Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(July 08, 2019)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide engineering, technical, operational, test and logistics services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's (NAWCAD's) Surface/Aviation Interoperability Laboratory. In addition, this contract provides for facilities testing and laboratory equipment, installed avionics and ship-combat systems maintenance. Work will be performed at NAWCAD, Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in July 2024. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; four offers were received. The, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0070)., is awardedfor a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00174-19-C-0004 for one overhauled/upgraded MK45 Mod 4 gun mount, and their associated components. The 5-inch MK 45 light weight gun mount system provides an effective weapon for anti-surface, naval surface fire support, and anti-air warfare missions, and is installed aboard DDG- 51 and CG-47 class ships. This contract is to provide all necessary material and services required to overhaul and upgrade MK 45 gun mounts to support AEGIS Modernization and Arleigh Burke new construction requirements. Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky, and is expected to be complete by October 2023. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $14,134,492 will be obligated at time of award and not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awarded a maximum valuecost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00174-19-F-0373 under previously-awarded basic ordering agreement N00024-17-G-5385 to overhaul Mk 6 Mod 19 ammunition hoist assemblies. This basic ordering agreement is to provide materials and services required to receive, inventory, stage, disassemble, inspect, convert, repair, overhaul, upgrade, manufacture, procure, assemble, test, preserve, package and ship Mk 6 Mod 19 ammunition hoist assemblies. Work will be performed in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, and is expected to be completed by May 2022. Fiscal 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,843,136 will be obligated at time of award, and $980,392 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification 11 to a firm-fixed-price delivery order 5306 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0004). This modification procures 36 Nacelles Production Kits in support of the H-53 aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,823,461 will be obligated at time of award, $1,738,547 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afirm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for up to 63 RQ-21A attrition air vehicles for the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. In addition, this contract provides for up to six RQ-21A unmanned aircraft systems (UASs) and up to 17 RQ-21A air vehicles for foreign military sales (FMS) customers, including the governments of Canada, Poland and Oman. The contractor will also provide up to 93 ScanEagle UASs in various configurations. In addition, this contract provides for associated services, including training, test and engineering, development of engineering change proposals, operations support, organizational level maintenance, field service representatives, land and ship surveys, hardware site activations, hardware installs, repairs and data. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington (83%) and various locations inside the continental United States (CONUS) (5%) and outside CONUS (12%), and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy), fiscal 2019 building partnership capacity, and FMS funds in the amount of $9,919,160 will be obligated at time of award, $9,519,160 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-D-0033)., is awarded not-to-exceedmodification P00008 to a previously awarded advanced acquisition contract (N00019-18-C-1021). This modification provides for eight initial spare F135-PW-100 propulsion systems and one initial spare F135-PW-600 propulsion system for the Global Spares Pool, including initial spare modules and initial spare parts. The Global Spares Pool supports the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps., Non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Participants and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (93%); Indianapolis, Indiana (6%); and Bristol, United Kingdom (1%), and is expected to be completed in June 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy), non-U.S. DoD participant and FMS funds in the amount of $229,449,221 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for U.S. Air Force ($121,237,779; 34%); U.S. Marine Corps ($83,050,441; 23%); the U.S. Navy ($23,547,961; 7%); Non-U.S. DoD Participants ($100,160,036; 28 %) and FMS customers ($30,532,789; 8%). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract N00174-17-D-0032 to exercise option year two for continued non-lethal weapons and research and development. The work is for follow on services for the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons requirement for weapons, devices or munitions explicitly designed and primarily employed to incapacitate targeted personnel or materiel immediately, while minimizing fatalities, permanent injury to personnel and undesired damage to property in the target area of environment. Non-lethal weapons are intended to have reversible effects on personnel and materiel. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by June 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Funding will be obligated per individual task orders as issued. The", is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract N00174-17-D-0034 to exercise option year two for continued non-lethal weapons and research and development. The work is for follow on services for the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons requirement for weapons, devices or munitions explicitly designed and primarily employed to incapacitate targeted personnel or materiel immediately, while minimizing fatalities, permanent injury to personnel and undesired damage to property in the target area of environment. Non-lethal weapons are intended to have reversible effects on personnel and materiel. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by June 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Funding will be obligated per individual task order as issued. The", is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract N00174-17-D-0033 to exercise option year two for continued non-lethal weapons and research and development. The work is for follow on services for the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons requirement for weapons, devices or munitions explicitly designed and primarily employed to incapacitate targeted personnel or materiel immediately, while minimizing fatalities, permanent injury to personnel and undesired damage to property in the target area of environment. Non-lethal weapons are intended to have reversible effects on personnel and materiel. Work will be performed in King George, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by June 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Funding will be obligated per individual task order as issued. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract N00174-17-D-0031 to exercise option year two for continued non-lethal weapons and research and development. Work is for follow on services for the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons requirement for weapons, devices or munitions explicitly designed and primarily employed to incapacitate targeted personnel or materiel immediately, while minimizing fatalities, permanent injury to personnel and undesired damage to property in the target area of environment. Non-lethal weapons are intended to have reversible effects on personnel and materiel. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by June 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award. Funding will be obligated per individual task orders as issued. The", is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification P00006 to a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00421-18-F-0047) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00421-17-G-0006). This modification provides for the Phase II upgrade and qualification testing of the GGU-25 oxygen concentrator on the T-45 aircraft. Work will be performed in Davenport, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in July 2021. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,966,084 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded afixed-price-incentive delivery order (N00019-19-F-2412) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001). This order provides for the procurement of 48 trailing edge flaps for F/A-18 aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (72%); Lucerne Switzerland (20%); Paramount, California (5%); Hot Springs, Arkansas (3%), and is expected to be completed in June 2021. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $42,875,328 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor modification P00019 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0001). This modification is for production non-recurring, special tooling and special test equipment in support of low-rate initial production Lot 12 F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) partners and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (23.80%); El Segundo, California (23.86%); San Diego, California (17.03%); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.65%); Orlando, Florida (6.63%); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.44%); Nashua, New Hampshire (2.71%); Clearfield, Utah (2.15%); Marietta, Georgia (1.77%); East Aurora, New York (1.59%); Palmdale, California (1.40%); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (0.96%); Turin, Italy (0.81%); Clearwater, Florida (0.79%); Melbourne, Florida (0.60%); Irvine, California (0.58%); Kongsberg, Norway (0.53%); Arlington, Texas (0.48%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (0.46%); Tempe, Arizona (0.38%); Inglewood, California (0.33%); Papendrecht, Netherlands (0.28); Garden Grove, California (0.21%); Montmorency, Australia (0.20%); Marion, Virginia (0.17%); Independence, Ohio (0.14%); Amesbury, Massachusetts (0.13%); Rome, New York (0.13%); Los Angeles, California (0.10%); Hot Springs, Arkansas (0.10%); Lystrup, Denmark (0.09%); Grand Rapids, Michigan (0.09%); Owego, New York (0.07%); Sharon, Massachusetts (0.06%); Wichita, Kansas (0.06%); Boulder, Colorado (0.05%); Carlsbad, California (0.04%); Ontario, California (0.04%); Delta, British Columbia, Canada (0.03%); Long Beach, California (0.01%); Lindenhurst, New York (0.01%); Eskisehr, Turkey (0.01%); Saint Peters, Missouri (0.01%); Santa Fe Springs, California (0.01%); and Rancho Cucamonga, California (0.01%). Work is expected to be completed in August 2022. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps); fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps); non-U.S. DoD partner and FMS funds in the amount of $348,223,161 are being obligated at time of award, $17,899,115 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($129,642,270; 38%); Navy ($69,738,685; 20%); Marine Corps ($61,001,500; 17%); non-U.S. DoD partners ($60,840,706; 17%) and FMS customers ($27,000,000; 8%). The, is the contracting activity., is awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00019-19-F-2972) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-19-G-0029). This order procures the CH-53K Data Transfer Unit and Defensive Electronic Countermeasure System Replacement program and includes necessary Non Recurring Engineering (NRE) to replace existing subsystems within the CH-53K production aircraft. NRE tasks include investigation, systems engineering support, risk analysis, integration development, weight impact and publication updates. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (44.02%); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (41.74%); Fort Worth, Texas (7.41%); Vergennes, Vermont (2.81%); City of Industry, California (1.9%); Costa Mesa, California (1.18%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (.94%), and is expected to be completed in January 2021. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,689,142 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-19-F-2555 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0029. This order procures non-recurring engineering, development, tooling, manufacturing, qualification, reporting and delivery of the nose, main, intermediate and tail gearbox gears in support of the low rate initial production of the CH-53K aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in October 2020. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,103,403 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is awarded an undefinitized contract action established under delivery order (N00019-19-F-4037) with a not-to-exceed value of. This delivery order against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-19-G-0011) provides for engineering, testing, product support and ancillary support to update the current Long Range Anti-Ship Missile components and systems required to achieve objective requirements in the Offensive Anti-Surface Warfare Increment 1 Capability Description Document. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (58%); Wayne, New Jersey (20%); Nashua, New Hampshire (15%); Troy, Alabama (6%); and Ocala, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,000,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.No applicable data., is awardedfor modification P00002 to a previously awarded order (N00019-19-F-2474) placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020. This modification exercises an option for the design, procurement and integration of flight test instrumentation and data processing solutions for F-35 Lightning II development test aircraft to support the Tech Refresh-3 and the Follow on Modernization Block 4 mission systems configuration. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in February 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $2,470,993 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($16,501,005; 40%); Navy ($8,250,503; 20%); Marine Corps ($8,250,503; 20%); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($8,267,010; 20%). The, is the contracting activity.