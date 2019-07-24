Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(July 24, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities.No applicable data., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides cost estimating and analysis support. Specifically, to provide analyses including acquisition and logistics estimating, independent evaluations, case studies and recommendations, along with associated data in support of cost estimating and analysis that spans all phases of the life cycle (i.e., material solution analysis, technology demonstration, engineering and manufacturing development, production and deployment, and operations and support). Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland (56%); Patuxent River, Maryland (30%); Lakehurst, New Jersey (7%); and Orlando, Florida (7%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal, with two offers received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0075)., is awarded a not-to-exceedfirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the manufacture and delivery of a maximum quantity of 37,500 AN/SSQ-36B, 685,000 AN/SSQ-53G, 120,000 AN/SSQ-62F, and 90,000 AN/SSQ-101B production sonobuoys for fiscal years 2019-2023. Sonobuoys are air launched expendable, electro-mechanical anti-submarine warfare acoustic sensors designed to relay underwater sounds associated with ships and submarines. Work will be performed in De Leon Spring, Florida (51%); and Columbia City, Indiana (49%), and is expected to be completed in September 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-D-0032)., is being awarded amodification (P00019) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target advanced acquisition contract (N00019-17-C-0001). This modification provides for the procurement of software data loads as well as long lead material and parts for the delivery of F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production Lots 12, 13 and 14. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30%); El Segundo, California (25%); Warton, United Kingdom (20%); Orlando, Florida (10%); Nashua, New Hampshire (5%); Nagoya, Japan (5%); and Baltimore, Maryland (5%), and is expected to be completed in March 2023. International partner funds in the amount of $77,708,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded aundefinitized cost-plus-incentive-fee contract to develop and deliver an engineering change proposal to enable the production cut-in of the Fuselage Station 425 Bulkhead structural modification required for F-35A and F-35C to allow full-envelope internal carriage of aft heavy weaponry. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps); and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $9,953,400 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). This undefinitized contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($13,787,219; 39.77%); Navy ($6,893,610; 19.88%); Marine Corps ($6,893,609; 19.88%); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($7,095,562; 20.46%). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0010).No applicable data., is awardedfor firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00019-19-F-0272 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) in support of the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system. This order procures material kits and retrofit labor to incorporate the Integrated Functional Capability 4.0 configuration into retrofit aircraft and ground segments. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (41.2%); Palmdale, California (30.7%); Waco, Texas (9.9%); Salt Lake City, Utah (2.9%); Newtown, North Dakota (2.5%) Verona, Wisconsin (1.6%); Sterling, Virginia (1.5%); Irvine, California (1%); San Clemente, California (0.7%); and various locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (7.9% and 0.1%, respectively). Work is expected to be completed in January 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,755,229 are being obligated at time of award, $1,719,061 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00037 to a previously awarded fixed-price, incentive-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0002) in support of the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft system. This modification incorporates integrated functional capability 4.0 into low-rate initial production Lot 2 Aircraft B12. Work will be performed in Palmdale, California (41.6%); San Diego, California (34.2%); Waco, Texas (5.3%); Verona, Wisconsin (2.4%); Salt Lake City, Utah (1.7%); Irvine, California (1.5%); San Clemente, California (1%); Saint Peters, Missouri (0.7%); Menlo Park, California (0.7%); Ronkonkoma, New York (0.5%); and Grove, Oklahoma (0.5%); and various locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (9.8% and 0.1%, respectively). Work is expected to be completed in November 2021. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,187,994 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.No applicable data.