aircraft and associated peculiar support equipment and common support equipment for the Marine Corps (USMC). This contract is for the acquisition, modification, acceptance and delivery of two Boeing 737-700 Increased Gross Weight (IGW) series commercial aircraft that will meet USMC C-9B replacement medium lift requirements and will be designated C-40A. This statement of work (SOW) will procure and modify a 737-700 IGW series airframe and engines that will meet cargo/passenger, communication, navigation, safety and military mission system capabilities. The military mission systems consist of requirements for military navigation and communication system. The aircraft shall be certified in accordance with 14 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 25 (airworthiness standards) for an all-passenger configuration that can carry 121 passengers and an all-cargo configuration of eight 463L (HCU-6/E) cargo pallets. A passenger-cargo configuration (combi-configuration) shall be certified to meet 14 CFR Part 25 or military airworthiness standards that will consist of seating and cargo pallets that will provide the USMC the added mission flexibility to configure the aircraft in a cargo-passenger configuration. Naval Aviation (NAVAIR) will be responsible for the airworthiness related to the combination configuration unless the configuration falls within an existing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification. The contract will also require training the aircrew (pilots, crew chiefs and loadmasters) and training for unique equipment. Work will be performed in Wood Dale, Illinois (79%); Indianapolis, Indiana (11%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (9%); Miami, Florida (1%); and is expected to be completed in September 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $118,616,793 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0070)., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract for 263 full-rate production Lot 8 Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missiles (AARGM). This contract provides for conversion of U.S. government-provided AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles into 260 AGM-88E AARGM all-up-rounds and 3 Captive Air Training Missiles, including supplies and services required for manufacture, spares, and fleet deployment. Work will be performed in Northridge, California (80%); and Ridgecrest, California (20%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2017, 2018, and 2019 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $167,338,657 will be obligated at time of award, $1,319,319 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5. The, is the contracting activity (N0001919C0049)., is awardedfor modification P00023 to a previously issued firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00421-15-D-0007 to exercises an option for organizational, selected intermediate, and limited depot maintenance and logistics support for F-5F and F-5N aircraft. Work will be performed in Fallon, Nevada; Yuma, Arizona; and Key West, Florida, and is expected to be completed in July 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N00019-19-F-0046 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0003) to procure 77 Generation 2 Digital Receiver/Technique Generator Shop Replaceable Assemblies (SRAs) and Switch Board Assemblies to support (V)4 to A(V)4 conversions and SRAs to support Repair of Repairables, along with the associated AN/ALQ-214B(V)4/5 part number change. Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed in July 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $31,312,350 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00148 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-14-C-0067). This modification procures 16 P-8A A-Kits and 16 Turret Deployment Units for Lots 8 and 9 full-rate production aircraft. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (55%); Mesa, Arizona (44%); and Winnipeg, Canada (1%), and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,565,320 will be obligated at time of award, $5,650,704 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00003 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-18-C-1057). This modification continues the Phase I design maturity, analysis and test planning for the Stand-off Land Attack Missile – Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) production line for the government of Saudi Arabia. In addition, this modification provides for the redesign of obsolete parts to replace obsolete, nearly obsolete or uneconomical parts to support SLAM-ER weapon system production and improve future sustainment. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (37%); Indianapolis, Indiana (30%); Melbourne, Florida (10%); Pontiac, Michigan (10%); Middleton, Connecticut (7%); Black Mountain, North Carolina (2%); South Pasadena, California (1%); Albuquerque, New Mexico (1%); Stillwater, Oklahoma (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (1%), and is expected to be completed in September 2019. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $25,345,439 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N00019-19-F-2947 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This delivery order provides for the production and delivery of 27 Sixth Mission Crew Workstation (MCW) Retrofit B-kits for the Navy in support of P-8A Lots One through Three aircraft, and four Sixth MCW Retrofit B-kits for the government of Australia in support of P-8A Lot Six aircraft. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (67.8%); Huntington Beach, California (21.7%); and San Antonio, Texas (10.5%), and is expected to be completed in January 2023. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and cooperative partner funds in the amount of $17,647,771 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00179 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-12-C-0112). This modification provides for the production and delivery of 29 Sixth Mission Crew Workstation Retrofit B-kits in support of P-8A production lots four and five. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (67.8%); Huntington Beach, California (21.7%); and San Antonio, Texas (10.5%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021. Fiscal 2013 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,539,663 will be obligated at time of award, all of which has expired. Prior approval was granted to obligate expired funds. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00019-19-F-4033 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This delivery order provides for non-recurring engineering required to develop, qualify and test an updated APR-39D(V)2 processor configuration. In addition, this delivery order will procure 16 Digital Receiver Processor (DRP) 2 circuit card assemblies (CCA) for the Army and six for the Navy. Four of the six DRP2 CCAs procured for the Navy will be retrofitted into the APR-39D(V)2 processor establishing an updated configuration. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and is expected to be completed in July 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Army and Navy) in the amount of $10,314,373 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00003 to a previously issued firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0080). This modification is for Automatic Dependence Surveillance-Broadcast Out installs and also exercises an option for organizational and intermediate depot maintenance and logistics and supply support for three KC-130J aircraft for the government of Kuwait under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed at the Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, Kuwait, and is expected to be completed in August 2020. FMS funds will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00019-19-F-0306 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026). This delivery order provides for non-recurring engineering required to modify software to correct software deficiencies identified by the Navy and Marine Corps aircrews and test community in the Navy Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures AN/AAQ-24 system. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,723,882 will be obligated at time of award, $3,199,581 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order for MK38 Gun Weapon System Repair Program support. This contract action is for labor, material and services required to support the Gun Weapon System Repair Program in pre/post testing, removal/installation, refurbishment, fleet technical assistance, maintenance, training and fleet modernization of MK 38 machine gun system. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (29%); San Diego, California (27%); Yokosuka, Japan (16%); Manama, Bahrain (7%); Rota Spain (7%); Everett, Washington (4%); Tacoma, Washington (4%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (4%); and Pascagoula, Mississippi (2%), and is expected to be complete by September 2021. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy and Coast Guard) in the amount of $1,050,000 will be obligated at the time of award, and $750,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This delivery order was solicited as a sole source under basic ordering agreement N00174-18-G-0001 in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00174-19-F-0420)., is awardedfor modification P00023 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, N00019-16-C-0032, to continue software development efforts for calendar year 2019 in support of the Next Generation Jammer. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,905,835 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, labor hour, cost-reimbursable indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides support services to include acquisition management, acquisition planning, acquisition execution and administration, program management, systems engineering, process automation and financial management in support of the Naval Air Systems Command Logistics and Industrial Operations group; Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, Corporate Business Office and other Department of Defense commands and activities. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (74%); and Lexington Park, Maryland (26%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; six offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0073)., is awardedfor modification P00149 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0067). This modification provides for the performance of damage tolerance analysis on the P-8A aircraft to determine the damage tolerance rating. Additionally, this modification will provide non-destructive inspections for structural components on the P-8A aircraft. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (74%); St. Louis, Missouri (21%); and Huntsville, Alabama (5%), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $32,078,298 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-19-C-0056) to procure 72 LAU-115 D/A missile launchers; 16 LAU-116 B/A missile launchers left hand; and 32 LAU-116 B/A missile launchers right hand. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,486,136 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00005 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-19-D-0014). This modification increases the ceiling of the contract to procure consumable parts and material, technical publications and engineering services in support of the C/KC-130J aircraft. Work will be performed in Marietta, Georgia (84.5%); Miramar, California (2.5%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (2.5%); Elizabeth City, North Carolina (2.5%); Fort Worth, Texas (2.5%); Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, Kuwait (2.5%); Iwakuni, Japan (2.5%); and Greenville, South Carolina (0.5%), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded aindefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering support and training services for the MK 18 Family of Systems– Unmanned Underwater Vehicle systems. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $84,024,996. Work will be performed in Pocasset, Massachusetts, and is expected to be complete by August 2020. If options are exercised, work will continue through August 2024. No funds are being obligated at this time. This contract is awarded on a sole-source basis in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The, is the contracting activity (N00174-19-D-0010).No applicable data., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide engineering and technical services in support of the Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test Department, Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division 5.4.3 Simulation Division laboratories. These laboratories support activities that include research and development of requirements for aviation systems, supporting system development, providing developmental and operational flight test support, and providing life-cycle operational support to include system enhancement, procedure refinement and accident investigations. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, (78%); and Lexington Park, Maryland (22%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal as a small business set-aside; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0074)., is awardedfor modification PZ0001 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-18-C-1055). This modification provides for Lot 14 full-rate production of 82 F/A18 CD-108B/ALE-50(V) Control, Dispenser, Decoy, Countermeasures Integrated Multi-platform Launch Controllers. Work will be performed in Forrest, Mississippi (45%); Andover, Massachusetts (25%); Goleta, California (20%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (10%), and is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2017 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,790,677 will be obligated at time of award, $26,850,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price advance acquisition contract modification P00029 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0048). This modification procures long lead items for six CH-53K low-rate initial production lot 4 aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in August 2020. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $107,353,729 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.No applicable data., is awarded afixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for technical support services for the Aircraft Prototype Systems Division of the Naval Air Warfare Center – Aircraft Division Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test Department. Services to be provided include all phases of program execution from initial conceptual studies, execution planning, management, engineering, documentation, fabrication, installation/ modification and test and evaluation activity support for aircraft research, development, prototyping, experimentation and test and evaluation programs. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in November 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside; two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N0042119D0076).