St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Census Complete Count Committee Kick-off Meeting Set
Community encouraged to join committee and aid in full participation for 2020 census
The community is invited to attend the kick-off meeting for the 2020 Complete Count Census Committee Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. to noon in the Commissioners Meeting Room in the Potomac Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.
The purpose of the event is to develop and implement a community outreach strategy to encourage full participation in the 2020 census. Committee members will also develop subcommittees and solicit input from relevant experts and practitioners involved in the 2020 census efforts, as needed.
Representatives from the Maryland Department of Planning as well as local officials will be on hand to answer questions and provide insight on 2020 census strategies and available resources.
A complete count committee is made up of a broad spectrum of government and community leaders from education, business, health care, and other community organizations. All interested community members should attend.
Preregistration is not required but is requested by Monday, June 17, and can be made by calling 301-475-4200, extension 71320.
Pirates on the Potomac to be held at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park
Family Event Encourages Learning Local History while enjoying Pirate Fun
Join your mateys and a few scurvy scalawags for some pirate fun this summer at Piney Point. Pirates on the Potomac, the annual children's event held at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park, will take place Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Pirates on the Potomac includes lots of buccaneering fun. Everyone is encouraged to dress as pirates for the Costume Contest. This event presents families with the opportunity to learn about Chesapeake Bay and maritime history and heritage as it relates to local pirates who operated around Piney Point. It encourages families to explore the park while children learn buccaneering skills.
This event is geared for children ages 4 to 9 years old. There will be a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each session will have 12 slots for each age group. Pre-registration is required—cost is $10 per child.
Call 301-944-1471 for more information and to register. Registration begins July 1, 2019 and ends July 23, 2019.
For more information about Pirates on the Potomac, visit Facebook.com/1836Light or call 301-994-1471.
Animal Control Advisory Board Meeting
The Animal Control Advisory Board will hold a meeting July 18, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room inside the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland.
For more information, please call 301-475-4200, ext. 72110
Department of Public Works and Transportation Aids in Relocating Fire Engine for Repair and Maintenance
The Department of Public Works and Transportation, in collaboration with Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, provided transportation services for the relocation of Fire Engine 92, Friday, June 21, 2019.
The engine was transported to the DPW&T facilities where it will undergo maintenance and repair to replace the transmission and the power take-off that controls the water pumps.
Upon completion of repair work, Fire Engine 92, having been classified as surplus, will be turned over to a private company for future operational status determination.
For more information, please call the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3510.
Department of Aging & Human Services Recognized for Lyme Action Tool Kit
On June 11, the St. Mary's County Department of Aging and Human Services' Northern Senior Activity Center was recognized with a Program of Excellence Award: Honorable Mention in the Nutrition and Health Promotions Category from the Maryland Association of Senior Centers (MASC) for Lyme Action Tool Kits.
The MASC Programs of Excellence Awards contest is designed to honor and promote outstanding efforts made by senior centers to enhance program offerings for their members. The Lyme Action Tool Kit received praise from MASC for its "wide impact and level of resources provided to the community…For a very low cost, it managed to tackle three approaches to dealing with Lyme disease, from awareness to action to advocacy. The comprehensive community-based approach for preventing and managing Lyme disease is admirable and essential to improving public health."
The kits were developed to fill a public education and outreach niche for the complex issue of tick-borne disease. MarieNoelle Lautieri, Northern Senior Activity Center Operations Manager and Facilitator of the Lyme Disease Support and Discussion Group, learned that the senior community was asking for direct and specific instructions about this topic and produced the tool kit for those not comfortable using, or without access to, the Internet.
The tool kit's message was "What you need to know and what you can do." An infographic with clear visual and action-specific instructions promoted educational resources, how senior centers and libraries help, where caregivers can get support and detailed how local laws, legislation and efforts relate to this topic. The lime-colored kit included an awareness bracelet and brochures from Lyme-literate organizations. The kit provides suggestions that can be used whether someone is diagnosed with Lyme, caregiving for someone sick, or just looking for concrete information.
Toolkits are available free of charge to those 50 years of age or older, one per person. The Department has received seven MASC award since 2005.
For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
Department of Recreation and Parks Present 2019 Summerstock: "Newsies"
Tickets are now on sale through website or at Recreation and Parks main office
The Commissioners of St. Mary's County and the Department of Recreation and Parks are pleased to announce this year's Summerstock musical performance is "Newsies" based on the book by Harvey Fierstein and the musical based on the Disney Film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White with original music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman.
Show dates will be Friday, July 19–Sunday, July 21, 2019, and Friday, July 26–Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Great Mills High School.
Sunday evening shows begin at 3 p.m. with all other evening shows beginning at 7 p.m. There will also be Saturday Matinees July 20, & 27 at 1 p.m. each day.
Ticket prices: $14 adults /$10 senior citizens 60 years and older /$6 children 10 & under
Matinee prices: $10 adults /$8 senior citizens 60 years and older /$4 children 10 & under
Tickets are on sale online at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/summerstock or you can purchase tickets in person at the Recreation and Parks main office in Leonardtown, MD. Patrons purchasing their ticket(s) online must print their ticket(s) and bring to the show for admittance. Online ticket purchases are highly encouraged due to the possibility of sold out shows. Tickets must be purchased no later than noon the Friday before the chosen show.
Doors to the school will open one hour before each performance for ticket sales and patrons will enter the auditorium for general seating 30 minutes before each showtime.
For more information, please call 301-475-4200 ext. 71800.
St. Mary's County Government to Offer Citizens Academy
Seven-week course to provide inside look at county government operations
If you've ever wondered how or why a county department does what it does you can gain knowledge of the inner workings of local government at the first ever St. Mary's County Government Citizens Academy.
The academy, which will meet on seven Tuesday evenings, between September 10 and October 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. at various county owned locations. It is open to St. Mary's County residents, 18 years of age and older and limited to 25 applicants. The purpose of the academy is to provide an overview of County programs and services. Participants will gain a better understanding of County government operations and will receive a certificate upon completion.
At the first session participants will receive an overview of County Administration. Subsequent sessions will focus on the departments of Aging and Human Services, Economic Development, Land Use and Growth Management, Recreation and Parks, Public Works and Transportation and Emergency Services.
"The Citizens Academy allows our citizens to become more engaged with county government and vice versa," says County Administrator Dr. Rebecca Bridgett. "The Academy's responsibility is to educate and inform citizens about County Government programs and services."
Citizens interested in learning more about the academy, or taking part, can go to www.stmarysmd.com/pio/citizensacademy/ to download a brochure and/or application, including instructions on how and where to return the application link located at bottom of page). Deadline to apply is August 23, 2019.
2019 St. Mary's County Property Tax Bills Now Available Online
The office of the St. Mary’s County Treasurer has published the 2019 property tax bills to their web site. The tax bills are ready to be viewed or printed for customer’s convenience. For access to property tax bills, search by name or tax account number.
Online payment options are available. The Treasurer’s office reminds residents to verify tax liability through your lending institution prior to making a payment. There is a convenience fee associated with online payments; a fees list is available on the website.
The DUE DATE for payment of 2019 tax bills is September 30, 2019 for both annual payments or first installment payments. Second installment payments will be due December 31, 2019.
When mailing a payment, make your check payable to:
St. Mary's County Treasurer
P.O. Box 642
Leonardtown, MD 20650
The St. Mary's County Treasurer's Office Hours are Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, please contact Office of the County Treasurer at 301-475-4200, ext. 73301.