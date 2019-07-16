Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(July 16, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded amodification (P00004) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0001919-F-2512) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification provides for modification kits, special tooling and installation labor for the modification and retrofit of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in May 2024. Fiscal 2017, 2018, and 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); non-U.S. DoD participant funds; and FMS funds in the amount of $21,256,902 will be obligated at time of award, $949,495 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($6,664,143; 31%); Navy ($6,290,194; 30%); Air Force ($4,651,660; 22%); non-U.S. DoD participants ($2,966,510; 14%); and FMS customers ($684,394; 3%). The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded ancost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for certified and qualified operational contractor support services aircrew to support mission essential testing and evaluation of all manned air vehicles under the operational responsibility of the Naval Test Wing Atlantic/Pacific squadrons. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Maryland (94%); NAS Pt. Mugu, California (5%); and NAS China Lake, California (1%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; two offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0071)., is being awarded afirm-fixed-price contract to procure 114 High Speed Anti-Radiation Missile command launch computers to include two pre-production units, one first article test unit and 111 production units in support of the Navy. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed in October 2021. Working capital (Navy); and fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,777,245 will be obligated at time of award, $6,243,087 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0026)., is being awarded amodification (P00043) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-15-C-0008). This modification provides for services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Special Communications Mission Solutions Division, to support integrated communications and information systems radio communications for Navy ships. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2019 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $4,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-19-F-4058) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order procures contractor logistics support for the United Kingdom's (UK's) P-8A program and aircraft. Contractor logistics support includes initial acceptance and breakdown of four aircraft and provision of training with an eight-month detachment to the UK to establish initial operational capability as well as subsequent full operational capability, scheduled aircraft maintenance, support equipment maintenance, engineering reach back and technical assistance. Work will be performed in Lossiemouth, Scotland (59%); Seattle, Washington (21%); and Jacksonville, Florida (20%), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $23,375,361 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable order (N00421-19-F-6104) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00421-17-G-0001). This order provides for the development, integration, delivery and test of the Radar Air-to-Ground Environment in support of the Integrated Battlespace Simulation and Test Air Combat Environment Test and Evaluation Facility. Work will be performed in Cypress, California (80%); Patuxent River, Maryland (10%); and Edwards Air Force Base, California (10%), and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $300,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data.